Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teradyne 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.22%. Currently, Teradyne has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion.

Buying $100 In TER: If an investor had bought $100 of TER stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,373.83 today based on a price of $357.04 for TER at the time of writing.

Teradyne's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.