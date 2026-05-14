Innovate Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good afternoon. Thank you for being with us to review Innovate's first quarter 2026 earnings results. We are joined today by Paul Voigt, Innovate's Interim CEO and Mike Senna, Innovate's CFO. We have posted our earnings release and our slide presentation on our website at innovatecorp.com we will begin our call with prepared remarks to be followed by a Q and A session. This call is also being simulcast and will be archived on our website. During the call, management may make certain statements and assumptions which are not historical facts will be forward looking and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. Any such forward looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties and are subject to certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause Innovate's actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements. The risk factors that could cause these differences are more fully disclosed in the cautionary statement that is included in our earnings release and the slide presentation and further details in our 10K and other filings with the SEC. In addition, the forward looking statements included in this conference call are only made as of this date of the call and as stated in our SEC reports. Innovate disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward looking statements except as expressly required by law. Management will also refer to non GAAP financial measures such as adjusted ebitda. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP measures, allow for greater transparency in the review of our financial and operational performance. At this point it is my pleasure to turn things over to Paul Boyd.

Good afternoon. We are pleased to report our first quarter 2026 financial results and will provide you with an update on our 3 operating segments. For the first quarter, Innovate delivered consolidated revenues of 364.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of 19.7 million. Innovate delivered a strong start to the year with solid execution across the portfolio and improving visibility into 2026. Infrastructure exited the quarter with strong momentum and a healthy backlog while Life Science advanced key regulatory and commercial milestones. At Spectrum, we continue to make progress on strategic initiatives that position the business for improved performance ahead to start the review of the subs at infrastructure, DBM Global achieved the first quarter revenue of 357.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of 23 million. During the quarter, DBM has seen gross margin compression year over year of approximately 140 basis points to 14.2% while adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% was largely consistent with the prior year quarter. Despite the year over year decrease in gross margin, we remain impressed by the world class management team at DBM Global evidenced through maintaining our adjusted backlog of 1.8 billion from the end of the year of 2025 while increasing revenue as compared to the prior year quarter. DBM Global started the year delivering a very strong first quarter reflecting consistent execution and continued strength. Sales activity remained healthy with disciplined pursuit selection and strong conversion rates translating into meaningful backlog generation. DBM exited the quarter with clear momentum underpinned by a robust improving pipeline and early success in building backlog for 2027. This progress reinforces our confidence in the durability of the revenue base and highlights the potential for incremental upside as project timing scope continue to firm up. Importantly, as visibility extends further out, the focus of organization is evolving from near term execution toward disciplined capacity aligned growth, ensuring we deploy resources thoughtfully while maintaining margins, operational flexibility and long term value creation. Technology, healthcare and opportunities in New York City are driving our backlog to near record levels and we have seen great results and positive outcomes. As we ramp up these projects, we see a lot of capital is moving into physical infrastructure for computing. In the United States. We are specifically seeing opportunities in technology related construction markets and are concentrated around AI infrastructure, energy systems, advanced manufacturing and digital connectivity. Technology companies are expected to continue spending at historic levels on computing infrastructure and we continue to see robust sales opportunities in the markets and DBMC's significant opportunities in the technology markets, specifically data centers, chip makers and other specialty technology projects. Turning to Life Sciences, MediBeacon continues to make meaningful progress across regulatory, clinical and commercial fronts. In the United States there is growing momentum with focus on specific use cases in cardiology, oncology and in kidney transplant donor assessment. From a regulatory standpoint, we successfully completed a week long notified body quality systems audit with no observations. Consistent with the Medical Device Single Audit Program, MediBeacon now has access to a streamlined approach for existing and eventual approvals in the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, Canada and Brazil. Under the European Medical Device Regulation. Medabeacon received the CE mark for the GFR monitor and GFR reusable sensor. Looking ahead, medabeacon is in collaboration with its partner and targeting approval in additional Asia Pacific markets this year. Clinically progress continues across multiple programs. In the Surgical Vigilation clinical study, several patients have been enrolled. There is ongoing optimization of agent dose and administration timing ahead of additional patient enrollment. In the Ocular Angiography clinical study, MediBeacon received FDA Investigational device exemption IDE approval along with hospital board approval. Patient recruitment is now underway. Medabeacon also received IDE approval for the GFR wireless sensor. The wearable prototype is ready to be used in the clinical study with planned enrollment this year. Finally, IDE approval has also been secured for a study focused on evaluation of renal functional reserve. Renal functional reserve has potential clinical value in cardiac risk assessment and Kidney donor valuation ARP2 continued to demonstrate strong global demand and commercial execution in the first quarter of 2026. For Q1 2026, ARP2 reported worldwide revenue of 1.6 million, while total demand reached 2.2 million. Combined with additional orders received early in Q2, ARP2 currently maintains a backlog of approximately 160 systems globally, representing nearly 2 million in revenue and reinforcing continued momentum into the second quarter. International demand remained a key driver of growth during the quarter, with gross system sales outside North America increasing 58.6% compared to Q1 2025, ARP2 continued expanding its global footprint through appointment of a new distributor in South Korea representing an estimated 2 million opportunity. With sustained demand, increasing backlog and continued global expansion, ARP2 begins the second quarter with strong underlying momentum. While ARP2 continues to execute its strategy, the business is looking to raise external capital to continue its progress through the year. Moving to spectrum first quarter revenues was 5.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was 700,000. During the quarter. Spectrum continued to experience softness in advertising demand and network cancellations. Despite these near term headwinds, we are encouraged by the progress on several strategic fronts. The recent NAB conference in Las Vegas generated a meaningful number of strategic and commercial opportunities and we are actively following up on these discussions in the coming months. In addition, favorable FCC rulings over the past year related to low power television and Class A stations has created opportunities to expand and optimize our U.S. spectrum footprint as marginal costs over the next 6 to 12 months. During the LPT license window that opened in March 19, we filed applications for more than 60 new licenses to expand our national footprint and increase population coverage. These construction permits are expected to be granted over the coming months with up to three years to complete the station build outs. In addition, that same filing window enabled us to upgrade stations in larger markets by relocating more than 25 Class A licenses from smaller markets, providing greater spectrum protection and improving strategic positioning for any future spectrum auctions. Our collaborative project with a mobile wireless carrier continues to advance with successful trials completed and discussions are underway regarding new market launches in the second half of 2026. Finally, the petition we filed with the FCC in March proposing 5G broadcast conversions to low power television continues to gain support across the industry, although no formal action has been taken to date by the fcc. Overall, while near term performance remains challenged, we believe the combination of stabilizing fundamentals, regulatory tailwinds and disciplined strategic investment positions spectrum for improved performance as conditions normalize. To conclude, we continue work with our lenders on strategic alternatives as we focus on fixing our capital structure and will provide additional information as we will work to execute our strategy. With that, I'll turn it over to Mike for a review of our financials and capital structure.

