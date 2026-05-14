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May 14, 2026 4:57 PM 23 min read

Inuvo Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759720&tp_key=1f3ba8d6b4

Summary

Inuvo reported a 13% increase in Audience Modeling revenue, driven by Intent Key clients, while Legacy Search revenue declined significantly due to systemic disruptions in the search ecosystem.

The company is focusing on four strategic pillars: go-to-market focus, raising Intent Key's profile, product innovation, and high-margin growth, with strategic hires to enhance sales capabilities.

Inuvo anticipates strong double-digit growth in Audience Modeling revenue for 2026, despite challenges in Legacy Search, and is optimistic about its position in the evolving AI-driven media landscape.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Inuvo Inc. Q1 2026 earnings call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 14, 2026. I would now like to turn the conference over to Katie Cooper, Head of Brand and Communications. Please go ahead.

Katie Cooper (Head of Brand and Communications)

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

Wally Ruiz (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Brian Kinslinger

Thanks so much. Rob, how has the go to market process changed, if at all, since you joined? What is Inuvo doing differently and what are prospective customers feedback regarding intent?

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

Brian Kinslinger

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Jack Vander from Maxin Group. Go ahead.

Jack Vander

Wally Ruiz (Chief Financial Officer)

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

Jack Vander

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you wish to ask question, please press star one on your Touchstone phone. There are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Rob Buchner, the CEO. Please continue.

Rob Buckner (Chief Executive Officer)

That kind of concludes our session today. So unless anyone has any other questions, we look forward to seeing you in a few months. And feel free to contact me if anyone has questions between now and then.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

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