Full Transcript: Off The Hook YS Q1 2026 Earnings Call

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Welcome everyone. Thank you for standing by for Off The Hook YS first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentations, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press Star one on your telephone. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. John Evans, Investor Relations Please go ahead. Thank you. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to off the hooks first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. With us today are Brian John, Off The Hook YS Chief Executive Officer Jason Rube, the Company's Founder and President, and Chad Corbin, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Blake Phillips, the company's COO, will join us for Q&A. Jason will begin the call with an overview of the business, followed by Brian who will discuss our performance and strategic initiatives. Chad will then review the financial results, after which we'll open the line for questions. I'd like to start reminding you that certain comments on this call are forward looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Any forward looking statements speak only as of today. These statements involves risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from expectations. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of seasonality and weather, global economic conditions and the level of consumer spending, the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities or grow its market share, and numerous other factors identified in our Form 10K and other filings with the securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Also on today's call, management will make comments referring to non GAAP financial measures. Management believes that the inclusion of these financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the changes in the Company's core operating results. These measures can also help investors who wish to make comparisons between Off The Hook YS and other companies on both a GAAP and non GAAP basis. The reconciliation of non GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in today's earnings release. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date that forward looking statements are made, except as required by law. Please also note that all Comparisons of our first quarter 2026 results are made against the first quarter of 2025 results unless otherwise noted. I'd also like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and an archived version of the call will be available on the company's website sometime after the call. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jason. Jason thank you John and good afternoon everyone.

We appreciate you joining us today. First, I want to thank our team across the country for the work that went into delivering a strong first quarter of 2026. The progress we've made reflects a lot of hard work, long hours and relentless focus on execution. I'm incredibly proud of what this team has built and grateful to everyone who helped us bring it to this point. There are four pillars to where we were and where we are going. 1. Over the past year we built the infrastructure needed to build the best platform to buy, sell, service and maintain pre owned boats in the US and took that company public. 2. We are now scaling the company and platform aggressively. 3. Our next boat AI platform is the multiplier that will help us grow and scale from over 100 million revenue in 2025 into what we think will be a multi billion dollar revenue company. 4. We're going to grow as profitable public company that keeps all its stakeholders, investors, employees, vendors and customers in mind. Since I found this company, we've been profitable every year for 13 years. Over the past year along with going public, we have made major investments in the infrastructure to grow the company and scale to a multi billion dollar plus revenue company. I believe that the opportunity in pre owned boats remains robust with roughly 3/4 of all boat transactions in the US in involving pre owned vessels. And yet the process for buying and selling them still remains highly fragmented and inefficient. Our platform brings speed, transparency and liquidity to the market. Because of our position as the market maker and velocity trader of pre owned boats, we're in a unique position to build the future of used boat sales. A platform that enables thousands of people to buy and sell boats from anywhere backed by our technology, capital and infrastructure. This is not a traditional boat dealership. It is scalable, decentralized marketplace built for how boats we bought and sold going forward. With that, I'll turn the call over to our CEO Brian John who will walk through our performance in the first quarter of 2026 and discuss the strategic initiatives for driving our growth for 2026.