Thanks, Paul Consolidated total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was 364.8 million, an increase of 33% compared to 274.2 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily driven by our infrastructure segment, which was partially offset by decreases at our life sciences and spectrum segments. Net loss attributable to common stockholders and participating preferred stockholders for the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 17.2 million or $1.29 per fully diluted share compared to 24.8 million, or $1.89 per fully diluted share in the prior year period. Total adjusted EBITDA was 19.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase from 7.2 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by our life sciences and infrastructure segments, which was partially offset by our spectrum segment at infrastructure, revenue increased 35.1% to 357.9 million from 264.9 million in the prior year quarter. This increase was primarily driven by the timing and size of projects at DBMG's Commercial Structural Steel fabrication and erection business, which had increased activity subsequent to the comparable period on certain large construction projects. This was partially offset by a decrease at the industrial maintenance and repair business due to the timing and size of projects which had increased activity in the comparable period on certain large construction projects that have since been completed. Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 increased to 23 million from 16.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in gross profit of DBM Global's commercial structural steel fabrication and erection business which had increased activity subsequent to the comparable period on certain large construction projects. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue and gross profit at our industrial maintenance and repair business due to timing of certain large construction projects in the comparable period that have since been completed and an increase in recurring SGA expenses primarily driven by an increase in compensation related expenses due to timing. As of March 31, 2026, reported backlog was $1.6 billion and adjusted backlog which takes into consideration awarded but not yet signed contracts was 1.8 billion compared to reported backlog of 1.7 billion and adjusted backlog of 1.8 billion at the end of 2025. DBMG ended the year with 76.6 million in principal amount of debt which is a decrease of 11.1 million from the year end of 2025 primarily driven by a decrease in their credit line. At Life sciences revenue decreased 48.4% to $1.6 million from 3.1 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenue was attributable to ARP2 primarily driven by decreases in glacial FX and glacial RX unit sales in North America which were partially offset by an increase in glacial spa unit sales outside of North America. Life Sciences adjusted EBITDA losses decreased for the quarter primarily driven by fewer equity method losses recognized from MediBeacon and a decrease in recurring SGA due to a reduction in compensation related expenses at ARP2 and Pansend which was partially offset by a decrease in gross profit at ARP2 due to the decrease in revenue at Spectrum. Year over year revenue for the first quarter decreased 900,000 to 5.3 million and adjusted EBITDA decreased 700,000 to 0.7 million. The decreases were primarily driven by the termination of a few networks and individual markets subsequent to the comparable period. Non operating corporate adjusted EBITDA losses were 2 million in the first quarter of 2026, slightly down from 2.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. As of March 31, 2026, the company had 134.6 million of cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash compared to 112.1 million as of December 31, 2025. On a standalone basis as of March 31, 2026, our non operating corporate segment had cash and cash equivalents of 2.5 million compared to cash and cash equivalents of 4.2 million at the end of 2025. As of March 31, 2026, Innovate had total principal outstanding indebtedness of 699 million, up 11.8 million from 687.2 million at the end of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by the pick interest at our non operating and life sciences segments, which is partially offset by the decrease in infrastructure's outstanding debt with that operator we'd now like to open up the call for questions.

Thank you. At this time we'll be conducting a question and answer session. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you'd like to remove your question and from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. One moment please, while we poll for questions. We have reached the end of the question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Paul Voigt for closing comments.