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May 14, 2026 5:09 PM 27 min read

Full Transcript: Off The Hook YS Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Off The Hook YS (AMEX:OTH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/953378039

Summary

Off The Hook YS reported record Q1 2026 revenue of $29.8 million, a 9% increase year-over-year, with a notable rise in unit volume, selling 127 boats compared to 87 in Q1 2025.

The company is aggressively scaling its operations, leveraging its new AI platform, Next Boat AI, to streamline the buying and selling process, while expanding its broker network and infrastructure, including the acquisition of APEX Marine for enhanced service capabilities.

Off The Hook YS raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to between $165 million and $170 million, supported by robust growth in brokerage productivity and inventory access, and a strategic focus on expanding its market share in the pre-owned boat industry.

Full Transcript

John Evans (Investor Relations)

Jason Rube (Founder and President)

Brian John (Chief Executive Officer)

Chad Carbon

Brian John (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

at this time. If you would like to ask a question, press Star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, simply press Star one. Again, we will pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Mark Smith with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mark Smith

Hi guys, wanted to ask first about the Apex acquisition. Can you maybe walk us through integration? You know, cost savings, kind of what all this acquisition adds and maybe any timeline for kind of getting up and fully running with it.

Blake Phillips (Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Smith

Perfect. And Next Boat AI is actually my next question. Just it seems like there's, there's a lot of applications here and a lot of places to put this to work. You know, are we correct in thinking, you know, that end of the buying processes is where this initially starts to hit the model and help you guys and then expansion from there, or walk us through kind of how, how integration of nextboat AI starts to improve the model and help boost results.

Blake Phillips (Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Smith

Excellent. Thank you.

Blake Phillips (Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Stemper with Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Jack Weisenberger

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