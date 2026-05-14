Full Transcript: Legacy Education Q3 2026 Earnings Call

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Thank you and hello everyone. Legacy Education has issued a press release reporting its financial results and corporate developments for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2026. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate [email protected] with us today on the call are Leanne Roman, Chief Executive Officer and Brandon Pope, Chief Financial Officer. On today's earnings call, statements made by Legacy's management regarding the Company's business which are not historical facts, may be forward looking statements as identified in federal security laws. The words may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, project, plan, intend, estimate and continue as well as similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. The Company cautions you that these statements reflect current expectations about the Company's future performance or events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, risk and other influences, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may influence the accuracy of the statements and projection upon which the statements are based. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, the risk and uncertainties discussed in the Risk Factors section of the Annual report on Form 10K and the Quarterly Report on Form 10Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward looking statements are based on the information available at the time those statements are made and management's good faith belief as of the time with respect to future events. All forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Legacy undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date thereof. I will now hand the call over to Leanne Roman, CEO of Legacy Education. Leanne to you.

Thank you Nicole and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Legacy Education's third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial officer Brandon Pope. Q3 was another strong, record breaking quarter for Legacy Education. I want to frame today's call around three key messages. We continue to grow profitably in a healthcare education market supported by workforce demand. We are demonstrating operating leverage in our core academic delivery model and we are using our balance sheet and profitability to build capacity for the next phase of growth. Put simply, Legacy is not only growing, Legacy is scaling. We are building a larger, stronger, more disciplined health care education platform designed to support students, employers, communities and shareholders over the long term. Legacy education operates in one of the strongest and most durable sectors in the US Economy. Healthcare workforce shortages remain structural across nursing, imaging, sonography, surgical technology, sterile processing and other medical support fields. These shortages are being driven by long term trends, demographic shifts, an aging population, increasing health care utilization, expanded across expanded access to care and rising clinical complexity. As I previously stated, technology and AI can support healthcare professionals, but healthcare still depends on unskilled people delivering care, judgment, compassion and hands on expertise. The reality reinforces the long term value of high quality health care education and workforce training. Legacy is positioned directly in that need, training students for essential high demand careers and building a scalable platform to support that demand. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, revenue increased 15% to 21.4 million compared to 18.6 million in the prior year quarter. This growth was driven primarily by expanded program offerings, improved retention and stronger execution across our existing campus platform. With Contra Costa Medical Career College now fully integrated into the prior year comparison base, Q3 demonstrates Legacy's ability to generate organic growth from a larger, more mature operating platform. Adjusted EBITDA increased to 4.4 million compared to 3.9 million last year. Net income increased to 3 million compared to 2.8 million last year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.22 compared to $0.21 in the prior year period. Importantly, Q3 reflects continued sequential progress. Revenue increased from 19.2 million in Q2 to 21.4 million in Q3. For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, revenue increased to 60 million compared to 46.2 million last year, an increase of nearly 30%. So while the year over year growth rate in Q3 reflects comparison against a larger operating base, the underlying trajectory remains strong, a larger platform continuing to grow profitably, improve leverage and build capacity for the next phase. In Q2, we outlined priorities around program expansion, technology enabled delivery, retention, Contra Costa's full integration, and disciplined expansion. Q3 reflects continued execution against those priorities. During the quarter. We converted program expansion into measurable enrollment opportunities. We added surgical tech cohorts across ccc, which is in Salinas and Healthcare Delivery Management Corporation campuses of Lancaster and Temecula, generating 26 enrollments and we added sterile processing across Healthcare Delivery Management Corporation campuses and the ICH Pasadena campus generating 49 enrollments due to delayed state approvals. It shortened our marketing Runway, giving us only a couple of weeks to enroll students which didn't allow to fully fill these classes. This