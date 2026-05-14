American Shared Hospital Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Good day and welcome to the American Shared Hospital Services first quarter of 2026 earnings conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode for the duration of the call and should you need any assistance today, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by one. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad and to withdraw a question please press Star then two. Please also note that this event is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the conference over to Kieran Smith, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you Operator and thank you everyone for joining us today. AMS First Quarter 2026 Earnings Press Release was issued earlier today. If you need a copy, it can be accessed on the company's website at www.ashs.com under the Investors section. Before turning the call over to Management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward looking statements. Please note that various remarks that may be made on this conference call about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company constitute forward looking statements for the purposes of safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary materially from those indicated by these forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10Q for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this conference call. Before I turn the call over to Management, I'd like to remind everyone about our Q and A policy where we provide each participant the time to ask one question and one follow up. As always, we'll be happy to take additional questions offline. With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Ray Stikowiak, Executive Chairman. Ray, please go ahead.

Thank you Karen and thank you all for joining us today. First, I'll start with an update on our recent management changes and then we'll provide some key highlights from the quarter and give further detail on our enthusiasm and confidence in our growth prospects. In late April, we announced a leadership transition with Gary Delanis stepping down as our Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons and the Board appointing Craig Tagawa as as our interim CEO. We thank Gary for his valuable contributions and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. Craig brings more than 35 years of experience with the company, including leadership roles as our President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. His deep operational and financial expertise, along with his long history with the organization positions him well to lead the company through its next phase. We are confident in the team's ability to continue driving execution, increasing treatment volumes and supporting revenue growth. As we look at the first quarter and a continuation into the second quarter, we are encouraged by the continued progress across our network, particularly in terms of increasing treatment volumes and improved center level performance. I'm pleased to report that we are continuing to see volumes trending positively into our second quarter as we remain extremely focused on strong execution. We saw meaningful growth in volumes at the Orlando PBRT facility, our Rhode Island Centers and our International Gamma Knife Centers. They all contributed directly to our year over year revenue increase and reflects the ongoing ramp up of these facilities. These trends are important as increasing utilization is a key driver of both revenue growth and margin expansion in our model. Our partnerships remain central to our strategy and we continue to work closely with our health system partners to strengthen clinical programs, support physician alignment and expand patient access to advanced radiation therapy services. In Rhode Island, our collaboration with Leading Health Systems continues to support improvements in staffing, referral patterns and overall operational execution. As these centers continue to mature, we believe there's significant opportunity to further increase volumes and improve financial performance. Internationally, our Puebla center continues to demonstrate strong growth and we remain focused on building on that momentum while also advancing our broader international strategy. Across our Linac and Proton therapy platforms, we are seeing steady demand trends and we believe our investments in this technology and the clinical capabilities position us well to capture that demand over time. Overall, we believe the progress we're seeing in volumes and revenue reflects the strength of our model and the foundation we built through our partnerships and investments over the past several years. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunity in international markets, including the development of our Guadalajara center, which we expect to begin operations late this year in Rhode Island. We've also created a clear Runway for expansion through our certificate of need approvals for a new radiation therapy center in Bristol and a proton beam radiation therapy center in Johnston. These projects represent major long term growth drivers and further strengthen our partnerships with leading health systems in the region. I remain bullish on the Company's growth prospects and fully believe that the current valuation does not reflect the true value of our underlying business or the opportunities we have in store. I'll now hand the call over to Craig Tagawa, our President and interim CEO.

Thank you Ray and good day everyone. I am honored to step into the role of interim CEO at this important time for the company. Having been with the organization for over three decades, I have seen firsthand the strength of our partnerships, the dedication of our team and the evolution of our business. I'm committed to ensuring continuity in our strategy while maintaining a strong focus on execution, operational discipline and delivering long term value for our shareholders. We are encouraged by our performance in the first quarter of 2026, which reflects continued momentum in our Direct Patient Care Services segment and improving utilization across our treatment centers. Revenue increased approximately 15.9% year over year to 7.1 million, driven by strong contributions from our Rhode island and Puebla Radiation Therapy centers as well as growth in proton therapy volumes. Importantly, this growth was supported by increased patient volumes across the network, which we view as a key indicator of strengthening demand and improved operational execution. I am also pleased to report that our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased 18.4% year over year. During the quarter, we continued to see progress in ramping up our centers, particularly in Rhode island where we have worked to stabilize physician staffing and enhance clinical operations. These efforts are translating into higher treatment volumes and more consistent performance across the platform. Our Puebla center also continued to perform well, benefiting from improved reimbursement dynamics and ongoing operational ramp up, and we believe it remains an important contributor to both current performance and future growth. From a strategic standpoint, our focus remains on expanding and optimizing our organic growth across all of our sites. This includes increasing utilization at existing centers, improving revenue cycle performance, and continuing to enhance our clinical capabilities and patient access. We are also seeing early benefits from the operational initiatives we implemented over the past year, including greater alignment of our cost structure with the scale of our business and improved coordination across our centers. While we still have work to do, we believe the progress we are seeing in volumes, revenue and operating performance reflects that we are moving in the right direction and beginning to realize the benefits of our efforts. With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott.

