QUEBECOR INC Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

QUEBECOR INC (TSX:QBR) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/WEvowPkX0AY

Summary

QBR.A reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026 with a 10% increase in adjusted cash flow from operations to $444 million, a 13% rise in EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation to $577 million, and a 19% increase in adjusted net income to $220 million.

The company reduced its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.86, maintaining the lowest leverage in the Canadian telecom industry while investing $133 million in capital expenditures to enhance network and client experience.

The telecom segment delivered record results with a 6.6% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA and an 11% increase in adjusted cash flows from operations.

Wireless service revenues grew 8.8% year-over-year, with mobile ARPU increasing for the second consecutive quarter, attributed to customer satisfaction rather than promotional offers.

QBR.A launched the Total Freedom Plan, offering 5G connectivity across Canada and 120 international destinations, and is expanding its B2B services nationally, leveraging its network.

The media segment showed improvement with a $20 million better EBITDA compared to the previous year, despite ongoing industry challenges.

The company repurchased 1.5 million Class B shares and announced an increase in its share repurchase program, maintaining a strong balance sheet with over $1.7 billion in liquidity.

Management emphasized a disciplined approach to growth, focusing on profitability and maintaining a competitive cost structure, with a cautious outlook on market conditions amid aggressive promotions by competitors.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Quebecor Inc.'s financial results for the first quarter 2026 conference call. I would like to introduce Hug Simard, Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor Inc. Please go ahead.

Hug Simard

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Hug Simard. I'm the CFO. And joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026 is Piercar Piladaud, our President and CEO. Anyone unable to attend the conference call will be able to access the recorded version by logging on to the webcast available on Quebecor's website until July 13th of this year. As usual, I also want to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward looking and we would refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release and reports filed by the corporation with regulatory authorities. I will now turn the floor to Pierre Carl.

Pierre Carl

Hug Simard

On a consolidated basis. In the first quarter of this year, Quebecort recorded revenues of 1.4 billion, up $52 million or 4% from last year. EBITDA reached 577 million, an increase of 27 million or 5%, or a $74 million or 13% increase when excluding the unfavorable impact of a 47 million rise in share based compensation expense across all of the corporation segments. Cash flows from operating activities reached $420 million stable year over year as the EBITDA improvement was partially offset by high current income taxes.

Hug Simard

In our telecom segment, Total revenues increased 5% or $57 million, with growth from both wireless where revenues were up 9.5% to 608 million, and wireline with revenues up 0.4% to $565 million, marking the first positive wireline revenue quarter in nearly three years. Total service revenues, the primary indicator of our recurring revenue base, reached $1 billion, up 4% from 992 million a year ago. This acceleration reflects the structural improvement in wireless ARPU combined with the wireline revenue inflection.

Hug Simard

A second competitive quarter of year over year service revenue growth with rigorous cost management. Adjusted EBITDA reached 620 million, up 38 million or 6.6%, our best performance ever in the first quarter with adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 50.9%, an 80 basis point improvement year over year. Telecom capex spending excluding spectrum licenses was down by $12 million or 8% in the quarter, essentially due to a timing of a number of investment projects underway this year. Our 5G 5G rollout remains on track and the recent commercial launch of Internet2Giga, as mentioned, is a clear example of the high impact investments we continue to make as a result.

Hug Simard

Quarterly adjusted cash flows from operations increased $50 million or 11% to reach $489 million. Our media segment revenues came in at $157 million, down 5% or $8 million year over year, while EBITDA improved by 16 million to a $2 million loss. Reflecting the benefits of the cost reduction initiatives and a favorable impact from the federal government's cancellation of the digital services tax, our sports and entertainment Segment revenues decreased by 1% to $49 million and EBITDA was down $2 million for the quarter was down 2.

Hug Simard

$2 million for the quarter. Quebecor reported a net income attributable to shareholders of 225 million in the quarter or $1 per share, compared to a net income of $191 million. $0.82 per share reported in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income excluding unusual items came in at $220 million. 97 cents per share, compared to an adjusted net income of $185 million or 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year. As of the end of the quarter, Quebecor's net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased to 2.86 times, still the lowest among telecom operators by quite some margin.

Hug Simard

As we continue to proactively optimize our capital structure, we launched on April 1st of this year a US $1 billion commercial paper program in the United States, further diversifying our funding sources and providing additional flexibility at attractive short term rates. The very next day we used available liquidity to repay the $500 million balance on the second tranche of our term credit facility. All in all, we continue to preserve the best in class balance sheet with available liquidity of over 1.7 billion at the end of the quarter. In the quarter we purchased and canceled 1.5 million Class B shares for a total investment of $85 million and we are pleased to announce that on May 13th we receive approval from the TSX to increase the maximum number of class B shares that may be repurchased under this year's program, which ends on August 15, to 7 million shares. We thank you for your attention and we'll now open the lines for your questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press Star followed by the 1. On your touch tone phone, you will hear prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process? Please press Star followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. One moment please for your first question. Your first question comes from Sebastiano Petty with JP Morgan.

OPERATOR

Your line is now open.

Sebastiano Petty (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thank you for the question. Just real quick on mobile phone. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) up for the second consecutive quarter. Pierre Carl, you talked about focusing on profitable loadings. Should we anticipate or despite the competitive environment, do you think the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) trajectory, the growth profile can kind of continue through the balance of the year and then you on the capital expenditures (capex) expectations a little bit lighter for the year, for the first quarter rather.

Sebastiano Petty (Equity Analyst)

But I think you said that was partially due to timing. I think you provided some context on how to think about capital spend for the balance of the year. On the 4Q call, remind us, is that still the right level as you're kind of thinking about the 2026 spend? I think there's a year on year increased target or figure you kind of cited last quarter. Thank you doctor.

Pierre Carl

Yes, good afternoon, Sebastiano. Sorry. I guess you know what I would say is that we stayed of course. I mean we don't know what the market will be tomorrow. We in fact we expect the worst to be ready for the best. So yeah, I've been focusing on our cost base. This is something of importance and we believe that our cost base will continue to go lower and therefore if the market was to go more aggressive or as aggressive as it was before, we think that we will be able to keep the track where we've been going, which is growing with profitable direction.

Pierre Carl

And again you guys have been looking at the market. We follow you obviously, as you can imagine. And it looks like you're watching the market every day, probably in different areas Canada. So you're well aware of the situation. We are never. You're going in this sometimes aggressive discount direction. What we do is we try to innovate and in fact this is what we did by proposing new formulas, new packages, new things that will make the market more interesting and more vibrant.

Pierre Carl

And I guess that, you know, at the end of the day we should say that our results not too bad. And this is why, you know, our ARPU grew instead of going in the other direction like we've been seeing, you know, with our competitors, we have room to grow. This is very interesting then therefore the roots and the base are solid and we look forward to continue in the same direction

Hug Simard

Sebastiano Petty (Equity Analyst)

Thank you doctor. I'll go to the next question please.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Drew McReynolds with RBC. Your line is now open.

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, thanks very much. And obviously a great result. A couple for me. Maybe Hugh, just unpacking, you know, wireless ARPU clearly return to growth which looks sustainable. Can you comment on just mix versus price and what kind of dynamics you're seeing on that front across you know, the various brands versus kind of core price increases on average within each brand. And obviously there's a little bit of an ARPU restatement.

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

I'm just assuming that's a base adjustment of some sort but maybe you could clarify that and then I just have one more afterwards.

Pierre Carl

Before you answer the question, I think that you mentioned it. One of the great advantage we have other than the one that we've been mentioning also is our brands. So we have many brands and all brands are looking for a certain segment and we certainly not cover all the segments well, we cover most of them with Fizz, our digital brand.

Pierre Carl

On top of being low cost operator, it also brings the capacity to move forward in this segment of, let's call it techie, more techy people than usual, normal population as you know, it's been very successful in Quebec since its launch and we expect the same success with the other markets that we're servicing in Canada. Would you, Would you.

Hug Simard

Hug Simard

Hug Simard

As you can, as you're continuing to see in the numbers.

Pierre Carl

And I would add to that, Drew, that it's interesting. Obviously, you know, it's easy to understand, but you know, every investment or additional capital expenditures that we're doing in our network, building our network, extending our network, brings to the other side of the equation a reduction or even reducing our roaming cost, which is obviously down the road, quite interesting. Profitable business or perspective?

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Drew, I just want to come back to your comment about restatement because we don't, we have made no restatement that we know of. So perhaps you can tell us what you're seeing. But we're actually.

Hug Simard

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Hug Simard

Drew McReynolds (Equity Analyst)

Yeah. Thanks very much.

Hug Simard

Thank you, Drew.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Matthew Griffiths with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Matthew Griffiths (Equity Analyst)

Pierre Carl

Hug Simard

Matthew Griffiths (Equity Analyst)

Hug Simard

Matthew Griffiths (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Matthew, your next question comes from David McFadden with ATB Core. Mark, your line is now open.

David McFadden (Equity Analyst)

Oh, great. Yeah. So a couple of questions. So just based on your comments earlier in the call, does that mean that maybe FIS was the biggest contributor of net adds on the wireless side?

Hug Simard

David McFadden (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Because I thought say Ontario, the focus was more freedom. Isn't that still the case? That's the primary brand that you try to grow in Ontario?

Hug Simard

David McFadden (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then can you comment on just the overall market activity so far in Q2? Just kind of wondering where net adds are going to show up this quarter say versus the year, the prior year, quarter.

Hug Simard

David McFadden (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then lastly, just on the stock buyback, so you're obviously active in the quarter and you've increased your NCIB up to 7 million shares. Are there any sort of parameters where you'd be more active or less active in the market?

Hug Simard

David McFadden (Equity Analyst)

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Hug Simard

Thank you, David.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Mayor Yagi with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.

Yagi

Hug Simard

Yagi

Hug Simard

Yagi

That's very clear. Thank you. Thank you for that. And maybe just a question on wholesale tariffs. You know, since we discussed on the open call last time, we were still waiting for the final tariffs to come out on wholesale Internet, Internet wholesale. We have now the final tariffs. Can you update us on your strategy to bundle Internet with wireless outside of Quebec under the current tariffs that now we know what they will be going forward?

Hug Simard

Yagi

So as we stand right now, should we expect to see you be more active selling bundled services outside of let's say Ontario, Quebec in the west, or do you have the agreements in place to be competitive selling a bundled product outside Quebec right now?

Hug Simard

Well, there where, where you're going, Myers is a little bit too much. I mean you will understand that we, we're not gonna, you know, publicly announce or present our commercial strategies and I guess the only you'll see in the, in the next quarters.

Yagi

That's fair enough. Sorry about it. No, no, merci beaucoup.

Hug Simard

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Stephanie Price with cibc. Your line is now open. Hi, good afternoon. Internet service revenue growth of 3% was strong in the quarter. It looks like it was primarily driven by pricing Hope you can talk a little bit about the competitive Internet environment in Quebec and maybe touch on bundling your thoughts of rest of Canada. Internet expansion as well.

Stephanie Price (Equity Analyst)

Pierre Carl

Stephanie Price (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for the color. Maybe I'll just ask one more follow up. Just on the call, you mentioned a move into B2B Technology Services in English Canada. Just curious how you think about the pace of that rollout and if you got the talent and the infrastructure, etcetera, in place at this point.

Pierre Carl

Stephanie Price (Equity Analyst)

Thank you very much.

Pierre Carl

Pleasure, Stephanie.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Jerome Dubreuil with Desjardins. Your line is now open.

Jerome Dubreuil (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is on strategy. I mean, we do see a very long Runway of growth there. But I'm wondering if you think that Quebecor is set strategically for a long time or if you think there are missing blocks or you're happy just to be. Not just, but to be taking more market share and pricing going forward.

Pierre Carl

Jerome Dubreuil (Equity Analyst)

Pierre Carl

Jerome Dubreuil (Equity Analyst)

Great. And maybe a last one for you said earlier on the call, I think I understood you said that Fizz is taking advantage of high competition. I'm wondering what that means exactly. Is it that people see good pricing out there, they start shopping around and ultimately choose Fizz, or is that what you meant?

Hug Simard

OPERATOR

Yes, Your next question comes from Vince Valentini with TD Cowan. Your line is now open.

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. The capex on building out new wireless territories such as Manitoba, where I think you've already started, so that you can wean off of the MVNO regime. Can you update us on that at all as to how much you've spent already? And are you still planning to accelerate that investment over the next several quarters? And if there's any update on how long to finish off Manitoba, that'd be great.

Hug Simard

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

So moving the traffic to your own network from the MVNO partner is not something that's going to happen this calendar year.

Hug Simard

A certain ease of it. Yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely. It's going to be gradual and towards the end of the year probably. And also wholesale, just. Yep, go ahead.

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

No, and then going on over the next, you know, the next year or so.

Hug Simard

Okay. Also on wholesale. To clarify, you resell Internet across the country now and you obviously have been marketing freedom Internet service outside of Quebec. Is that not almost entirely on cable networks and taking advantage of the cable TPIA rates as opposed to the more recent fiber TPIA rates?

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

Yes, absolutely. Yep.

Hug Simard

As we do this also in Quebec territory on Quebec footprint where we do not operate as an incumbent. You can think of cogeco as cogico also, you know, use our, the MVNO program, you know, to use our, eventually our mobile network. So it's true on every piece of, of the footprint in the Canadian landscape.

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yeah. And just one comment. I mean the obvious reason is because rates on coax are lower, as I believe mentioned earlier still with this, at

Hug Simard

this stage, at this stage, and we don't know, price is not there yet.

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

Hug Simard

Last sub question on that then, Hewitt. Do you guys have any visibility as to when the CRTC may set some new cable TPIA rates?

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

Oh, that's the billion dollar question.

Hug Simard

Nothing coming imminently as far as you, you're aware, is that fair?

Vince Valentini (Equity Analyst)

We can't, we can't answer because we, we don't know. We, we do not have any signals. It comes when it comes or it stays. It's when it stays. And we're still waiting, I guess, you know, for decisions that we've been asking two years ago. So we've been used with that kind of regime. Fair enough.

Hug Simard

Thank you very much, Vince. So to all of you, we'd like to thank you for attending this conference call and we'll be there next quarter. Thank you very much and have a good afternoon.