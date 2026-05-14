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May 14, 2026 5:04 PM 21 min read

RenovoRx Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760815&tp_key=9384645b26

Summary

RenovoRx reported Q1 2026 revenue of $563,000, marking a 136% growth from Q4 2025, and represents over half of the total 2025 revenue.

The company expanded from 8 to 16 active commercial cancer centers by May 2026, with a pipeline of 32 additional centers in various stages of evaluation.

RenovoRx anticipates revenue for Q2 2026 to surpass Q1 2026 and maintains its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $3 to $4 million.

Key operational highlights include recognition by Fast Company as one of the world's most innovative companies in the medical devices category.

The completion of the Phase 3 Target Pack trial enrollment is expected by June 2026, and final data is anticipated in mid to late 2027.

The company successfully closed a $10 million private placement, enhancing its cash position to $12.4 million, providing a runway into the second half of 2027.

Management emphasizes the transition to a growth company with a focus on commercial execution and leveraging existing clinical trial sites for future revenue growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ram. Good afternoon. I will be your conference call operator today. Please note that today's call is being recorded and all participants other than Management are in a listen-only mode. There will be a Q and A session following Management's presentation. I will now turn the call over to Valter Pinto, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Valter Pinto

Sean Begai (Chief Executive Officer)

Dr. Ramtin Aga (Chief Medical Officer and Executive Chair)

Mark Voll (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Scott Henry (Equity Analyst)

Mark Voll (Chief Financial Officer)

Sean Begai (Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Henry (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Well, thank you for taking the questions. Really exciting to see the progress you're having.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Scott. Thank you. The next question comes from Justin Walsh of Jones Trading. Please go ahead.

Justin Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. As physicians have gained experience with Renovo cath, I'm wondering if you've received feedback on what aspects of the technology have resonated the most. And it'll be also great to hear if there are use cases for Renovo cath outside of LAPC that have generated the most interest from investigators.

Sean Begai (Chief Executive Officer)

Justin Walsh (Equity Analyst)

Thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from Ed Hu of Ascendant Capital. Please go ahead.

Ed Hu (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, congratulations on all the progress that you guys are doing on both fronts. My question is on Renoval Caf. Do you have to spend much R and D to develop it or is it an ongoing process where you need to continually make upgrades to it going forward?

Sean Begai (Chief Executive Officer)

Ed Hu (Equity Analyst)

Well, that's great to hear. Thanks for answering my question and I wish you guys good luck. Thank you.

Sean Begai (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Ed.

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