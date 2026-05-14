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May 14, 2026 5:15 PM 25 min read

Cibus Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759243&tp_key=78a6298416

Summary

Cibus reported raising approximately $37 million in gross proceeds from two public offerings, which is being utilized to advance commercial objectives.

The company is focusing on executing commercial opportunities, particularly in gene-edited rice with herbicide-tolerant traits, targeting a 2027 launch in Latin America.

Cibus's financials show costs are being managed effectively with a significant reduction in R&D and SGA expenses, and a net loss of $21.2 million for the quarter.

The regulatory environment is favorable, with key advancements in EU and Latin American markets aiding the company's commercial discussions.

Management highlighted ongoing progress in sustainable ingredients and biofragrance programs, with potential significant market opportunities.

Full Transcript

Carlo Bruce (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Peter Beetham (Co Founder, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and COO)

Carlo Bruce (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Matthew Venecia (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions today. So, first one, in the press release, you guys have a bullet about the amendment to your current contract with your sustainable ingredients partner to expand the RD activities there. Can you give us a little into whether that's related to the biofragrance program or the sustainable ingredients in soy or both, and what those increased revenues might look like. And then I have a follow up.

Peter Beetham (Co Founder, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and COO)

Carlo Bruce (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

I think that's spot on, Peter. When you look at the last quarter, there was also some extra work done and that was recognized by our partner and that's why we had a catch of payment in this quarter. That's also why you see a revenue increasing. Just happy with that recognition.

Matthew Venecia (Equity Analyst)

Carlo Bruce (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Matthew Venecia (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Carlo. Let me follow on with your second question, Matt.

Peter Beetham (Co Founder, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and COO)

Matthew Venecia (Equity Analyst)

analyses that you have to do. And so the good news is we've really refined that process and so we're really confident of now the timeline between here and 29. Hopefully that answers your question.

Peter Beetham (Co Founder, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and COO)

Yeah, no, very helpful. Thanks guys. Appreciate you taking my questions and congrats on the progress this queue toward commercialization. Thanks, Matt.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Samir Joshi

Thank you. Our next question will come from Samir Joshi with H.C. wainwright. Your line is now open. Yeah, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a few quick ones for the biofragrances customer, like who is the can you give us a idea of what the end product is and who the end customers are for these bio fragrances? Are these multiple fragrances or a particular type of fragrance?

Peter Beetham (Co Founder, Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and COO)

So thank you for the question.

Samir Joshi

OPERATOR

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