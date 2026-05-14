Full Transcript: Legacy Education Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Legacy Education (AMEX:LGCY) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Wi2d5SGT
Summary
Legacy Education reported a 15% increase in Q3 revenue to $21.4 million, driven by expanded program offerings and improved retention.
The company demonstrated operating leverage with adjusted EBITDA rising to $4.4 million and net income to $3 million.
Legacy Education is expanding its healthcare education platform with new programs and increased facility capacity to meet long-term workforce demands.
Q3 operational highlights include expanded surgical tech and sterile processing programs, and plans for MRI and cardiac sonography program rollouts.
Management emphasized the strategic focus on responsible growth, compliance, and long-term shareholder value, supported by a strong balance sheet with $21.7 million in cash.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good day and welcome to the Legacy Education Inc. S third quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded, recorded and broadcast live. It will also be archived on the Legacy Education website for future reference. To kick off the call, I will turn it over to Nicole Joseph, Senior Vice President of Legacy Education.
Nicole Joseph (Senior Vice President)
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Brandon Pope (Chief Financial Officer)
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
Good afternoon, Leanne and Brandon. Thanks for taking our questions. A couple from Erin. So firstly, talk a little bit more about M&A and also organic growth as far as taking on additional square footage and talk about locations both perhaps in the state of California and maybe any color or flavor beyond California.
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)
No. I'm going to jump to my second question. So can you talk about on one hand the, the pipeline and the demand from students for legacy and student starts and how that funnel looks like. And then on the other end, could you talk about employers demand for students placement data, outcomes, et cetera? Thank you.
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Mike Grondel with Northland Securities. Please proceed with your question.
Mike Grondel
Thank you. Leanne and Brandon, I wanted to drill down a little bit on the expansion at Lancaster and Temecula. Could you say again what the square footage was but then also give us an indication of the ramp in enrollment and maybe, you know, what is the total capacity at each one for new students?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Grondel
I'm going to say it generally 800 at each location to say 1000 to 1200. Is that over the next one to two years? How do you see that playing out?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
That's over the next one to two years. Given the new programs that we would be adding and then the ramp up for those new programs that we would be adding, that's where we would see it coming into the next 12 to 24 months.
Mike Grondel
Got it. And then I know the new branch location is an loi, but what type of capacity is there and how would you see enrollment ramping?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Mike Grondel
And so that's a lot. That new branch, if everything plays out as you envision, does that also support 6 to 800 students over a couple years?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, yes. There's opportunity for us to be able to expand in the location that we've identified to be able to get it upwards to adding additional square footage right at the same facility.
Mike Grondel
Got it. That's helpful. And then maybe lastly, you mentioned this surgical tech and sterile processing programs that you rolled out at a couple campuses, Are those continuing to ramp in June and I guess what kind of capacity is left there? You mentioned 26 students and then 49 enrolling in the sterile processing. Is there quite a bit of capacity left?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, there's capacity left. And for us, because of the fact that we didn't anticipate the state approvals to take the longer period of time for us to get the state approvals. It just shortened our marketing Runway. So as we see our lead flow up, it is, you know, we're positioned. We already have the faculty, we have, we have the capacity and we can add the students. We just needed more time to be able to get those classes filled than we had.
Mike Grondel
Because you have the state approvals now, correct?
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
We have the state approvals now. And that's where you see that we got the 26 enrollments and then in the sterile processing, we have the 60 enrollments.
Mike Grondel
Got it. And it's continuing to ramp up this quarter in June.
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, yeah. And then also, as you know in my comments, that for Q4, we are also then for in Salinas rolling out the MRI and the cardiac sonography.
Mike Grondel
Got it. Thank you. That's all for me,
Leanne Roman (Chief Executive Officer)
No further questions at this time. I'll pass it back to you, Leigh Ann, for closing remarks.
OPERATOR
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