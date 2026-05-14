Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 12:27 PM 15 min read

American Shared Hospital Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NAuZg0I8

Summary

American Shared Hospital reported a 15.9% increase in revenue year-over-year to $7.1 million, driven by strong performance in the Direct Patient Care Services segment.

The company highlighted a leadership transition with Craig Tagala taking over as interim CEO, bringing over 35 years of experience.

Management expressed confidence in growth prospects, citing increasing treatment volumes and successful partnerships, particularly in Rhode Island and internationally.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.4% year-over-year, reflecting improved operational execution and revenue growth.

Future growth opportunities include the development of new facilities in Rhode Island and Guadalajara, which are expected to significantly contribute to long-term expansion.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kieran Smith (Investor Relations)

Ray Stikowiak (Executive Chairman)

Craig Tagawa (Interim CEO)

Scott

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session Again, to ask a question, you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. And to withdraw a question, please Press Star Then 2. At this time, we'll pause just momentarily to assemble our roster. And our first question here will come from M. Marin with Zax. Please go ahead.

M. Marin

OPERATOR

And again, if you have a question, you may press star and then one to join the queue. Our next question will come from Tony Kimmin with Eastwood Partners. Please go ahead.

Tony Kimmin

Craig Tagawa (Interim CEO)

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you. And this concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Craig Tagua for any closing remarks.

Craig Tagawa (Interim CEO)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved