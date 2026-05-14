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Welcome to the Avino Silver and Gold Mines First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To join the question queue you may press Star then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing Star and zero. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer North, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to our Q1 2026 earnings call and webcast. To join this webcast and conference call, there is a link in our news release of yesterday's date which can be found on our new website under Investor center then News and Media. In addition, a link can be found on the homepage of the Avino website. The full financial statements in MDA are now available on our website under the Investor center tab, then Reports and Financials. In addition, the full statements are available on Avino's profile, on SEDAR plus and on edgar. Before we get started, I remind you to view our precautionary language regarding forward looking statements and the risk factors pertaining to these statements and note that that certain statements made today on this call by the management team may include forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different than those expressed by or implied by such forward looking statements. For additional information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note in the presentation related to this call or on our press release of yesterday's date. On the call today we have the Company's President and CEO David Wolfen, our Chief Financial Officer Nathan Hart, our Chief Operating Officer Carlos Rodriguez and our VP Technical Services Peter Latta. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay later today. Replay information and the presentation slides from this call and webcast will be available on our website. Also, please note that all figures stated are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted. Thank you. I will now hand over the call to Avino's President and CEO David Wolfen. David?

Thanks Jen. Good morning everyone and welcome to Avino's first quarter 2026 earnings call and webcast. We will cover the highlights of our financial and operating results and then provide an overview of what's coming up in the next quarter followed by a Q and A session once I've gone Through the operational highlights and overall progress during the quarter, I will turn it over to Nathan Hart, Avino's cfo, to discuss the financial results for the period. Please turn to Slide 5. We continue advancing along our clear path for transformational growth, evolving Avino from a single mine operator to a diversified multi asset mid tier producer in Mexico. We've had a very active first quarter achieving progress across operations, development and corporate initiatives including the completion of the 2025 drill program at La Preciosaa and welcoming Linda Broughton to our board who has a track record in operations, sustainability and the environment. In addition, we launched an ambitious 30,000 meter drill program across La Preciosaa and Avino. We have currently drilled 2,600 meters at La Preciosaa and 3,000 meters at Avino early in the second quarter. On April 16, we announced our inaugural mineral reserve and updated mineral resource estimates. We began 2026 with a positive momentum which is reflected in our quarterly production of just over 568,000 ounces, providing a strong foundation to deliver on our annual production target. Mill performance remained solid during the quarter, with tons milled exceeding expectations. Our teams continued to actively manage throughput across all four circuits. Contributions from La Preciosaaa development exceeded plan and we are seeing encouraging progress in grade improvements particularly towards the end of the quarter. The key drivers guiding success achieved in Q1 are as follows. Firstly, financial discipline and strategic capital allocation played an important role driving meaningful improvement across key financial metrics. Record revenue of 39.4 million, cash of 139 million and working capital position of 140 million. Our financial strength enables us to carry out our organic growth plan with a bulletproof balance sheet. Next, continued advancing La Preciosaa with increased tonnage processed during Q1 2026. Throughput averaged approximately 200 to 230 tons per day during the quarter resulting in more than 14,000 tons of material processed. The next key driver was the completion of a new mineral reserve estimate and updated mineral resource estimate. This was released on April 16. Establishing mineral reserves across all of our properties is a transformational milestone for Avino. For the first time, we have defined reserves that demonstrate the underlying quality, scale and economic potential at our asset base. Further advancing the company towards a multi asset mid tier producer. We are very pleased to report an inaugural mineral reserve estimate of 127 million silver equivalent ounces across all three assets. The milestone is complemented by growth in our mineral resource base. The growth was achieved after accounting for depletion from ongoing mining activities, underscoring the strength and continuity of of our ore bodies and mineralized systems. Together, these results reinforce the depth of our organic pipeline and position Avino for continued growth and long term value creation for shareholders. NEXT La Preciosaa was an important contributor to our operational progress this quarter. With strategic exploration efforts continuing successfully. The planned 2025 drill program was completed and results were released in late January. We reported excellent silver grades from the remaining six holes which totaled 1400 meters drilled. The entire 2025 program consisted of 14 holes for approximately 3500 meters of drilling. The silver grade continues to surprise us with significantly higher silver grades compared to the average grade in the current mineral resource. These latest holes were outside of our recent mineral resource update as the data was not received until after the cutoff period. However, we expect to encounter similar high grades as we continue with development mining on each face of the vein to the north and south of the main San Fernando ramp. The Preciosa also contributed positively to our first quarter performance through ongoing extraction, haulage and processing of development material, supporting elevated mill throughput and operational flexibility. NEXT Silver revenues have increased with 60% revenue from silver production in Q1 2026, record revenues and free cash flow generation. Also during Q1, precious metal prices remained strong, supporting our operations and contributing positively to to our overall financial results. Another important contributor to our continued progress is the growing recognition Avino is receiving within the institutional investment community as we continue to execute on our transformational growth strategy. Additional funds and ETFs are becoming shareholders of the company, broadening our investor base and enhancing overall market visibility. These achievements demonstrate the meaningful progress made in advancing Avino's transformational growth strategy while reinforcing the company's investment case. In addition, a key contributor of our continued success is the quality of the jurisdiction and communities in which we operate. Mexico remains an important and established mining jurisdiction and we believe our long operating history in Durango continues to demonstrate the strength of the region in which we operate. We have built strong relationships with our local communities and workforce over the decades, which is reflected in our low labor turnover and growing base of skilled employees. Our operations contribute meaningfully to the local economy through employment, training, procurement and community initiatives. At the same time, we remain focused on responsible mining practices and continually work to reduce our environmental footprint through initiatives such as water recycling, backfilling underground workings where appropriate, and reclaiming historic open pit areas. We believe this balanced approach to operational excellence, community engagement and environmental stewardship supports the long term sustainability of our operations and future growth plans. Moving to slide 6, we turn to our Q1 production results which were released on April 23rd and reflect steady operational performance. On this slide we show our production Results compared to Q1 2025 and Q4 2024 with production of 568,000 silver equivalent ounces and 185,000 tons of total mill feed, which is 11% higher than Q1 of last year. On slide 7 we highlight production by operation showing contributions from both Aveeno and La Preciosaa for the year. We continue to see contribution from La Preciosaa delivering just over 14,000 tons during the quarter. At this time I'll hand it over to Nathan Hart, Avino CFO to present our record financial performance for the first quarter.

Nathan thank you David and thank you to all of you for taking the time to join us as we recap our record financial and operating results for the first quarter. Here on slide 8 we have an overview of some key financial and operating highlights as well as our improved balance sheet with the full table on the next slide. In the first quarter we generated record revenues of 39.4 million with 60% of our revenues coming from the sale of silver production at an average realized price of $86.42 per silver ounce. Gross profit margins were 40.59percent inclusive of non cash items and 68% on a cash basis excluding depreciation and depletion. Aveeno recorded its highest ever earnings for Q1 with with 15.9 million in net income or $0.09 per diluted share, beating Q1 of last year's totals of 5.6 million or $0.04 per share as well as the previous record from the prior quarter of 10.5 million or $0.06 per share. First quarter adjusted earnings were a record 24.3 million or $0.14 per share, compared to just under 10 million or $0.07 per share in Q1 of last year and 16.3 million or $0.10 per share share last quarter. Operating cash flows and free cash flow both improved compared to Q1 of last year. We generated operating cash flows before working capital adjustments of 18.7 million or $0.11 per share. Free cash flow generation was 17.2 million excluding La Preciosa's development costs which was a quarterly record. Moving to liquidity and treasury, our cash position was a record $139 million at the end the end of the quarter and working capital was 140 million. Avino has no secured debt other than leases on operating equipment at both the Avino and La Preciosa mining operation sites and we are well positioned to execute on all growth options in front of us coming to slide 9 we see all other financial metrics for the first quarter as well as changes from this past quarter. As everyone can see, almost all categories saw meaningful increases, highlighting again the per share metrics for the quarter where we see $0.09 earnings per share and $0.14 on an adjusted earnings basis. Here on slide 10 we have an overview of operating results on a per ounce and per ton basis as well as margins. At our operation, cash cost per payable silver equivalent ounce for Q1 was $24.46, a 16% increase compared to 2110 in last quarter. All in sustaining cash costs were $34.72 for the quarter, a 10% increase from $3159 last quarter. On a per ton basis. Cash costs of $64.04 were up 7% compared to $60 per ton last quarter and all in costs per ton were flat compared to Q4 of 2025, with both periods being right around $90. Our mine operating cash flows before taxes and margins for the quarter were significantly improved with margins at 60 and 26.7 million was generated, once again demonstrating the leverage that producers have in this current price environment. In the quarter we did see some increases in cost per ounce for a few different reasons, the main reason being the addition of processing La Preciosa development material and I do want to remind everyone that this is development material running through the mill. We are in a unique position that a lot of the development from La Preciosa is in Oregon and it allowed us to offset some of the costs associated with development work which we would have to do regardless. These costs for La Preciosa are not indicative of long term cost per ounce and per ton expectations. However, at current metal prices, each ton of development material mined and processed is being done so at a meaningful profit. Another significant item to highlight is the movement in silver price which did have an impact on our silver equivalent payable ounce sold calculation which also has an impact on our cash cost and all in sustaining cost per ounce figures. Using the prices from our cost and production guidance we put out at the beginning of 2026, our cash cost per ounce for the first quarter would have come in at $19.82, which is in line with our cost guidance of between $19 and $21 per ounce. On an all in sustaining cost basis, silver price had a larger impact. Using the same budget prices, our all in sustaining cost per silver equivalent payable ounce was $28.14, slightly above our cost guidance range. We do expect this to normalize back into the range as grade improves in our mine sequence. In subsequent quarters, our consolidated cash cost per ton figure of $64.04 came in below our cost guidance range for 2026 and on an all in basis we were just above our range at $90.80. Flipping back to the revenue side, here are the expectations for production and revenues by metal moving forward. Given the recent price movement in silver, we do expect that the silver portion as it relates to revenue will be higher than the estimated graph shown in front of you, especially as La Preciosa contributes more in the second half of the year. At this point, I will now turn it back over to David to run through our upcoming activities.

