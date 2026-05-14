$100 Invested In Pan American Silver 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.45%. Currently, Pan American Silver has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion.
Buying $100 In PAAS: If an investor had bought $100 of PAAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $377.76 today based on a price of $61.31 for PAAS at the time of writing.
Pan American Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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