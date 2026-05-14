Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 14, 2026 12:16 PM 19 min read

NextPlat Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/aK21yzvyep9

Summary

NextPlat Corp has regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid requirement following a reverse stock split, positioning it for long-term profitable growth.

The company's Q1 2026 results showed significant margin expansion and improved profitability, largely driven by its healthcare operations which accounted for 68% of revenue.

Strategic initiatives include expanding healthcare services to all 50 states, launching a new e-commerce healthcare website, and maintaining strong global demand for satellite connectivity products.

Gross margin improved to 35% in Q1 2026, up from 21% a year prior, due to a shift towards higher-margin revenue streams and operational restructuring.

NextPlat Corp ended the quarter with $11 million in cash and no meaningful debt, aiming to sustain profitability and explore growth opportunities through potential joint ventures or acquisitions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

Bruti Narkut

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Bruti. At this point, I'll turn the call over to Amanda to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Amanda Ferriero (Chief Financial Officer)

David Phipps (Chief Executive Officer)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved