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May 14, 2026 1:19 PM 12 min read

Global Water Resources Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759123&tp_key=19cb4393fe

Summary

Global Water Resources reported a 6.7% increase in total revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $13.3 million, primarily due to the acquisition of water systems and organic growth.

Operating expenses increased by 15.1% to $12.9 million, driven by higher depreciation, amortization, and accretion expenses due to recent capital investments.

The company reported a net loss of $0.4 million or $0.01 per diluted share in Q1 2026, compared to net income of $0.6 million in Q1 2025.

Strategically, the company emphasized its focus on obtaining rate increases to support earnings growth and has slowed the pace of capital investments to control expenses.

Operationally, active service connections grew by 5.7% year-over-year, with notable infrastructure investments totaling $6.3 million in 2026.

The company reached a settlement in pending rate reviews, anticipating a water revenue increase for GW Santa Cruz and a wastewater decrease for GW Palo Verde.

Future outlook includes continued efforts to secure rate increases and organic growth, with plans for additional rate review filings in upcoming quarters.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kyle Upchurch (Controller)

Ron Fleming (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Liebman (Chief Financial Officer)

Chris Krieger (Chief Operating Officer)

Ron Fleming (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ron Fleming (President and Chief Executive Officer)

All right, thank you, operator. We'd just again like to thank everyone for participating on the call and your interest in Global Water. Thanks, and we look forward to speaking with you again.

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