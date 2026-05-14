Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 5:07 PM 21 min read

Full Transcript: P3 Health Partners Q1 2026 Earnings Call

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lojKxVtu

Summary

P3 Health Partners reported $26 million in adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026, exceeding internal expectations and marking an inflection point in their business model.

The company raised its full-year 2026 EBITDA outlook to a range of $20 million to $60 million, reflecting confidence in structural contract improvements and clinical execution.

Key strategic initiatives include improved payer contract structures, enhanced medical margin, and operational execution, with a focus on expanding delegated functions across 63% of membership.

Q1 revenue was $386 million, with a medical loss ratio of 85.2 when adjusted for favorable prior year development and payer settlements.

Operational highlights include significant improvements in payment integrity, utilization management, and clinical programs, contributing to a nearly flat Medicare Advantage medical cost trend.

Notable management comments emphasized the importance of aligning operational and economic accountability, with a focus on disciplined market expansion and delegation pathways.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Gabby Gabel

Eric Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer)

Amir

Leif

Eric Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Langston (Equity Analyst)

Leif

But we'll still. I think Leif is is looking for an answer here for you. Okay, thank you Ryan. And oh hey Les. Hey, how's it going? Thanks for the question. Appreciate it. On kind of the medics trend side of things, we actually saw a Bigger reduction across part B in our book of business collectively, when we look at in year 2025 versus in year 2026, it was where part A was predominantly flat.

Ryan Langston (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then can you break out, I think it was around 18 million of positive PYD and payer settlement. Are you able to tell us what each of those were? And in terms of the good to see, was anything reestablished back in reserves above and beyond what the amount was that was included in the results for one. Q. Thanks, Ryan.

Leif

I didn't catch the last half of that, but let me answer the first half of the question. The first half of the question is that split between those two items is about 65, 35, meaning 65% of that $17 million is related to to change related to prior year favorable prior year development of our reserves and about 35% relates to some payer settlements.

Ryan Langston (Equity Analyst)

Okay, the second part was just did you reestablish any positive PYD back into reserves or did that all flow through into the results for the first quarter?

Leif

What we disclosed is what flowed through the period in the quarter and we stayed consistent with our reserve methodology. We did not reduce any of our pads or our estimates from an IVNR process perspective.

Ryan Langston (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We have an question online of Benjamin Hainer from Lake Street Capital. Please go ahead.

Benjamin Hainer (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Eric Kaufman for any closing remarks.

Eric Kaufman (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you so much. Appreciate everyone joining and thanks for listening to our first quarter results.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved