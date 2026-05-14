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May 14, 2026 12:12 PM 28 min read

Avino Silver &amp; Gold Mines Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3038/53838

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd reported record revenue of $39.4 million, driven by 60% of revenues from silver production and strong metal prices.

The company achieved significant operational milestones, including the completion of a 2025 drill program and the announcement of inaugural mineral reserves totaling 127 million silver equivalent ounces.

The company maintained a strong cash position of $139 million, and working capital of $140 million, enabling strategic growth initiatives.

Operational highlights included over 568,000 ounces of silver equivalent production and successful processing contributions from La Preciosa.

Management emphasized their transformational growth strategy, aiming to evolve into a diversified mid-tier producer with a goal of 8 to 10 million ounces of silver equivalent production annually.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Jennifer North (Head of Investor Relations)

David Wolfen (President and CEO)

Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)

David Wolfen (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Jake Sikelski (Equity Analyst at Alliance Global)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from heiko Ile of H.T. wainwright. Heiko, your line is live.

Heiko Ile (Equity Analyst at H.T. Wainwright)

David Wolfen (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. And our next question is coming from Joseph Rieger of Roth Capital Partners. Joseph, your line is live.

Joseph Rieger (Equity Analyst at Roth Capital Partners)

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from Matt o' Keefe of Canter Fitzgerald. Matt, your line is live.

Matt o' Keefe

David Wolfen (President and CEO)

oxide tailings? We're doing community engagement. We need the blessing before we can apply for permits. So that's ongoing with La Preciosa. We've engaged an outside engineering firm to look at other alternatives. Higher throughput at Avino or possibly a standalone operation at La Preciosa. But we don't have that information yet.

Matt o' Keefe

Right, okay. But that's clearly something to be looked at at this juncture. Okay, great. That's really it for me. Thanks. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from Brendan Hoff, who's a private investor. Brendan, your line is live.

Brendan Hoff (Private Investor)

David Wolfen (President and CEO)

Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)

And the thing is, with the higher metal prices, we are delivering financially almost like a mid tier at this time. So imagine what's going to happen with higher throughput.

Brendan Hoff (Private Investor)

Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)

Another metric you can look at is price to net asset value. The three mid tiers that were taken out last year, Mag, Silvercrest and Gatos were all well over two. We're sitting around one, so that's another target of ours.

Brendan Hoff (Private Investor)

Okay, great, Thanks a lot guys. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. And our next question is coming from Atul Bagger of Abbott. Atul, your line is live.

Carl

Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)

Thanks very much. Just to double check there, if anyone else has any remaining questions, you can join the queue by pressing Star one now. Okay, I'm not seeing anyone else in the queue. So we have reached the end of our question and answer session and I will now hand back over to David Wilson for closing comments.

David Wilson

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