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May 14, 2026 1:28 PM 19 min read

Vecima Networks Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Vecima Networks (TSX:VCM) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=euEs4EjY

Summary

Vecima Networks reported expectations for significant revenue growth in calendar 2026, with an anticipated year-over-year increase of 22.5% to 30% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 74% to 85%.

The company has signed a major multi-year DOCSIS 4.0 agreement with Charter Communications, expanding its collaborative partnership and driving demand for its fiber access solutions.

Third-quarter financial performance showed a slight year-over-year revenue increase to $64.8 million, with improved gross margins and adjusted EBITDA climbing to $11.3 million.

Vecima Networks achieved its highest quarterly revenue for Entra optical products in over three years, driven by strong demand for fiber-to-the-home solutions.

Management emphasized a strong long-term growth trajectory, bolstered by network upgrades and expanding customer relationships, particularly in broadband and IPTV solutions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sumit Kumar (President and CEO)

Judd

Sumit Kumar (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

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