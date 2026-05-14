RideNow Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762780&tp_key=1565fe20ae
Summary
RideNow Group reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $260.4 million, a 6.4% increase from the previous year, with adjusted EBITDA rising 32.9% to $9.3 million.
Same store sales showed strong performance, with a 16.3% increase in units sold and a 13.1% rise in revenue, marking consecutive quarters of growth.
Management is focused on strategic initiatives such as leadership improvement, cost reduction, and store performance enhancement, aiming for long-term value creation.
The company successfully concluded an SEC investigation with no enforcement actions and is progressing with refinancing efforts.
RideNow Group expects to return to growth through accretive acquisitions and anticipates increased free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA throughout 2026.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jerry Makia (Vice President of Finance)
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Josh Barcetti (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Walt (Analyst at Texas Capital)
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Eric Walt (Analyst at Texas Capital)
Helpful. And then just a follow up question. From a used standpoint, what are you seeing out there in terms of the kind of availability of used vehicles out there versus your expectation, how much you're able to build in the quarter into the spring and I guess what does the supply look like out there versus kind of what you'd like to buy for the stores?
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Craig Canison from Baird. Your line is open.
Craig Canison (Analyst at Baird)
Hey, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions as well. Wanted to follow up on Eric's line of questions around the economy in general. And I'm curious, you know, you mentioned tax refund season, oil prices. What are you seeing with respect to interest rates and the impact on the monthly payment for your consumer? We're starting to see that creep higher again
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Craig Canison (Analyst at Baird)
Great, that's helpful. And another topic sort of flowing through the power sports industry is tariffs and section 232. Specifically, we've got one major OEM that faces half a billion dollars in incremental terror from that. So what are you hearing from your OEM partners about how tariffs may try to pass through from them to you, to consumers?
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Craig Canison (Analyst at Baird)
Great. Maybe. Lastly, I think you teased an update to your balance sheet coming soon. What would you say your goals are in terms of refinancing debt and where would you like leverage to land by year end?
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Craig Canison (Analyst at Baird)
Great. Thank you.
Michael Corteri (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)
Thank you.
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