Thanks Nathan moving to slide 12 as we summarize our key goals for the remainder of 2026. Our focus is on strategic exploration and drilling with 15,000 meters of drilling budgeted for both La Preciosa and Aveeno. As mentioned earlier on this call, we also look forward to increased production of La Preciosa with the goal of 500 tons per day. As mentioned earlier, we completed an inaugural mineral reserve and updated mineral resource estimate. Collectively, our assets host proven and probable mineral reserves of 27 million tons for 127 million silver equivalent ounces at a grade of 145 grams per ton. As well measured an indicated mineral resource totaling 67.7 million tons and 301 million silver equivalent ounces at a grade of 162 grams a ton with inferred mineral resource totaling 24.8 million tons and 87.6 million silver equivalent ounces at a grade Of 123 grams a ton. And finally, Avino is achieving market recognition, institutional buying and ETF inclusion, broadening our investor base as outlined on slide 13. I'd like to highlight again the company's growth Strategy with the 20 kilometer footprint, we have three key assets including our operating mill complex which currently processes material from Avino and La Preciosa. We have access to water, power and tailing storage critical infrastructure that supports our ability to expand production efficiently. As you can see on this slide, our goal is to scale up production by 2029 through the contributions from our three key assets. By leveraging our existing infrastructure assets resource base, we believe we are well positioned to execute our growth plan efficiently and effectively. We rounded out the quarter with more record breaking financial metrics which reflects the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our team, both which drive the success as we pursue the next phase of growth. We are focused on the future and advancing our path to Transformational growth. With decades of work behind us to build this foundation, we remain disciplined in how we manage our financial strength, making thoughtful and strategic decisions to support long term value creation. On behalf of our leadership, thank you to our entire team for your efforts and contributions. We'd now like to move the call to the question and answer portion operator.

Thank you very much. We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you May press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. We will pause a moment as callers join the queue. Thank you very much. Our first question is coming from Jake Sikelski of Alliance Global. Jake, your line is live.

