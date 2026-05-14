CV Sciences Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Thank you and good afternoon everyone. With us today with prepared remarks are CV Sciences Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dowling and Jorg Grasser, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, we will take questions from the analyst community. I'd like to remind you that during this call, Management's prepared remarks may contain forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by CV Sciences at this time. When used in this call, the words anticipate, could, estimate, intend, expect, believe, potential, will, should, project and similar expressions as they relate to CV Sciences are as such a forward looking statement. Finally, please note that in today's call, Management will refer to non GAAP financial measures in which CV Sciences excludes certain expenses from its GAAP financial results. Please refer to CV Sciences' press release from earlier this afternoon for a full reconciliation of its non GAAP performance measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. As I just mentioned, this afternoon the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results. Participants on this call may not have already done so, may wish to look at the press release as the company provides a summary of the results on this call. The press release may be [email protected] I'd like to now turn the call over to Cvsciences Chief Executive Officer Mr. Joseph Dowling.

Joseph Dowling Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining our call. Earlier today we issued a press release reporting results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2026. We continue to make progress against our top priorities of maintaining strong margins, reducing our cost structure and moving the business toward sustainable profitability. We are pleased with our first quarter performance, particularly given the challenging market and regulatory environment facing our economy and industry. Despite these headwinds, we remain focused on our core objectives of scaling the business, driving cost efficiency and achieving profitability and positive cash flow. At the same time, we are advancing our transition into a global health and wellness company, reaching several important milestones during the quarter. Some of the Significant highlights during Q1 included, we generated revenue of 3.2 million, slightly down when compared to 3.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. While revenue declined sequentially on a quarterly basis, our first quarter revenue demonstrates our resilience in a difficult operating environment. Our gross margin held steady at 48.9% compared to 50.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025, demonstrating our ability to control cost of sales during an economic environment of rising expenses. Operating expenses were reduced by 13.3% to 1.9 million compared to 2.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting our ongoing focus on cost discipline, we achieved an adjusted EBITDA loss of 0.1 million for the first quarter 2026 compared to 0.3 million lost for the first quarter of 2025. We continue to make meaningful adjusted EBITDA improvement from prior periods and we maintained our position as the number one selling hemp extract brand in the natural product retail sales channel and continue to gain market share. According to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry, our primary goal as a company is to grow profitably and achieving greater scale is critical to that objective. Our strategy is centered on product innovation, cost efficiency and strategic M&A. We are making strong progress in diversifying and expanding our product portfolio. We will continue to innovate and launch new cannabinoid focused products, aligning these efforts with the unfolding regulatory environment. We continue to believe in the long term strength and viability of the CBD market. Our Plus Health branded product line represents a new line of cannabinoid free supplements and other food products designed to support optimized health, performance and vitality. This brand platform allows us to leverage our existing infrastructure while diversifying beyond cannabinoid based products. During the first quarter of 2026, we launched our new Plus Health Empower product, an innovative functional nutritional product that combines performance and wellness in a single convenient format. Our new Empower product contains 20 grams of protein, 5 grams of creatine, active probiotics and supports strength, recovery, mental clarity and gut health. We believe this product positions us well across a broad consumer base. With our customers increasingly interested in creatine for energy, performance and healthy aging, early feedback from consumers and retailers has been very encouraging. Looking ahead, we plan to launch multiple non cannabinoid products throughout 2026. These products are expected to drive organic growth, leverage our existing infrastructure and help offset revenue pressure from regulatory challenges. We also plan to expand into select international markets through our European subsidiary, Cultured Foods. Cultured Foods remains a key component of our innovation strategy. In addition to being a manufacturer and distributor. It provides us with in region production capabilities for European and global markets. We expect cultured foods to play an increasing role in new product launches in 2026. Our pet category continues to build momentum with our Plus CBD pet line. Our hip and joint health and calming care chews remain strong performers and are supported by strong research. We continue to expand our relationship with Chewy, strengthening our presence in the fast growing online pet category. Turning to Cost Efficiency we continued to make progress on cost efficiency in Q1 2026. Operating expenses declined by 13.3% when compared with Q1 2025 and we continue to identify additional opportunities to to streamline operations. Strategic insourcing of manufacturing is a key driver of future margin expansion. By bringing certain manufacturing capabilities in house, we can reduce cost, improve speed to market and gain greater control over production. Importantly, we are now approaching cash flow, breakeven and even in a constrained revenue and rising cost environment. And the last focus area that I will cover this afternoon is M&A, which remains an important part of our growth strategy. Over the past two years we completed the acquisitions of cultured foods and elevated softgels, both of which are contributing to scale, efficiency and diversification and a more flexible and efficient supply chain. We continue to evaluate additional opportunities that offer strong strategic and financial alignment and we remain actively engaged with our advisors on the regulatory front, the regulatory environment continues to be very complicated. We are working with several advocacy organizations to support the development of clear science based regulations. Inconsistent federal guidance continues to create challenges including increased costs and uneven state regulations. As we stated in our year end call, the November 2025 Appropriations act could have mixed implications for the industry. It could serve as a catalyst for long overdue regulatory clarity. If unchanged, this act will require us to modify our product offering away from certain products, which we are prepared to do if needed. We did have some good news recently at the federal level. On April 1, 2026, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services introduced the Substance Access Beneficiary Engagement Incentive for eligible participants in select CMS Innovation center models. The program allows approved participants subject to CMS requirements and oversight to provide eligible beneficiaries with up to $500 annually in qualifying hemp derived products. Participating organizations purchase and provide the products directly to patients. CMS guidance states that eligible products include non intoxicating full spectrum CBD products with up to 3 milligrams of naturally occurring THC per serving. In addition, the FDA issued a Limited Enforcement Discretion Letter covering eligible orally administered hemp derived CBD products provided under certain health care program conditions, which we believe provides additional regulatory clarity. During Q1, we focused on preparing for this new healthcare channel. We expect the early phase of the program rollout to focus on implementation with clearer visibility into patient engagement and adoption expected later in the year and into 2027. Other recent federal developments supporting increased research and potential rescheduling of cannabis, as well as efforts to modernize the regulatory framework for hemp derived products are encouraging. We are actively monitoring these developments and positioning the company to capitalize on emerging regulatory changes and opportunities. In summary, while industry challenges remain, we are positioning the company to diversify, scale and grow profitably. We have streamlined our operations, improved cost efficiency and built a lean organization capable of leveraging our strengths as we move forward. With that, I will turn the call over to Jorg.

