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May 14, 2026 4:58 PM 17 min read

Barfresh Food Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760065&tp_key=0e252f5b2c

Summary

Barfresh Food Group reported Q1 2026 revenue of $5.6 million, a 92% year-over-year increase, driven by contributions from ARPS Dairy.

The company's gross margin declined to 18% from 31% due to the lower margin profile of the ARPS Dairy business and transition costs.

Despite a net loss of $661,000, Barfresh Food Group expects positive adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2026, with revenue guidance of $28 to $32 million.

Strategic initiatives include transitioning to in-house manufacturing, commissioning a new facility by end of 2026, and expanding the education channel.

Management expressed confidence in long-term growth opportunities and highlighted significant wins in the education sector, including a seven-year contract with a major school district.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ricardo Delicaste

Lisa Roger (Chief Financial Officer)

Ricardo Delicaste

OPERATOR

Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Yes, so I just wanted to first focus on Arps Dairy and then just the general barfresh business. But first you mentioned that I believe that the new plant, I believe it's the Arps Dairy plant. There's still some processing inefficiencies. Have all those been worked out? And what percent of revenues right now is, is Arp's dairy to the overall corporate revenues.

Ricardo Delicaste

Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)

Okay. In terms of revenue from that plant, has it been completely converted over or was there some legacy revenue from Arps Dairy?

Lisa Roger (Chief Financial Officer)

Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then, Lisa, maybe just in terms of what you expect the blended margin to be, once all the inefficiencies are worked out, all the new equipment's in, the training's done, what would be a normalized gross margin, approximate or a range?

Lisa Roger (Chief Financial Officer)

I mean, we should be back in the low 40s, I would say. I mean, you know, even with the legacy raw milk and processed milk, which is, you know, pretty low margin. You can see also in the segment reporting, we break out the margins that we achieved in Q1. You can see we were running about 5% for that processed milk piece. That's going to be a smaller portion of our revenue though, going forward as we, you know, kind of get into the new school year.

Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)

Ricardo Delicaste

Anthony Vendetti (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. I'll hop back in the queue. Thanks for the call. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR

And as a reminder to everyone, if you would like to Ask a question. Please press Star one at this time and we'll pause for a moment. And next we'll hear from William Gregozewski with Green Ridge Global.

William Gregozewski

Hi, guys. On the new school year coming up, should we expect kind of a step increase in revenue between the new customers you're bringing on and the lost customers you're bringing back now that you'll have the capacity to service all that? I mean, that's what we're expecting. Okay. And then so we are on the ARPS. Sorry. We're actively working on going back out to those customers that had dropped off from lack of supply.

OPERATOR

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