thank you Jason and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate you joining us today. As Jason mentioned, the first quarter of 2026 continued what we promised by delivering record revenue of $29.8 million representing year over year growth of over 9%. We also achieved record unit volume selling 127 boats during the year, an increase of more than 46% versus 87 boats in Q1 of 2025. This revenue does not count the value of the boat sold in the fastest growing brokerage business, where we added 30 new brokers in the first quarter. Looking closer at the hunt of 27 boats sold in the first quarter, sales were split evenly between brokerage and wholesale with approximately 60 boats sold in each category. Note the brokerage revenue is recognized only by the Commission to earn we believe that it is important to monitor the transaction value of boats sold across both brokerage and wholesale. On an apples to apples comparison, brokerage transactions amounted to 33.99 million in dollar value of boats followed by wholesale at 26.2 million. The total transaction value of the 127 boats sold was 61.5 million, with an average selling price of $500,000 and an average gross profit of almost 11%. Looking at where our brokers are located and where we sold the most boats, the transaction value of combined brokerage and wholesale boats in south Florida was $41.2 million. Other notable regions include North Carolina at 10.195 million and west coast of Florida for $5.851 million. Motor yachts and center consoles are the primary driver of the value of boats contributing 19.5 million and 16.186 million. Together, these two categories represent over 58% of the dollar value of boats sold. Sales performance showed a consistent upward trend throughout the quarter. Monthly dollar value of boats sold grew from 11.2 million in January to 19.2 million in February, peaking at 31.1 million in March, making each month higher dollar value than the last. This continued in the first month of the second quarter where the dolly valve of boats sold continues to grow and the Off The Hook YS revenue for that month was 21 million. And so far our revenue has exceeded the second quarter of 2025. Only in the first half of the second quarter finished. Importantly, this growth is not driven by a single initiative. It reflects progress across multiple parts of our platform, including stronger brokerage productivity, improved inventory availability, and continued momentum in our brokerage operations. We believe these results demonstrate the scalability of our model. As we expand inventory access and increase the productivity of our broker network, we're able to drive higher transaction volumes while maintaining discipline and control. Jason laid out the four pillars of focus on the future that I would like to talk more about now. We went public at the end of last year and made the conscious decision to invest heavily upfront in infrastructure. Systems, people, compliance and technology need to become a scalable public company. That effort has significantly increased overhead in the short term, but those investments were intentional. We built the Autograph Yacht Group into a premiere Flora brokerage that has contributed immediately to our company. We purchased a partner on marinas and service centers to increase our geographic footprint. We invested in our Next Boat AI platform to make it easy for our brokers to price, sell and service boats. We believe we are now moving in from the building phase into the execution and scaling phase. The focus is simple scale, revenue and profitability to leverage the infrastructure we already built over the next 12 to 18 months. At Off The Hook YS, we believe inventory acquisition is the lifeblood of our business. webuyboats.com is becoming a scalable acquisition engine. Our Business development center, or BDC is becoming the webuyboats.com acquisition team which we believe can become one of the strongest inbound lead funnels in the industry. We're now approaching 500 plus inbound leads per week with an extremely low fixed spend budget. This gives us scalable low cost consumer acquisition model. While competitors continue to rely heavily on expensive traditional advertising, we can't emphasize enough our Next boat platform that we call nextboat AI. Nextboat AI is not a brokerage. It's a technology enabled platform for buying and selling boats at scale. It's already assisting us in boat valuations, deal structuring, offer generation, CRM workflows and broker support. Our goal is to get to the point where we can make thousands of offers per week without requiring JASON or senior leadership to touch every deal. AI is now being integrated into closings, financing, warranty, sales, logistics, deal flow management, follow up automation and eventually much of the paperwork process. The vision is to remove friction and to automate as much of the transaction process as possible. It's important to note that in the first quarter, half the boats sold were from our growing brokerage unit. We believe the addition of more brokers combined with addition of our Next Boat AI solution will lead to exponential growth as our brokers are freed up more with the tools to sell boats faster and more efficiently. We're happy to have added almost as many brokers in the first quarter than we have in the entire company at the time we went public because broker recruitment is a major driver for the Off The Hook YS boroughs. Scaling brokers is one of the most attractive parts of our model and that brokers cost the company very little fixed overhead. Unlike traditional dealerships, Off The Hook YS Brokers are essentially performance based revenue generators. Every productive broker adds revenue with minimal incremental corporate cost. So far we have grown to nearly 100 brokers organically, largely through the small group of managers recruiting staff. This growth has given us the confidence that this model works. In order to scale brokers faster, we've created a five tier override incentive program to encourage our brokers to recruit brokers and they believe they can add value to the Off The Hook YS team. In this five tier override platform, brokers recoup brokers and those brokers recruit brokers and so on and so level five levels deep. The broker then earn an override on the boat sold by the recruiting broker based on net profit after all expenses and commissions, keeping incentives aligned with profitability. Our next boat AI system tracks the entire structure automatically from recruiting team production, overrides, profitability and dashboard visibility. These new brokers will have a clean dashboard showing their team's performance, override eligibility and locked unlocked qualified levels. Now a single broker can realistically build a team of hundreds of people while the platform handles the complexity. As I said earlier, scaling without scaling cost is the key to our brokerage growth. We're building infrastructure that allows us to scale globally without scaling costs. At the same rate, traditional brokers and dealerships cannot scale as efficiently because for them overhead grows alongside headcount. Our belief is that with AI and automation, we can scale to thousands of brokers globally without exponentially growing our administrative staff. Huge management will always be necessary, but our proprietary software operating system does most of the heavy lifting. Even though over 90% of our boats we sell are used boats, we also sell new boats. Our strategic focus is quality over quantity. We are very proud of the brand relationships with top brands such as Sportsman and Pursuit boats that we have chosen because of the quality and popularity of the boats that they produce. Although OTH will remain primarily pre owned boat platform, we do think that selecting new boats in certain markets enhances the company's overall product offering. But we only want brands we sell in all markets, produce strong resale values, generate great trades cycles, create customer confidence and improve turns and margins. We firmly believe that we would rather represent fewer great brands than many average ones. Just this morning we announced that we completed the purchase of ADA Tech Marine in South Florida. This acquisition is a key component to our long term storage service strategy. This is a really strong differential for the OTH story. Although we strongly believe AI will transform much of the industry, there are certain things technology can't replace. Storage service, shipping and physical infrastructure. This is why APEX matters. APEX becomes a strategic infrastructure that lowers cost, improves margins, reduces turn times on fixed boats for resale and creates operational leverage versus our competitors. APEX allows us to save substantial amounts of cost where we're renting and outsourcing the servicing of boats. APEX of a hub from which we can store and position boats to be sent to our broker locations as well. So although we believe that software is the future infrastructure still matters and we are investing in both. Last but not least, I want to touch on the floor plan and our capital position creating the velocity of our wholesale operations where we are the price maker and the go to purchaser of use boats for companies as large as Marine Max down to smaller boats and brokerages across the United States. So far in 2026, we've utilized only 40 million of our expanded inventory floor plan financing facility to approximately 65 million, more than doubling our capacity from roughly 25 million level prior to our IPO. Our flipping of $65 million with our five time turns represents over 300 million of revenue for OTH. When it's fully realized that if we continue our trajectory of matching brokerage boat value with oth owned revenue value, we have growing our top and bottom line substantially with our implied boat value sold to greater than 600 million boats per year. We're in an effort to increase our access to capital and scale our inventory faster. We know that capital availability gives us the ability to move faster than competitors and we continue to grow that substantially over the next 12 months. With that, I'll turn the call to our Chief Financial Officer, Chad Carbon, who will walk you through our financial results in more detail.

