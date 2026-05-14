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May 14, 2026 5:00 PM 16 min read

Vuzix Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tZ7IrUr9

Summary

Vuzix reported Q1 2026 revenues of $1.4 million, a 12% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales of M400 products, though engineering services revenues increased by 36%.

The company is focusing on two primary growth engines: OEM products and waveguides, with significant efforts in OEM orders and defense sector collaborations.

Vuzix highlighted strategic partnerships and projects with Amazon and a leading auto manufacturer, alongside expanding defense contracts with Collins Aerospace and the US Department of Defense.

Operating expenses decreased by 20% to $6.8 million, with notable reductions in general and administrative expenses due to lower non-cash stock compensation.

The company maintained a strong cash position at $20.2 million, with no debt obligations, and expects its financial runway to extend well into 2027.

Investments in manufacturing and development infrastructure in Rochester, NY, are ongoing to support increasing demand and production capabilities.

Management expressed optimism about long-term growth prospects in the smart glasses market, driven by advancements in AI and waveguide technologies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ed McGregor (Director of Investor Relations)

Paul Travers (Chief Executive Officer)

Grant Russell (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

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