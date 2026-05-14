Full Transcript: Aqua Metals Q1 2026 Earnings Call

On Thursday, Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3163/53966
Summary
Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4 million for Q1 2026, an improvement from a $8.3 million loss in Q1 2025, primarily due to non-cash impairment charges not repeating.
The company is advancing the commercialization of its aquarefining platform, focusing on developing its first lithium battery recycling facility with U.S. site selections underway.
Aqua Metals achieved technical milestones by producing battery-grade lithium carbonate from multiple recycled feedstocks and attaining manganese sulfate production purity of 99.8%.
The company's strategic initiatives include ongoing commercial relationships with several partners and evaluating alternative structures for potential acquisitions after deciding not to proceed with the Lion Energy acquisition.
Cash and cash equivalents stood at $6.8 million, with careful expense management continuing as the company evaluates financing alternatives to maintain flexibility for future commercialization and strategic planning.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tom (Operator)
Good afternoon. Welcome to Aqua Metals' first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Tom and I will be your operator this afternoon. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. Following management's remarks, we will open the call for questions. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Dan Scott, Investor Relations. Dan, Please proceed.
Dan Scott (Investor Relations)
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric West (Chief Financial Officer)
Tom (Operator)
Miki Leg
Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Just have to ask about the Lion Energy transaction. Any additional color you can give us there on what led to the decision not to follow through and just how discussions are going, if they're ongoing at all, about potential alternatives and that exposure on the note you have out there. Just any comments on that and how confident you are you can recover that or any alternative plans there?
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Eric West (Chief Financial Officer)
Miki Leg
Okay, okay, got it. Yeah, that's all, that's all super helpful. And then maybe just one more on how to where should we be looking over the next 12 to 18 months? What milestones should we kind of be looking for? It seems like there's a lot of focus, like you were saying, Steve, on the energy storage market. So just curious on what we should be looking for. Thanks.
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Miki Leg
Yeah, yeah it does. That's all I had. So thanks again and congrats on another quarter, guys.
Tom (Operator)
Thanks again. Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back to Dan Scott to facilitate questions that were submitted online. Dan, the floor is yours.
Dan Scott (Investor Relations)
Thanks, Tom. We have a couple that have come in. The first is for Steve. The question is, you've surpassed 5,000 cumulative operating hours in independently validated battery grade lithium carbonate from both NMC and LFP feedstocks. What specific remaining technical or commercial milestones need to be cleared before you can commit to a site and begin FEL2 engineering?
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom (Operator)
Okay, great, Steve, thank you. And then there's one more question also for Steve. You've maintained commercial relationships with 6K Energy, West Wind, American Battery Factory, Impossible Metals and Mobi. Have any of these moved from MOU or LOI status towards binding agreements? And what does the commercial conversion timeline look like?
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Tom (Operator)
Okay, Steve, thanks. That's it for online submissions. I'll turn it over to Steve for closing remarks.
Steve Cotton (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. Well, thank you everyone for calling in and we really appreciate the continued support of Aqua Metals. We expect that we'll have new information to report to the market soon, so stay tuned.
Tom (Operator)
Thank you. This does conclude today's conference call and webcast. You may disconnect at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you once again for your participation.
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