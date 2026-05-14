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May 14, 2026 5:04 PM 20 min read

Branchout Food Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Branchout Food (NASDAQ:BOF) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1763513&tp_key=f713c17b8d

Summary

Branchout Food is focusing on increasing factory utilization and has installed a fourth production line for new Rev products, including dried dairy products.

The company is expanding its customer base with notable partnerships, including Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart, and Target, with new product placements and potential large-scale orders.

Branchout Food reported a Q1 drawdown of cash for production and inventory buildup, expecting a record Q2 driven by upcoming deliveries and strong sales momentum.

The company is exploring a tolling opportunity to provide drying services, which could significantly impact margins and cash flow.

Financial guidance indicates a strong second half of the year, with expected revenue growth and improved liquidity supported by recent financing activities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

John DaFonte (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Healy

John DaFonte (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

John DaFonte (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you for joining our call. We feel it's going to be an exciting rest of the year and look forward to talking to you in the second quarter. Take care.

OPERATOR

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful day.

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