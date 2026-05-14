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May 14, 2026 12:23 PM 57 min read

Ondas Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=i4xJFXim

Summary

Ondas Inc reported a tenfold increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $50.1 million, significantly surpassing their prior target and achieving product company-level EBITDA profitability ahead of schedule.

The company is expanding its global presence with strategic acquisitions, including Worldview and Mistral, and partnerships, such as with Palantir, to enhance their multi-domain ISR capabilities and autonomous systems platform.

Ondas Inc increased its full-year 2026 revenue target to at least $390 million, supported by a substantial backlog of $457 million and a strong cash position of $1.48 billion, enabling continued investments in strategic growth and operational scale.

Operational highlights include a successful launch of Iron Wave, a multi-layered robotic solution, and strong performance from subsidiaries like Aerobotics and Centrix, with significant growth in order capture and backlog.

Management emphasized their commitment to building a scalable operating platform through disciplined execution and strategic growth, with a long-term focus on capturing market opportunities in the unmanned and autonomous systems sector.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Eric Brock (Chairman and CEO)

Neil Laird (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric Brock (Chairman and CEO)

Oshri Lugassi (Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems)

Eric Brock (Chairman and CEO)

Ryan Hartman (President and CEO of Worldview)

Eric Brock (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star than one on your touch tone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two and our first question for today will come from Austin Bolig with Needham. Please go ahead.

Austin Bolig (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Amit Dayal with HC Wainwright. Please go ahead.

Amit Dayal (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Jonathan Siegman with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Siegman (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Max Michaelis with Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Max Michaelis (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

The next question will come from Mike Lattimore with Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Mike Lattimore (Equity Analyst)

Ryan Hartman (President and CEO of Worldview)

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Matthew Galinko (Equity Analyst)

The next question will come from Matthew Galinko with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Ryan Hartman (President and CEO of Worldview)

Eric Brock (Chairman and CEO)

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