quarter we are also preparing CCC Salinas for the additional cardiac sonography and MRI program expansion in Q4. In addition, we expanded facility capacity and lancaster by adding 6,000 square feet in Temecula. We secured a total of 53,000 square feet of a facility. This is expected to be assumed in stages 5,000 square feet now 31,000 square feet will come in June and 17,000 square feet will come in January 2028. These investments are designed to support current and future programs and enrollment growth. Together, these actions show disciplined execution and strengthen the operational infrastructure required to support a larger healthcare education platform. One of the most important indicators in Q3 was the improvement in educational services expenses as a percentage of revenue. Educational services expense improved from 51.7% of revenue compared to 54.4% in the prior year quarter representing a 270 basis points of improvement. This is a meaningful evidence that the model is scaling. It shows that as we grow, we can generate leverage in our core academic delivery function while continuing to invest in faculty support, curriculum consistency labs, student services and academic quality. At the same time, healthcare education requires capacity building before revenue is fully realized. Faculty curriculum labs, the equipment compliance approvals, technology systems, facilities and clinical partnerships must be in place before programs and branches can scale effectively. This is why this quarter's growth related spend was tied to branch readiness, selective acquisition, evaluation, program infrastructure, training, materials, software, systems marketing, support for future student starts, compliance readiness and facility phased expansion. These are not simply overhead costs. They are investments designed to support future enrollment growth, program expansion, branch development and long term shareholder value creation. Because we are funding this capacity from current profitability and balance sheet strength, the growth strategy remains disciplined. Branch expansion represents one of the important organic growth opportunities in front of legacy. During Q3 we identified our next branch location. We signed a letter of intent for our facility and are finalizing the applications with the applicable state and federal regulatory agencies. While this progress While this process remains subject to required approvals, this is an important milestone in Legacy's next phase of growth. Our approach remains disciplined were focused on markets with clear workforce demand, strong student opportunity, appropriate program alignment, regulatory feasibility and potential for meaningful long term financial contribution. Q3's progress demonstrates that Legacy is moving from planning to execution on organic expansion from a position of strength with profitability, liquidity, low leverage and an operating platform capable of supporting disciplined growth. Our tech and touch approach remains practical and focused the use of technology where it improves visibility, consistency and early intervention. While keeping faculty engagement and hands on instruction at the center of healthcare education. During Q3, we continued advancing targeted academic tools, curriculum consistency, faculty development and student support practices that help strengthen retention and outcomes. The goal is not technology for its own sake. The goal is more consistent and scalable academic model Retention remains one of the clearest indicators of student engagement, academic quality, faculty support and operating discipline. Legacy already operates with a strong retention profile and during the quarter we saw even further improvement in overall attrition trends. Retention is an important proof point that Legacy is building a platform capable of supporting students through completion, employment and long term institutional value creation. As we continue to operate with a compliance first mindset, our accreditations and Title 4 participation remain fully intact. In Q3, our Integrity College of Health in Pasadena received a six year reaccreditation grant, the maximum period awarded by our accreditor ACCSC and we recently announced a five year reaccreditation grant renewal for Contra Costa Medical Career College through our accreditor ACICS. These outcomes reflect the strength of our academic delivery, student outcomes, institutional compliance and continuous improvement culture. The regulatory environment in career education continues to evolve and we remain actively engaged in monitoring Department of Education development and broader sector policy activity. These higher standards favor institutions that are well capitalized, outcomes focused, compliance oriented and capable of executing consistently across multiple campuses and programs. Importantly, our strategy aligns with where the industry is moving. We also continue evaluating selective acquisition opportunities that align with our healthcare focused platform. Our objective is to not simply buy revenue, it is to acquire institutions or programs where Legacy can improve execution, strengthen outcomes and expand capabilities and create a long term value over time. As of March 31, 2026 cash and equivalents were 21.7 million stockholders, equity increased to 49.5 million and debt levels continue to remain minimal. We believe profitability, low leverage, available capital and disciplined execution are competitive advantages. We are using our financial strength to create capacity for future growth. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brandon Pope for a more detailed review of our financial performance. Brandon, thank you Leanne.

Legacy delivered another strong quarter with continued revenue growth, increased profitability, improved educational services, leverage and disciplined operating execution while funding future growth initiatives. Let's review our third quarter fiscal 2026 results. Revenue increased 15% to 21.4 million from 18.6 million last year supported by a 1078 new student starts driven by expanded program offerings, improved retention which resulted in a 9.4% increase in student population to 3,550 from 3,245 EBITDA increased 8% to 4.1 million from 3.8 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.6% to 4.4 million from 3.9 million last year. Adjusted EBITTA margin was 20.6%. Our effective tax rate was 28.7% compared to 28.6% last year. Net income increased 7.5% to 3 million from 2.8 million last year and diluted EPS increased 4.8% to $0.22 from $0.21 last year. Turning to third quarter operating expenses, educational services expense totaled 11 million or 51.7% of revenue compared to 10.1 million or 54.4% of revenue last year. The 270 basis point improvement was primarily due to operating efficiencies and compensation offset by increases in externship fees and non cash compensation. General and Administrative expenses were 6.2 million or 28.8% of revenue compared to 4.6 million or 24.9% of revenue last year. The increase as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to marketing investments supporting current and future student starts, bad debt expense associated with higher revenue enrollment levels and infrastructure investments related to program growth, branch readiness, compliance software systems and operational scalability. Bad debt expense remain consistent at 5% of revenue overall. Third quarter reflects continued demand in our programs, improved retention across the platform and disciplined operating performance as we continue scaling the business. Looking at our nine month ended fiscal 2026 results, revenue increased 29.7% to $60 million from $46.2 million last year driven by a 12.7% increase in new student starts to 2,788 from 2,473 last year. EBITDA increased 16.1% to $9.6 million from $8.3 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.3% to $10.5 million from 8.6 million last year. Our effective tax rate was consistent at 28.1%. Net income increased 15.1% to 7.3 million from 6.3 million last year and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.52 compared to $0.51 last year. Now turning to our nine months operating expenses, educational services expense total 31.7 million or 52.8% of revenue compared to 24.8 million or 53.7% of revenue last year. The decrease as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to operating efficiencies and compensation and facility costs partially offset by increases externship fees and non cash compensation General and Administrative expenses were 18.4 million or 30.7% of revenue compared to 12.9 million or 28% of revenue last year. The increase as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to increased professional fees, marketing, bad debt expense and growth related investments supporting program expansion, branch readiness, compliance infrastructure, software systems and operational scalability. These results continue to demonstrate the strength of the platform and our ability to grow while maintaining profitability and funding the infrastructure needed for future growth. Now let's turn to the balance sheet. As of March 21, 2026, we have a strong balance sheet with $21.7 million in cash and working capital of 30.9 million and low debt of only 600,000. Our accounts receivable reserve as a percentage of accounts receivable increased slightly to 12.2% from 11.5% last quarter. This reflects the timing of quarterly accounts receivable write offs as we implemented a quarterly analysis this year. Compared to an annual allowance analysis last year, operating cash flow remained positive at 2.9 million and reflects the timing of titleport disbursements and income tax payments within the quarter. We believe our strong liquidity position, low leverage and continued profitability provide meaningful flexibility as we fund future growth initiatives. This balance sheet gives us optionality. It allows us to support organic growth, invest in new program and branch development, evaluate selective acquisitions and maintain resilience in a regulated and evolving operating environment. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and long term shareholder value creation. With that, I'll turn it back to Ian.

Thank you Brandon. As we look ahead, we believe Legacy is entering its next stage as a scalable healthcare education platform. Over the past several years we have built the foundation, campus scale, program, breadth acquisition, integration capability, compliance infrastructure and public company discipline. Now we're focused on converting that foundation into the next stage of growth through organic new programs, branch expansion, improved retention, operating leverage, technology enabled academic delivery and selective acquisition opportunities. Our strategy remains clear, responsible growth, strategic scale, compliance, discipline, student outcomes and long term shareholder value. Importantly, we are pursuing the strategy while continuing to deliver revenue growth, earnings growth, improved educational services, leverage, strong liquidity, low leverage and disciplined financial execution. We are not sacrificing profitability to grow. We are using profitability to build a larger, stronger, more scalable healthcare education platform. Legacy sits at the intersection of healthcare workforce demand, career focused education, operational scalability and disciplined execution. We believe that combination creates a meaningful long term opportunity supported by durable demand and a balance sheet that allows us to invest from strength. With that, I will turn it over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Operator. Thank you. And with that, we will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate that your line is in the question queue. You may press star two to remove yourself from the queue. For any participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up the handset before pressing the star keys. One moment while we poll for questions. And our first question comes from the line of Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Baumann. Please proceed with your question.

Hey Jeff, great to hear from you. And you know, I'm going to try to remember all of this. You might have to jump back in, but branch expansion is that we have been talking about, which has been part of our plan from both branch level as well as acquisitions. And we are now keyed up in terms of our branch expansion. I want to wait for the subsequent approvals that I believe we're close to, but it will be outside of California. So we're excited about what we went through in terms of the opportunities for the programs that we offer in the states that we're looking for that would be ready to receive us and ready for the growth as it relates to the acquisition opportunities. We are well into looking at a few that we are hopeful that we're going to maintain. I'm maintaining my bullish spirit that we're close and that these will complement well with regard to what we are looking at and it's so robust and rich out there.

Absolutely. So the legacy programs that we currently offer, again, we remain incredibly competitive in the area of our medical support programs which are our short programs. We have just put up all of our outcomes for the year and our outcomes are strong with regard to placing in each of the communities that we serve and those programs are still in demand. As you look at our longer programs, our most recent in the imaging and in particular nursing and the recent surg tech and sterile processing. We remain incredibly competitive and our communities are looking for these programs because we don't have a lot of other institutions that are teaching surg tech, sterile processing, cardiac sonography. So these programs that we have added are high in demand and the employers are seeking us and we are actually already partnered with them to receive our students in the externship component of their programs. Super. That's very helpful. Thanks very much for taking our questions. Nice quarter.

Sure. So let me kind of break that down. For Lancaster, currently in 26,000 square feet and we added 6,000 more square feet there. We added that 6,000 square feet. We've already ramped it up and we have moved our imaging programs over into that additional 6,000 thousand square feet. In Lancaster and in Temecula we are currently sitting in 16,000 square feet. And this is where we have looked at where our future, you know, and like by 28 that we will look to put all of the temecula students into 53,000 square feet. But we want to do it in a phased in approach. We took 5,000 square foot now because as we added surgtech and sterile processing here, we moved our nursing students over into the 5,000 square feet in Temecula. As we ramp up these programs that we are currently offering, that's where we'll take on the additional 30,000 square feet to start moving programs over there. We'll do that up through June so that there's no disruption and there's no delay with regard to enrolling for any of these programs. And you know, taking on the cost for that too. We're doing over a phased in approach, the capacity at these campuses right now. Both Lancaster and Temecula are some of our larger campuses and we have well over 800, like 800 plus students in Lancaster and just over 800 students in Temecula. This expansion will allow us to comfortably take ourselves up well into, you know, the thousand to, you know, close to 12 to 1500 additional students. And would you say that.

Excellent, Excellent question. Enrollment ramping is the approvals that we currently have in the Central Coast College campus is where we would be able to take those programs. And we will be approved over there for all of them except for the additional requirements that are going to be required for nursing. So we will have a phased and kind of longer term that we will be able to get nursing ramped up, but we will have close to 17 programs that we will be able to roll out as soon as we open the doors there. And in terms of the square footage, we are looking at 25,000 square feet, approximately.

Thank you. Q3 reflects continued progress, disciplined execution and confidence in our long term strategy. We delivered growth and profitability while funding the infrastructure that supports Legacy's next phase. We are proving that Legacy is not only growing, Legacy is scaling with discipline. We remain focused in empowering students, supporting employers, advancing healthcare education and creating sustained value for shareholders. To our employees and faculty. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your dedication to our students and our mission to our students. Thank you for trusting Legacy Education with your career goals and to our shareholders. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for your continued confidence and support. We appreciate your continued interest in legacy education and look forward to updating you next quarter. Operator, back to you. Thank you. And with that, ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful rest of your day.