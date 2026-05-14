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May 14, 2026 4:52 PM 15 min read

Bridgeline Digital Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) discussed second-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3079/53673

Summary

Bridgeline Digital tripled its sales from the previous quarter, closing $2.8 million in total contract value with $1.2 million in annual recurring revenue and securing 19 new sales.

The company's average sales price increased significantly to $44,000, driven by new AI add-ons and larger client acquisitions.

Subscription revenue comprised 80% of total revenue for the quarter, with a net revenue retention rate of 107%.

Bridgeline Digital's Hawk Search suite, including its new AI Shopping Assistant, continues to innovate and drive sales, particularly in the B2B sector.

The company's operating expenses decreased while net loss and adjusted EBITDA showed improvement compared to the prior year.

Bridgeline Digital's pipeline grew by 82% year-over-year with over 500 qualified leads, projecting a potential $1 million in ARR from these leads.

The management highlighted the successful use of capital raised in 2025 to enhance marketing efforts, leading to the best quarter in company history for new logo acquisitions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Bridgeline Digital second quarter 2026 earnings call. this time, participants have been placed on a listen only mode. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Thomas Windhausen. The floor is yours.

Thomas Windhausen (Chief Financial Officer)

Ari Khan (President and CEO)

Tom Winhausen

Ari Khan (President and CEO)

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