Hi David, Nathan and team, thanks for taking my questions. No problem, Jake. So just looking at costs, I mean obviously we saw a record realized silver price during the quarter and Nathan, you touched on this a bit. But did higher prices trigger any cost pressures outside of that silver equivalent ounce calculation that you mentioned? Hey Jake, good question. Nathan here. Yeah, I guess you might be referencing some of the pressures that are coming from maybe royalties or other items that some other producers are facing. Yeah, that's correct. Yeah. So obviously La Preciosa is royalty free. We repurchased that last year, so no impact there. And then at Avino, there's a long standing royalty which we've been able to manage and it doesn't impact us too bad. Pretty minimal overall, I think the change maybe on a quarter basis about 20 cents a ton or sorry, 20 cents an ounce. So not overly material to our costs. And then on the other side, obviously you know, there is profit sharing in Mexico where we ensure that all the workers are compensated fairly and and obviously additional compensation comes with making money. So there's a bit of impact there. But again, nothing outside normal course for us. Okay, that's helpful. And then just on the La Preciosa ramp, any additional color on that transition from development tonnage to the higher grade material? Do you have any targeted throughput in mind that you'd like to be at by let's call it year end? Yeah, thanks Jake. Peter here, great question. We are still targeting that 500 tons per day. So you know, really it's about doing the development to look at bringing our costs down when it comes to the production mining, just setting ourselves up for long hauling in these particular areas. So that goal is still 500 tons per day to fill those two circuits, of course, you know, the way our mill is set up, each circuit one and two do 250 tons more or less each, with circuit three and four doing 1000 tons. So then the next step up after 500 tons would have to be 1000 tons in order to fill one of those circuits. Makes sense. Okay, that's all from me. Congrats on the strong quarter again. Thank you, Jake.

Hey, David and team, nice to once again be able to raise my target price this morning. Thank you. Thank you very much. There was a little paragraph in the press release where you talk about the ongoing extraction haulage and processing of the development material. And there was a little sentence in there that you were slightly below plan early in the quarter. Obviously we're going to be halfway through Q2 tomorrow. I just want to see the actual financial impact. I mean, I assume transportation expenses are slightly higher given that you have to, you know, unload and load at one extra time. I would assume you want to just maybe give us an idea of what we should use in our model once that's no longer a factor. Yeah, Heiko, fair question. I think what you're referencing too is, you know, when silver prices did shoot up, we did process some lower grade materials. So while obviously the grade is a bit lower, we're still making it quite a significant profit. So, yes, you will see a transition back to kind of what the grade expectations that we're looking at internally. But then the big transition is going to be once we switch to production mining, which should be coming in subsequent months and the grade will significantly improve. Fair enough. And then also the drill program for the year. So you're calling for 50,000 meters of drilling? You did 2600 in Q1. 30,000 meters. 30,000. Sorry, I'm talking about just la preciosa at this point. Got it, got it. 15,000. You're calling for 50,000. 2,600 at the end of Q1. So just the run rate to get up to the 15,000 is 4130A. What did you do in Q2 and should this just essentially be a second half type of thing in our models? Yeah, thanks, Heiko. No, I think we're going to be able to hit the 15,000. We didn't get started for the drilling until kind of midway through Q1, so we don't see the full quarter there. And you know, we are hiring other extra geologists and bringing it and increasing our staff there to log all the core that's required. So we do think that we're going to hit the required metrics. Yeah, we're adding a fifth drill as well.

So there's currently four drills turning, as we said in the last press release, and we are adding a fifth. I'll build on this question. You want to give me a best guess for your Q2 meters? Not at this time. We're still going through it. And you know the rock changes every day, right? So some days you get to plow through it and other days you have issues. So that's life on a drill rig. Fair enough. I tried. I'll get back in queue. Thanks, guys. Thank you.

