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May 14, 2026 5:15 PM 29 min read

Rank One Computing Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NAHEjl7D

Summary

Rank One Computing reported a first-quarter revenue of $2.5 million, a decrease of 20% year-over-year, primarily due to lower R&D contract revenue.

Product revenue decreased by 5% year-over-year, with significant growth in Rock Watch (77%) and Rock Abus (255%), while Rock SDK and Rock N Roll saw declines.

The company emphasized its strategic focus on expanding its Vision AI platform within national security, public safety, digital identity, and physical security markets, leveraging its U.S.-built technology.

Management noted the impact of the previous U.S. government shutdown on its operations but expressed optimism about the current federal fiscal environment and its potential to boost procurement activity.

Rank One Computing's gross margin remained strong at 79%, reflecting its software-driven model, and it plans to invest in R&D, sales, and infrastructure to support long-term growth.

The company completed its IPO, raising $21.5 million, and ended the quarter with $16.6 million in cash, positioning it well for future investments in product development and market expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Rory Remour (Investor Relations)

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Cody Barnes (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. The first question today comes from Yifu Lee with StoneX. Please go ahead.

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

But you would envision the budget is, if not the same as last year, even more healthier. Is that correct, Scott, to make that assumption?

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. That information is all public information. And from our observations it looks as if that the federal agencies are well funded this year, even more so than last year.

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

I know like during the IPO process when we do our due diligence, ABIS is the product where if you land you're going to win big. These could be seven, even eight figure contracts. We weren't expecting like, you know, you guys already make great headway into this product. Can you elaborate how did you pull forward the adoption of ADIs? You just launched it and it's already gaining great traction there.

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

So is it fair to say, like Scott, like most of your portfolio is government heavy and then on the commercial side I remember you mentioned like telecom as well as Fintech are certain engagements you're working on. Maybe give us a little bit more color if you can on those as well.

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Is there any like timing on that on the telecom? Like would it be a second half, fourth quarter, third quarter?

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And then Gary Lacks, I just want to, you know, get some color. Like, you know, obviously he's a veteran, may have worked with you, Scott, as well at Demia previously. Can you comment on like maybe his priorities first hundred days? It sounds like you guys want to, I guess institutionalize a sales and marketing function. You know, how, how will he play a, you know, instrumental role in this?

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Got it, Got it. And then Scott, I understand you know, you previously worked at Idemia and obviously the recent headline, obviously, you know, a travel agent, travel management software company, Amadeus acquisition. Have you seen any changes, control disruption that you may think that ROK can take advantage of because of MA disruptions in the market?

Scott Swan (Chief Executive Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for that, Scott. I just want to squeeze in one technology question for Brandon before I move on to Cody on the financial side. Hey, Brandon, you know, like, obviously AI Labs has, you know, I would say like command a lot of the mind shares lately. How would you, for the newer investors on the call, like, how would you characterize the defensibility of Rock's platform against the likes of, you know, the LLM providers in terms of technology moves?

Brendan

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Cody Barnes (Chief Financial Officer)

Yifu Lee (Equity Analyst)

Thank you for that team. And just a reminder for the general public, we are hosting the management team of ROCC tomorrow. So if you want to get connected with the team, happy to facilitate. Thank you guys and congrats on the ipo.

Cody Barnes (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

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