On Thursday, Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jvhboiva/

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics is advancing its BLA submission for ST920, an investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease, with two modules already submitted.

The company has transitioned to the OTCQB Venture market following a NASDAQ delisting determination and plans to appeal the decision.

Sangamo is actively pursuing strategic opportunities to secure additional funding and maximize asset value, supported by a global investment bank.

Progress in the neurology pipeline includes six clinical sites activated for the ST503 study and ongoing preclinical activity for ST506.

Management remains optimistic about the regulatory pathway for ST920, with recent FDA affirmations on data submission criteria.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Zagnamo Therapeutics first quarter 2026 teleconference call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Louise Wilke, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, . Please go ahead.

Louise Wilke (Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Sandy MacRae

Natalie Dubrar

Sandy MacRae

OPERATOR

Thank you. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for our first question. Our first question comes from the line of Murray Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

James Onframori

Hi, this is James Onframori. Thanks for taking our question. Congrats on getting the reaffirmation from the FDA on the 104 weekend point. Given that the last patient reached the two year time point around April, can you walk us through the gating factors for analyzing that data set and disclosing the data set? Would you wait to present the 104 week data at a medical conference such as World Next Year or could it be disclosed earlier after you file the bla?

Sandy MacRae

So as you know, we're I'm going to say three-fifths of the way through the rolling submission and the clinical module with the one year data is already submitted. We have a series of cleaning processes to gather the full two year data and we'll work out once we have that when the best place to submit it. But we can reassure you, Natalie, that we're now seeing patients out to five years worth of experience and it's looking very stable.

Natalie Dubrar

Yes, we absolutely show durability in the benefit for the patient at five years and beyond. We have now four patients that are beyond five years and with supraphysiological level of alpha-Gal and you know, safety of the product also remains remarkable. And the 17 patients that are off enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), some of them are over three years off enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) now. Yes, absolutely.

James Onframori

Great. Thank you for taking my question. I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And one moment for our next question. Our next question comes from the line of Yan and Zhu with Wells Fargo. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Kwanang

OPERATOR

Thank you. And I would now like to hand the conference back over to Louise Wilke for closing remarks.

Louise Wilke (Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Thank you once again for joining us today and for your questions. As a reminder, you can access our presentation on the investor relations section of the Sangamo website. We look forward to keeping you updated on our future developments.