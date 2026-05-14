Branchout Food Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Yeah, thank you everyone for joining today. Excited to go through everything here. So I'm going to start with the overall sales strategy of the company. We're still following the same strategy that we talked about at the end of the year. Essentially we are trying to fill out our capacity, increase factory utilization as much as possible. To do that we're being very opportunistic and diverse with our reach and where we're going with our sales and marketing team and really exploring the bounds of what all this Rev technology can really do. And as we dive into it, you know, we're finding more and more opportunities. It's pretty exciting that, you know, and we'll get into that. So we have installed our fourth production line that is now coming online this month. And it was primarily intended to be able to focus on another subset of Rev products, including dried dairy products. Right. Cheeses and cheesecakes and things like that. So that's coming online and we'll talk about kind of the opportunities and early interest we have with that already. But we're still going down the path of club sector that we'll get into. So Costco and now Sam's Club is our newest customer there. So a lot of exciting updates there. The Industrial Ingredient Channel continues to grow, so very diverse channel there from kind of the retail side of the business. And it gives us a lot of synergies within the plants where we can utilize product that isn't high enough quality for retail. That's sort of a waste stream from that production line that we can go sell into that channel. So there's that. And then, of course, private label has always been a big strategy of ours. And so we have some updates there. We had some great meetings recently with Walmart, among others. And then there's kind of a new sales channel that we'll get into as well, the tolling opportunity that we're working on. So the strategy, you know, last year we were pretty concentrated in mainly Costco and Club and some private label. I think this year, what, you know, hopefully the takeaway will be is diversification and just adding new customers. So, you know, we're really excited about how the year is shaping up so far. As we outlined in our press release this morning, you know, we ended the year very strong. We, you know, Q1 was really about a buildup. We had a lot of orders that are hitting now that are being delivered in Q2. So the timing of such kind of just aligned itself to where Q1 was really a big, you know, drawdown of cash production and increase in inventory, as you will probably see in our filing. But all that inventory has a home and we'll get into where it's going. So we're very excited about Q2 and kind of what's coming. So with that, I can get into more specific customer updates. We continue to have success in Costco. We'll start with that one. So this coming June here, we're delivering our first mango chip product into the Bay Area region. So that's a brand new product that we're very excited about. We think it could be number one. It could knock Pineapple out of our number one spot and take that spot. So that product we just scaled up in March and April, so it's a new one for us at scale, but it went really well and we're hopeful that that'll do well. So we have, that we have. The Pineapple continues to be repurchased in Costco. It's going into the southeast region in June as well. So that's, you know, I don't know, four or five or six reoccurring orders there the last couple years. And that buyer, that region actually just placed another even larger order for the pineapple for Q4. So that continues to do well. And you know, as I spoke before, our strategy in Costco is to diversify into other departments. So we have these multi pack products that we've developed. We have those in front of about four or five different regions for the back to school timeframe right now. And we're waiting for, you know, waiting for commitments. They're, they're scheduling and kind of working on that timeframe right now. So, you know, we have probably 3 to 4 million dollars in Costco opportunities that we're just waiting, you know, waiting to come in. Can't guarantee we'll get all of them, but you know, it's still progressing very nicely there. So with that, the other sort of club opportunity or big club update is of course, Sam's Club. We just delivered the crunchy fruit chips. It's a mix of our four different fruits into one bag. It's nationwide in Sam's Club right now. So if you have a membership, go in and buy it. And we would appreciate that. But what's very exciting about that is we've been on the floor there for two weeks. We're going on our third week right now, and the product is selling out. We have achieved, I think, the first two weeks. We've been over the kind of the high end of what their threshold is for considering an everyday successful item. So they like to see between four to $600 per club per week in revenue and we're consistently hitting about 600 now for first two weeks. So. But we're actually seeing the inventory draw down pretty quick and it's actually selling through quicker than we thought. So we're very hopeful that that'll turn into something much Larger, an everyday placement. We think kind of the worst case downside is they do just, you know, it's successful and they repeat order it rotationally and test other items as well. So you know, we have that new customer and they're, you know, it's going very well. We've been a good supplier to them so far and we expect that to continue in some capacity. But the upside is very, you know, very big there with a potential $15 million business with that one SKU every day. So excited about that. We just got back a few weeks ago from a meeting with Walmart and this is where we, you know, we are proud of ourselves for kind of punching above our weight. I mean we're a young small company still and we, you know, we had a meeting with kind of the top, you know, four to six different category managers, the snack category, the dried fruit category, a number of others. And we did a tasting with kind of a whole spread of all of the rev possibilities that we can do with this technology. So we had 35 plus products. We had our whole dried fruit line, our whole dried veggie line, our new dried cheeses, crunchy cheeses, our cheesecake line, chocolate covered fruit. And everyone kind of came in and tasted and asked questions and we got FaceTime with all of these key decision makers. So they were very impressed. We were originally hoping this was going to be launching some products at the end of this year, but I think we're probably looking at beginning of 27. But there's a lot of interest there now and we're just going back and forth with their different requests and interests. So very, very big potential there with Walmart with all of these different product concepts. You know I mentioned industrial, so I think we did about 2 million last year with the, in the industrial side of the business. We had the head of MicroDried, our strategic partner in that channel, come down to our factory a month or two ago and he was very impressed with the progress and, and kind of the commitment we made and the job we've done delivering to them last year or so and committed to more orders for the rest of the year. And you know, with that we've also diversified that a bit and we have some other customers in that kind of category as well. One of them is a big company that is looking to supply some products into Trader Joe's. So long story short there on that channel, you know, we think will be probably 6 to 7 million with that channel this year. And that's, it's growing nicely. So it's you know, it's compelling and helps us kind of diversify further. The new channel that we mentioned in the press release as well is this tolling arrangement. So we have a large scale brand that has come to us with. They have a rev based product that they kind of market tested at a little bit smaller scale and it's, it turned out to, you know, it's doing very, very well. So they're scaling up and want us to potentially toll dry for them which means they deliver the raw material and we just provide the drying service. So for us, you know, and it's pretty large volume would be probably 6, 6 or 7 million as well. For us it's great because it'll really help the margins and the cash flow. It's, you know, for us it's basically just the service. So there's no real new overhead. It's you know, no raw materials that we're purchasing. So we're really just providing a service and collecting revenue for that. So we are hopeful that that will land by Q3 and really ramp up in Q4. So yeah, you know, that one's exciting. Haven't announced this yet but we do expect some placements with our branded SKUs in Target. They have verbally told us that they love the products. They're looking at probably 4 to 6 SKUs for second half of the year and they're making their final decisions this month. So very prominent obviously retailer that we haven't been in yet. I don't expect they're not a huge revenue gain but it's a great sales story and you know, a foot in the door there that could really turn into something big. So that's, that's really exciting and that will sort of lead into a great branded sales story for our new efforts that we've talked about before. But we're kicking off, we just kicked off recently actually a new sales broker with 200 sales reps plus that will be getting our branded multi pack items in front of the general grocery channel. So that's a, you know, that's really where we try to build everyday reoccurring business. It'll be, you know, a bit of a slower build, it'll take a few years. But we believe, you know, it's probably a 20, 20 to $30 million opportunity there that we, we can disrupt with a better product and better price point that we bring. So excited about that as well. We're the first to find globally as well. We have a new partner in Europe that has a private label manufacturing facility in Europe and they bring in product and sell into all the big European grocery stores. So they, they've been sampling our dried fruits, they've been getting it in front of Aldi and Lidl and all the kind of big chains in Europe and the feedback has been fantastic. And in fact we heard earlier this week that we're expecting our first order and it should grow from there. So pretty substantial orders. They in Europe, they're primarily more aimed at private label and they with that they can scale up pretty quick. So we're expecting, you know, our European side of our new European side of the business to grow. Well, we have a couple other kind of brands that want some products. We have a chocolate company that is likely going to order in July and that's probably about a million dollar order that, you know, we've been working with them for a while and they're enrobing our fruit with chocolate and have some different opportunities for that and then just kind of further down the road. But as I said, we have this new line that we'll be doing our dairy products. So we started showing samples to various large scale cheese companies and other opportunities and we're getting a lot of great feedback and opportunities there as well. And I didn't mention. So one of the strategic ideas we've had is mixing this dried cheese with our dried fruit. And actually it came out of a Walmart request because they are looking for GLP1 focused products. So with our dried fruit you get the fiber call out, with the dried cheese you get the protein call out. And it's really well positioned for that trend that we're really seeing just starting. So a lot of opportunities with the new dried cheese platform that we have there, I think that's kind of everything. On the sales updates side, I would say the plant is continually doing better. I think, March, April and now into May, we're starting to hit that 45 ton a month production level that we believe should get us into the profitability standpoint. And you know, with a new line coming on, we should be able to get well above that. We, you know, with the Sam's Club order there were some new products in there. So there was a little bit of development effort in February that we, you know, that we had to, we had to do. But we have all that, you know, most of that behind us now and yeah, very excited about what we have coming. So with that I think John, you can take it from here and talk about finances. Right,