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May 14, 2026 5:10 PM 26 min read

Full Transcript: Alpha Cognition Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761279&tp_key=1a22b7db8e

Summary

Alpha Cognition reported a 40% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, achieving $3.5 million in net product revenues for Q1 2026, driven by the commercialization of Zunvil.

The company anticipates reaching operating profitability by 2027 and maintains a strong cash position with $54.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Significant strategic initiatives include launching three active real-world studies for Zunvil, advancing a sublingual formulation, and expanding the customer-facing team to 60 members.

Alpha Cognition's intellectual property portfolio was strengthened with two new patents for dosage regimens and traumatic brain injury treatments.

The company is progressing on planned clinical studies, with key data milestones expected in Q3 2026, and aims to expand prescriber reach and payer access.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Alpha Cognition First Quarter earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone requires operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Henry Du, Interim CFO. You may begin.

Henry Du (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Michael McFadden (Chief Executive Officer)

Henry Du (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Lauren D'. Angelo (Chief Operating Officer)

Michael McFadden (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Jan

Thank you for taking my question. This is Jan sitting in for rom. I have a few questions. So the first is, would you be able to tell me if there have been any notable changes in prior authorizations or step edit requirements over the past several months?

Lauren D'. Angelo (Chief Operating Officer)

Jan

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Chase Knickerbocker with Craig Hallam Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Chase Knickerbocker

Lauren D'. Angelo (Chief Operating Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker

It does. Thank you. Very helpful. Thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Dave Storms with Stonegate. Please go ahead.

Dave Storms

Evening and thank you for taking my questions. Lauren, I wanted to start maybe with the AI analytics comment that you made. Sure. Could you add maybe a little more color about how far along this is and maybe any early results here?

Lauren D'. Angelo (Chief Operating Officer)

Dave Storms

Understood, thank you. Maybe just a quick modeling question as well. The R and D call out that it's going to be a little bit higher in Q2. Should we expect this to kind of ramp with the studies throughout the year? Are there any variables that would make this a little more bumpy?

Michael McFadden (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I think it will depend on enrollment with Resolve. Resolve is the majority of our R and D in 2026. We're initiating first patient in Q2. We should see some acceleration in Q3, Q4. One would think that would be later, David, but we have a lot of sites that will be enrolling in Q3, so it will depend on how fast they begin to enroll patients. So it could be a little bit of bump. There could be a little bumpiness in Q3, Q4.

Dave Storms

That's perfect. And maybe one more for me. Michael, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you have a new TBI patent. Recognizing that this is a long term project for you guys, is there just maybe any more information you can give us here about kind of what the outlook is for this channel?

Michael McFadden (Chief Executive Officer)

Dave Storms

That's perfect. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

This now concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Michael McFadden for closing comments.

Michael McFadden (Chief Executive Officer)

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