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May 14, 2026 4:49 PM 24 min read

ReposiTrak Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1761167&tp_key=63a26b2f1d

Summary

ReposiTrak reported a flat year-over-year revenue of $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with significant improvements in operating margins and profitability.

The company has transitioned to a nearly 100% recurring SaaS revenue model, eliminating $2 million of low-margin revenue and reducing operating expenses by 12% year-over-year.

ReposiTrak maintains a strong cash position with $26.4 million in cash, zero bank debt, and has returned $5 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

Strategic initiatives include the launch of the Touchless Traceability solution, filing two new patents, and collaboration with SPAR Group to enhance supply chain capabilities.

Management highlighted the scalability of their SaaS platform, the strength of their intellectual property portfolio, and the potential long-term benefits of their SPAR Group collaboration.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the ReposiTrak's fiscal third quarter 2026 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone requires operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Stanlis of FNK IR. You may begin.

Jeff Stanlis (Moderator)

John Merrill (Chief Financial Officer)

Randy Fields (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Randy Fields (Chairman and CEO)

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. So for my second question, can you talk about. So you've whet my appetite with the Spar Group news, but I'm just going to ask a simple question. So how can investors measure the success of the Spar Group partnership? What are the KPIs? How can we measure the success?

Randy Fields (Chairman and CEO)

Thomas Forte (Equity Analyst)

How's that? It's excellent. All right, so I apologize for not being able to ask my usual four or five questions, but I'm juggling multiple questions.

Randy Fields (Chairman and CEO)

It's okay. Thanks for being on, Tom. You bet.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Randy Fields for closing comments.

Randy Fields (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's event. You may disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

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