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May 14, 2026 4:53 PM 13 min read

Innovate Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760737&tp_key=0ef5787344

Summary

Innovate reported consolidated revenues of $364.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $19.7 million for Q1 2026, marking a strong start to the year.

The Infrastructure segment led the growth, with DBM Global achieving $357.9 million in revenue and maintaining a backlog of $1.8 billion.

Life Sciences segment faced a 48.4% revenue decrease but made significant regulatory and clinical progress with MediBeacon.

Spectrum experienced challenges with declining advertising demand but is exploring strategic opportunities to expand its U.S. footprint.

The company ended Q1 2026 with $134.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with total indebtedness increasing to $699 million.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and welcome to Innovate Corp. First quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. After the prepared remarks and presentation there will be a question and answer session. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Anthony Rasmus with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anthony Rasmus (Moderator)

Paul Voigt (Interim CEO)

Mike Senna (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Paul Voigt (Interim CEO)

Yes, thank you. I want to thank everybody for their time and patience and support. Hopefully we'll come back to you very soon with some positive news. We look forward to keeping in touch. Thank you. Bye bye.

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