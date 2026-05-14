Transcript: CapsoVision Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Summary

CapsoVision reported stable year-over-year revenue of $2.8 million for Q1 2026, with a slight decrease in capsule shipments due to timing, offset by a slight increase in average selling price.

The company is advancing its AI strategy, expecting FDA clearance for its AI-assisted reading capability mid-year, and progressing well in its Capsule King Colon program with a second-generation capsule expected in Q3 2026.

CapsoVision secured key renewals with large GI networks and strengthened its balance sheet with a $14 million private placement, reflecting investor confidence and supporting product innovation and commercial expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and thank you so much for standing by. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to CapsoVision Q1 2026 earnings conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded at this time. All participants are in listen-only mode only. There will be some opening remarks followed by question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. Thank you.

Johnny Wang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

David Garcia

Johnny Wang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. If you have dialed in and would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. We will pause for just a moment to compile the Q And a roster. Your first question comes from the line of Kyle Bowser with Titan Partners. Please go ahead.

Kyle Bowser (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks. Hi Johnny, David and Doug, appreciate all of the updates and for taking my questions. Maybe I will just start out regarding the application for the AI assisted reading feature. Johnny, I guess any sort of remaining items that need to be addressed with the FDA or are responses in and you're now just waiting for a response I guess. Any color on the update there?

Johnny Wang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yes. FDA and CapsoVision had a few interactions during these months and right now we have reacted on their requests during these previous interactions and we are waiting for a meeting in the next few weeks and that is current status and we have no showstoppers to my knowledge.

Kyle Bowser (Equity Analyst)

Great, Appreciate that. And then can you remind me so for the pancreatic cancer clinical study which you just started enrolling, which is great. Can you remind me that the size of this trial, how many patients and kind of the expected timeline for enrollment.

Johnny Wang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Kyle Bowser (Equity Analyst)

Yep, makes sense and that's helpful. Appreciate all that color. And then maybe lastly David, I guess appreciate the thoughts on the cadence of revenue, you know, in Q2 and the back half of this year. Any sort of thoughts you can call out on opex. Just kind of wondering how all this line item should kind of trend throughout the year. Thank you.

David Garcia

Yeah, so thanks Kyle. I think that the next couple of quarters you're going to see continued investment in the colon study as we continue to progress on that. That'll continue through Q3 and then only until we get to Q4 will be the time when that will start to trail off a bit when as we will have completed the colon study at that point in time. But all the remaining items should be fairly stable, nominal growth to support the business.

Kyle Bowser (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thanks so much for all the updates.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Bruce Jackson of Stonex. Please go ahead.

Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)

David Garcia

Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then just a quick question on the research and development spending, how do you expect that level for the full year to look in comparison to 2025?

David Garcia

Yeah, so it will be pretty similar to 2025. You know, we did spend quite heavily in 2025 on the, the colon study and that continues through. It continued through Q1 and it will continue through Q3, as I just mentioned. So when it's all said and done, the full year RD spending will be pretty similar to 2025.

Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)

All right, great. That's it for me. Thank you.

Johnny Wang (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you again. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. There are no further questions from the analyst. That concludes our question and answer session. And that concludes our today's call as well. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.