Chad thank you, Brian and good afternoon everyone. Starting with Revenue, for the first quarter ended in March 31, 2026, we generated record revenue of 29.8 million, representing an increase of 9.6% compared to the 27.2 million in the same period of 2025. This growth was primarily driven by higher utilization of our expanded floor plan facility, which enabled us to maintain greater inventory availability and increase the number of boats transacted across our platform. Additionally, the brokers we recently hired for off the Hook and our new premier brokerage division, Autograph Yacht Group, contributed to our revenue growth. New boat sales decreased by 4.2 million, or 76.4% to 1.3 million for the three months ending March 31, compared to 5.5 million in the same period 2025. This decrease is partially attributable to decreased marketing efforts and a slowdown in the new boat market Pre owned boat Sales increased by 6.7 million or 31.8% to 27.8 million for the three months ending 3-31-20 compared to the 21.1 million in the same period in 2025. For three months ending March 31, 2026, we sold approximately 124 pre owned units compared to approximately 80 pre owned units for the three months ending March 31, 2025. Average price per our inventory pre owned boat sales Transaction was approximately 224,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to approximately 263,000 in the same period in 2025. We sell a wide range of brands and sizes of pre owned boats under different types of sales arrangements whether it be trade ins, brokerage or consignments which causes periodic and seasonal fluctuations in the average sales price. Revenues for arranging financial products including financing, insurance and extended warranty contracts to customers through various third party financial institutions and insurance companies decreased by 300,000 or 50% to 300,000 for three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to the 600,000 in the same period 2025. This decrease can be attributed to fluctuations in our customer mix with more high end buyers using cash to purchase to entry level and lower ticket customers who typically are more finance dependent. Additionally, Even though some 2025 marine loan rates eased compared to 2023 to 2024, they remain high than historical average. Over 85% of these loans come from non off the hook brokers and the dealers reflecting any opportunity for off the hook to increase the rate of Azure with our boat sales thereby growing the business internally. Revenue from service parts and other Sales increased by 400,000 or 679.9% to 400,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to the 56,000 in the same period. In 2025, gross profit increased by 500,000 or 18.5% to 3.2 million for the three months ending March 31st, 2026 compared to the 2.7 million in the same period. In 2025, our gross profit as a percentage of sales increased modestly. This could be attributed to management's efforts to monitor overhead and direct expenses associated with our inventory consistently. Moreover, our margin improvements are attributable to our purchasing team's skillful buying decisions regarding our used boat inventory. Pre owned boat gross profit increased by 600,000 or 29.5% to 2.6 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to the 2 million in the same period in 2025. This modest increase occurred despite a softening which resulted in a downward pressure on pricing and the need to move certain inventory at reduced margins in order to maintain turnover and liquidity. In select cases, boats were sold at or near break even to accelerate inventory turnover and lower floor plan expense. Pre owned boat gross profit as a percentage of pre owned boat revenue was 9.4% for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to the 9.6% in the same period 2025. We sell a diverse mix of pre owned boats across various price points, brands and sales channels including trade ins, consignment, wholesale and brokerage, which naturally contributes to fluctuations in gross profit margins due to varying transaction structures and sales dynamics. Finance gross profit decreased by 100,000 to 200,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to 300,000 in same period in 2025. Finance income is fee based revenue for which we do not recognize incremental expenses. Selling general administrative expenses consists primarily of of lease expense, insurance, utilities and other customary operating expenses. SG&A increased 900,000 or 225% to 1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 400,000 in the same period in 2025. The increase was mainly due to additional rents for new leases signed in 2025 and indirect marketing associated with increases in sales efforts and software expenses in line with business expansion plans for 2026, salaries and wages expense increased 2.2 million or 244.4% to 3.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the 900,000 in the same period in 2025. Leading into and following our initial public offering, salaries and wages increased as we aligned our compensation with public company market benchmarks and enhance retention packages to ensure we can attract, motivate and retain talent required to deliver long term shareholder value. Further, company issued stock compensation to employees after the initial public offering which was 1.8 million for the three months ending March 31, 2026. These equity awards have vested conditions including service based and performance based requirements. Invest between one and five years. Advertising and marketing expenses increased 300,000 or 79.6% to 600,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026 compared to the 300,000 in the same period in 2025. The increase is due to expanding market share and enhancing corporate brand awareness. The cost increases were consistent with our established marketing strategy to Support companies, plan public offering and the associated expansion of our sales organization. The company's floor Plan interest expense increased 300,000, or 139.4% to 500,000 for the three months ending March 31, 2026, compared to the 200,000 in the same period in 2025. In 2026, the company incurred higher interest rates due to the increase in our floor plan credit limit and our utilization of the line of credit. We are raising our full year 2026 revenue to a range of $165 million to $170 million, reflecting the positive trends we are observing in the second quarter. With that, I will turn the call back to Brian for closing remarks before we open the line for questions.

Brian thank you, Chad. What traditionally is the slowest quarter of the year for us has proven to be anything but that slow. As we've seen our brokers, locations, partnerships and capacity to buy and sell boats. We're very proud of the progress our team made across the business in the first quarter that has continued at a record pace. In our second quarter that we are currently in, we delivered record revenue, record unit volume, expanded our broker network and locations that position us for the next phase of our growth. We generally believe the used boat market is overdue for modernization. We now have the infrastructure, the technology, the capital relationships and the recruited system to scale in a way this industry has historically not been able to. We are still early, but we believe we are building something highly scalable that can fundamentally change how used boats are bought and sold globally. On behalf of our entire leadership team, I want to thank our employees, I want to thank our partners and most importantly our investors for their continued support with that operator. Please open the line for questions

Yeah, I can take that. This is Blake Phillips, Chief Operating Officer. The Apex acquisition, it's one of three physical complements to our Next Boat platform. So when you think about Next Boat as a platform, it's the digital component of our business. While Apex is the physical representation of that digital component. And so our mission with Apex is to create a seamless experience between the digital and physical world of buying and selling boats. It will, it has immediate legs. We are, we are in move in phase right now and it'll give us operational infrastructure that'll improve margins, reduce turn times, and along with it obviously comes service, storage, logistics and all the efficiencies that would be associated with that.

Yeah. So from 2017 up until just a matter of weeks ago, we've had the same proprietary operating platform and the, the conceptualization to actuality ofNext Vote AI has been an 8 month undertaking of ours, taking all of what we loved and learned from our previous platform and reimagining what it could do for our team in the outside world. I think what's most important is that we're not simply a brokerage house or a traditional bricks and mortar dealership. We're building a technology enabled platform through this and it's able to support us with valuations, deal structuring, workflows, brokerage support, offer generation and so many other components that we require to scale. And in that scalability component, you've got now a model that enables every productive broker within our team to expand their respective team and earn on that expansion. So, you know, we believe strongly in the combination of human relationships, vendor relationships, supplier relationships, and the ability to acquire inventory direct from the public, much like Carvana or CarMax does in allowing for this model to scale at rapid pace. So really when you look at Next Boat, it is, it is so many things that we were already doing infused with AI and it's got scalability to the point where it can support not just 100 brokers, but literally a limitless amount of brokers.

Jason, do you want to add something to that? I think you pretty much covered it, but I mean, you know, the other thing would be like, you know, right now as we scale even today, you know, we're scrambling, trying to find more closing agents. We're so busy right now. But as we integrate AI into IT with AI, closing bots and everything else, we can scale without having to keep adding more and more people and all the overhead that comes along with that. So, I mean, that's a huge part of that. And then just really the other part of it's going to be the mass recruiting side of things where, you know, we have a portal now for our brokers where they can hire brokers. The brokers are them. Can hire brokers. It really tracks all that, gives them a nice dashboard, shows them how, you know, how they can really scale their team and continue to grow on that every year. And we expect exponential growth from that.

Hey, guys, this is Jack Weisenberger on for Scott. Thanks for taking our questions. I also wanted to touch on the Apex acquisition. Can you give us some details on how much of your inventory Apex can realistically process internally? You know, are you still going to have to use third parties in some cases? I understand that most of your transactions are in South Florida. So should this cover most of that inventory in the area? Or how do you kind of think about that? You guys want me to take that? This is Brian. Yeah, how are you? So, so good questions. You know, the biggest location is nine acres. That's the Miami location down south. It's a huge marina. It's probably a 50% capacity there alone. And of course, we have spots in Lantana also up here in Stuart, Florida, which is north of us in Palm Beach County. So I think between those two facilities, you can handle the majority of boats that we have down here in South Florida. And again, this is probably one of our busiest hubs, as with everybody. So I do think those submarines were strategically acquired and used because they can handle all of our inventory and all of our needs. There's always going to be specialty situations where, you know, a boat may need something special. But we have so much available to us through our, through our Apex Marines. Now, it's unbelievable. We have a carpenter on staff here. We can do any kind of woodwork inside of a boat. We have a fiberglass guy there on site. We have canvas guy there on site. So pretty much everything, you know, we want to keep in house as much as we can. So we can not only, you know, earn off of it and make profits on this, obviously, but, you know, the quality control is very important to us. And to be able to have it all in house, I think it's a big step forward for us. So the answer to your question is yes. I think, you know, these Marines are very well suited to handle all of our South Florida stuff. And then we, you know, just have another one we just opened up in North Carolina as well, so. And Baltimore. So we're strategically putting, you know, like Carvana does super centers to service all our vehicles before they go out to the brokers that get sold. You know, that's kind of the same thing we're setting up here. So we have some super centers around South Florida, North Carolina and Baltimore right now that I think will be able to handle our, you know, east coast stuff for now. Makes sense. Thanks. And also just related to guidance, you know, you raised revenue guidance back to back quarters. Can you frame what is really driving that? Is it really mostly unit volumes? And how did 1Q track relative to your like full year plan? And I know you mentioned some 2Q comments. Anything more you can, you can say there. Thank you. I would say, Cal, rapidly we're bringing brokers on board. I mean, you know, Q1, you didn't really get to see it because we went public mid November, started recruiting. We literally tripled our sales force in Q1. So you don't really see that until later quarters. So, you know, as we grow and continue to grow with the brokers and raise more capital for buying more boats, you know, our revenue will grow at the same time. Great. Thank you very much.