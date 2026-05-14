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May 14, 2026 4:56 PM 17 min read

Jones Soda Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Soda (OTC:JSDA) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761400&tp_key=64fdd81de4

Summary

Jones Soda reported a significant increase in first quarter revenue to $12.4 million, up 194%, achieving GAAP net income profitability.

The company saw strong performance from its branded collaboration platform, notably with Fallout branded offerings exceeding expectations.

Jones Soda expanded its retail presence, notably introducing new 4 packs in Walmart and increasing distribution in Circle K stores across Canada.

Despite a decline in HC9 sales due to regulatory challenges, the company is exploring long-term adult beverage opportunities.

Jones Soda reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue growth expectation of over 60% and secured a $2.5 million private placement to support growth initiatives.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Scott Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

One moment. Brian has disconnected Stand by. Ladies and gentlemen, please stand by as we reconnect our speaker. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by joining Brian Meadows.

Brian Meadows (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Scott, I will offer up the first question here regarding Crayola. Will Crayola products ship onto Reshell shells or be online only?

Scott Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

Great question. Last year it was literally just an online piece but this year it will be available at both retail and as well as online. So we're certainly looking forward to that and specifically the timing of the launch of those as well.

OPERATOR

Next question concerns Jones Zero. Can you provide an update on the Jones Zero product offering?

Scott Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question, which I think we are excited about. There is a picture online of a new Fallout variety pack in Costco Canada that includes Nuca Victory, Nuca Cherry and Nuca Orange. Can you provide more details about a distribution footprint for these?

Scott Harvey (Chief Executive Officer)

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