Thank you Craig and good day everyone. For the first quarter of 2026, total revenue increased 15.9% to 7.1 million, compared to 6.1 million in the prior year period. This growth was driven primarily by our Direct Patient Care Services segment, which generated approximately $4.1 million in revenue, up 30.2% from 3.1 million in the prior year. The increase reflects higher procedure volumes at our Rhode Island facilities and our Radiation Therapy center in Puebla, Mexico, as those sites continue to ramp up utilization and increase patient throughput. Leasing revenue was approximately $3 million, relatively consistent with the prior year period. While we saw higher procedure volumes in certain areas, these increases were largely offset by the impact of a Gamma Knife customer contract that expired in April 2025. From a modality perspective, we saw solid growth in proton beam radiation therapy with revenue increasing on higher volumes and total fractions rising over 20% year over year. Gamma Knife revenue also increased driven by strength in our Direct Patient Services segment, particularly at international locations in Peru and Ecuador where volumes benefited from equipment upgrades and improved operating conditions. Turning to profitability, gross margin improved about 44% from the prior year to 1.3 million or 18.2% compared to 0.9 million or 15.4% in the prior year period. This improvement was driven by higher overall revenue and better utilization across our treatment network, which more than offset the higher cost structure associated with our growing Direct Patient Services segment. Total cost of revenue increased to 5.8 million from 5.2 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher operating costs associated with our Direct Patient Services model. This included increased staffing, facility related expenses and maintenance costs at our Rhode Island and Pueblo locations. We also saw higher maintenance expenses as certain Linac systems came out of warranty and as the PBRT and Orlando maintenance contract costs continue to increase. These increases were partially offset by lower depreciation and amortization expense, reflecting contract expirations and certain assets becoming fully depreciated. Selling and administrative expenses increased modestly to 1.9 million primarily due to higher audit, tax and consulting fees, partially offset by lower legal expenses. Operating performance improved to a loss of 0.9 million compared to a loss of 1.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting the benefit of revenue growth and margin expansion, partially offset by the continued ramp up at newer facilities which carry higher fixed costs. In the near term, net loss attributable to the company improved 0.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year period. While we continue to report a net loss, this reflects ongoing investment in our Direct Patient Services segment and we expect improved performances as utilization continues to scale. Importantly, I am pleased to report that adjusted EBITDA increased 18.4% to 1.1 million compared to 949,000 in the same period last year. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with approximately $5.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $3.7 million at the year end. This increase reflects improved operating performance and working capital timing. The current portion of our long term debt was $16.8 million as of March 31, 2026, which decreased from $17.3 million at December 31, 2025 we continue to actively manage our capital structure as we support the growth of our operating platform. We also continue to have productive conversations with our lender regarding a potential extension. Overall, we are encouraged by the improvement in operating performance and remain focused on driving revenue growth, expanding margins, and enhancing financial flexibility. With that operator, we are ready to take questions.

Thank you. So I'm just wondering, could you please remind us and also indicate whether you feel you're on schedule for the opening of the new facility that you had been talking about and which you referenced earlier in your scripted remarks? The new facility in Rhode Island. Okay, thanks. And then I think I have one follow up. You mentioned that first quarter results are not directly apples to apples because of the expiration of a contract last year. So we are coming up on the anniversary of that. Should we expect that going forward there will be more comparability between year over year results? I'm going to sneak in one last question. I know it's, you know, then I'll get back in queue. Thank you. So would you say that underscores some of the benefits of your direct patient strategy to sort of take back, take great control over some of the revenue streams that you're looking at?

Yes, hi. And it's nice to see some improvement in this quarter. And Craig, it's great to have you in a position of even more importance. I know how long you've been with the company, so that's great to see. I have a question and a follow up. The first question, just for some clarification there in an April Zacks report, it was written, quote, benefits could be partially offset by a contract that the company expects to expire in Q2 26. Can you comment a little on that? Is it, you just said, Ray, that it looks like, you know, treatment volumes are good and we've seen the impacts starting to improve. Is, is that contract that is referred to that may expire something that's going to be truly material or any color on that? No, I don't think that'll have any material impact because we signed a two year extension for that agreement. So that revenue stream will continue from that site. Okay, that's great. And then my follow up is sort of a comment and a question. The original going out of compliance with your bank was originally around the cash balance being under 5 million. I see that you're back over 5 million. I know that you had a couple other areas to get fixed there with fixed charges and, and I think an EBITDA ratio. But can you, can you, you know, now that you are above it on cash? It's been quite a while. Can you just give us any sort of thoughts on, you know, how long you expect that process to continue with the bank? And you've mentioned a few times that you, that you have some, you know, positive feelings towards where it's going. But any color on that would be appreciated.

Yeah, that's a good question. Tony. Our discussions with our banking relationship with the third bank, I'll say they're proceeding, they're going well. And beyond that I can't comment on those discussions but I am able to, I'll say confirm, you know, our cash balance from 1231, I think we had 3.7 million in cash and as of 331 our cash balance has increased to over 5 million. But keep in mind that of that 5 million, some of it is in our international operations and we have recently been successful in bringing some of that money repatriated back into the United States, but overall our cash balances have increased.

Thank you. In closing, we are pleased with the progress we have made in the first quarter, particularly the growth in our direct patient services segment and the improvement in operating performance. Our priorities remain consistent, increasing utilization across our centers, improving operational efficiency and strengthening our financial position. We believe the foundation we have built position us well for the continuing progress in 2026. Thank you all for joining us today and we look forward to keeping you up to date on our progress. Please feel free to reach out to us for any additional questions you may have in the meantime. With that, I wish you a great rest of your day.