Thank you Joe and good afternoon everyone. During the first quarter of 2026, we continue to execute on several key initiatives we have discussed on prior calls. Despite a constrained and highly competitive revenue environment, we made meaningful progress in improving profitability, cash flow and overall operating efficiency. These results reflect the resiliency of our business model and the disciplined execution of our team. Revenue for the quarter was 3.2 million, down 3% sequentially and 11% year over year, driven primarily by a 12% decline in unit sales. While top line pressure continues across the broader CBD category, we remain focused on the areas within our control, optimizing our cost structure, improving margins and positioning the business for long term operating leverage. We delivered meaningful gross margin expansion, with gross margin increasing to 48.9% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 46.0% in the prior year period. The improvement was driven primarily by lower product cost as well as continued progress in insourcing manufacturing for certain softgel and tincture products. Over the past several years, we have structurally reduced our operating cost base while maintaining productivity and we believe the business is now better positioned to benefit from operating leverage as revenue recovers. The CBD market remains fragmented and highly competitive. We expect those dynamics to continue. At the same time, we are seeing ongoing brand consolidation and market contraction, which we believe may create opportunities for us to expand market share over time. Our direct to Consumer channel continued to perform well, representing 44% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2026, while slightly down from prior periods, we are seeing steady improvements across key digital performance metrics, which supports our confidence in the long term growth and profitability of this channel. SGA expense for the first quarter was $1.9 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of approximately 13%. The reduction was driven primarily by lower legal and professional fees, reduced marketing spend, and broader administrative efficiencies. Importantly, we believe many of these cost reductions are structural in nature and reflect a more disciplined and scalable operating model. As a result of these efforts, operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was 0.3 million compared to an operating income of approximately $11,000 in the prior year period. The prior year period benefited from unfavorable reversal of a payroll tax accrual totaling approximately $0.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to 0.1 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. On a GAAP basis, net loss for the quarter was 0.6 million compared to 0.1 million in the prior year period. These results demonstrate the progress we are making towards achieving sustainable profitability despite continued revenue headwinds. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the first quarter of 2026 with cash of approximately 0.3 million, slightly higher than our cash balance at the end of 2025. During the quarter, we amended our existing note payable with an institutional investor and converted the instrument into a convertible note structure. We believe this transaction improved our financial flexibility and supports our broader strategic objectives as we continue working towards long term cash flow profitability. From a cash flow perspective, we are excited to report that we generated positive operating cash flow of approximately $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to operating cash usage of approximately $0.1 million in the prior year period. This improvement reflects continued progress towards our goal generating sustainable positive operating cash flow. We continue to actively manage liquidity through improved collections on accounts receivable, disciplined inventory management and close oversight of vendor payables. At the same time, we remain focused on aligning our operating cost structure with current revenue levels which has been a key contributor to our progress towards cash flow breakeven. While we may experience modest cash usage in the near term, we expect continued improvement as we realize synergies from our recent acquisitions and work towards generating positive cash flow during the second half of 2026. Inventory at the end of the first quarter was $3.9 million quarter, compared to 4.1 million at year end, reflecting our continued focus on efficient working capital management and inventory optimization. As we continue integrating cultured foods and elevated softgels into our operating platform, we expect to begin realizing meaningful operational synergies during the second half of 2026 with a leaner cost structure, improving margins and a clearer path towards cash flow breakeven we believe we are well positioned to execute on our strategic priorities and drive long term shareholder value. With that, I will turn the call

back over to Joe Jorg. Thank you. As we have discussed today, we are continuing to align the company with current industry realities while preserving the flexibility to capitalize on emerging opportunities, including in house manufacturing capabilities and expansion into non cannabinoid health and wellness products. Over the past several years, we have taken decisive steps to streamline operations, improve efficiencies, strengthen our balance sheet and position the company for sustainable long term value creation. Our recent acquisitions are already enhancing our scale, broadening our capabilities and improving our overall cost structure, creating a stronger foundation for future growth. We believe the hemp and cannabis industries will continue to experience contraction and consolidation and we intend to remain a disciplined and strategic participant in that process when opportunities align with our operational and financial objectives. Importantly, we are increasingly positioning the company to compete more broadly within the health and wellness marketplace, leveraging our infrastructure, manufacturing expertise, distribution network and brand portfolio to pursue attractive growth opportunities beyond our traditional markets. Through disciplined execution, operational focus and strategic expansion, we remain committed to driving long term shareholder value. Finally, I encourage our shareholders, partners and listeners to visit our websites to learn more about our brands, products and long term vision for the company. Thank you again for your time, your interest and your continued support. Operator, Please open the line for questions.

Thank you sir. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star and then 1. On your phone you will hear a confirmation tone that you have joined the question queue. If you decide to withdraw the question, please press Star and then two to remove yourself from the list. We'll pause a moment to see if we have any questions. Just a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star and then one. Now, At this stage there seems to be no questions. I will now hand the call back over to Joseph Dowling for closing comments. Please go ahead sir.