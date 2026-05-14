Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Petrobras Brasileiro Stock In The Last 5 Years

Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.5%. Currently, Petrobras Brasileiro has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion.

Buying $1000 In PBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PBR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,036.19 today based on a price of $19.98 for PBR at the time of writing.

Petrobras Brasileiro's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.