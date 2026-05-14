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May 14, 2026 4:56 PM 15 min read

CV Sciences Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760203&tp_key=9a8cb9d283

Summary

CV Sciences reported a Q1 2026 revenue of $3.2 million, a slight decline from the previous quarter, with a stable gross margin of 48.9%.

The company reduced operating expenses by 13.3% year-over-year, achieving an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.1 million, showing improvement from the previous year's loss.

Strategic initiatives included the launch of the Plus Health Empower product and expansion into non-cannabinoid markets, as well as plans to expand internationally through their European subsidiary, Cultured Foods.

The company highlighted progress in cost efficiency, including insourcing manufacturing to improve margins, and reported positive operating cash flow for Q1 2026.

Management expressed a positive outlook on potential regulatory changes and continued focus on strategic M&A to enhance scale and market presence.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CV Sciences Q1 2026 earnings call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. There will be an opportunity to ask questions later during the conference. If you should need assistance during the call, please signal an operator by pressing star then zero. Please note that this event is being recorded. I will now like to hand the conference over to Brendan Hawkins, Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Brendan Hawkins (Investor Relations)

Joseph Dowling (Chief Executive Officer)

Jorg Grasser (Chief Financial Officer)

Joseph Dowling (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Joseph Dowling (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you again for your time today. We are excited and look forward to speaking again soon. Thank you.

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