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions and congrats on a strong start to the year. Two kind of accounting questions. One is depreciation specifically for Avino jumped Q4 to Q1. Is that a reflection of the reserves and now accounting for depreciation over the reserve life or is there something else in there, Joe? Yeah, that's a fair question. It is more of a one time thing than a significant jump. But we will have a bit higher than what kind of quarterly you saw in 2025. But yeah, there's definitely a one time jump there from just an accounting adjustment, that's all. Okay, okay. And then looking at your treatment charges, they declined again as a percent of revenue in the quarter. Is there anything specific in there one time or is this just, you know, high demand for silver ore from smelters leads to lower charges for you guys. So you said they declined, right? I had that correctly, yeah, yeah, it went. Yeah, it went down both in a total dollar number and in a percentage of revenue. Yeah, so we had some improvements and changes in contract terms and obviously the market's a seller's market right now. So our team, Peter and everyone, everyone did a great job negotiating just some better terms for us for the short, medium and long term. So, yeah, that's probably more reflective of what you'll see moving forward. And long term, probably potential improvements as leprosiosis grade improves as a percentage. Okay, all right, that's helpful. My other questions were covered by the prior caller, so I'll turn it over. Thanks, Joe.

Thanks, operator. Good morning, guys. Great, great quarter. Nice to hit some records. Most of my questions were answered, but I just had a sort of a longer term one. The last chart you kind of referred to showing your growth profile over the next five years. Obviously a big contribution from Laprasiosa. You do have the oxide tailings in there starting in 2018. Just wondering if you could talk about the oxide tailings, if that's still kind of being pushed forward or any plans there. And also, given the success at Preciosa and the change in metal price environment, are we looking at some accelerating or even more growth potential from La Preciosa

Thank you very much. Kudos on a great quarter by the way. Thank you. Thank you. My question is kind of like almost. Well, I think it was more of a silly question. I ruminate more about. It seems more apropos. You talk about becoming a mid year producer in Mexico and I can look up definition of that. But what does that definition mean to you guys? What is it that you are actually, what metrics are going to hit that you say we have made it, we're the mid tier producer.

Well, when we acquired La Precioso, we looked at that time what a mid tier producer looked like. And it was between 8 to 10 million ounces of silver equivalent on an annual basis. So that's where we developed the thought idea to get to. But to your point, there is no clear definition. There is no clear line. The goal with our five year program was to get to that 8 to 10 million ounces. But even falling short of that 8 to 10 million ounces, we could still categorize ourselves as a mid tier and going above that as well. So there isn't a clear definition. It's just, you know, to develop, to deliver on our growth plans there.

Good way to put it. Yeah. I was wondering if you were Looking at specific metrics, if it was ounces per year, if it was revenue, if it was profit. And imagine you've got, I assume some metrics along the way of like oh, when we hit, we want to hit this for tons of process per day or we want to hit this metric for revenue per quarter and so forth. To say that yes, we made it. No, that's fair. I think, you know, we'd evaluate all those. But I think the number one target was production. And obviously you're going to, you know, if we hit the production targets, our revenue is going to go up even more significantly with the rise in metal prices.

Hi, it's actually Carl. Thanks operator. Great quarter, as everyone has said, guys, congratulations on that. Two questions that people haven't mentioned so far. First one is I wonder if, given the high price environment we've had, whether there have been any further discussions internally on the possibility of hedging a portion of production. I know previously you guys have not been keen on that, but obviously the price dynamic has changed considerably. And secondly, you continue to use the ATM facility during Q1 and just wondered again, what are the thoughts on the possibility of that going forward? Is that something that you guys feel, given the balance sheet being where it is, is no longer a requirement, no longer something that you're going to lean on or do you still have potential usage of that in mind? Nathan here, those are good questions, thank you for asking. So number one on the hedging side, obviously we're very bullish on the silver price. We've, you know, obviously the industry's talked about that a lot but we prefer to have our shareholders unhedged and I think our shareholders also appreciate that. We've looked, you know, at our non primary metals as well too, you know, copper being one of them. And there's some very large price increases going on this quarter. But no, we're not in a position right now where we plan to hedge any of our silver production. One thing I will highlight though is we, you know, based on, based on some optionality in our contracts, we were able to deliver higher realized silver prices than the average for the quarter too. So there's the opportunities to take advantage when we want, but we are, we're not in a position where we want to hedge future production at this time. And the second, yeah, the second question on the atm. So that was in January, I think the last time we used it when we hit all time highs. As of now we are, we have no plans to use the atm and I think, yeah, that's, that's something, you know, we're a lot of us are big shareholders in this room too and we're looking to preserve that owner, that share capital structure. Fantastic. Thanks, Nathan. Thank you.

Thank you again to everyone for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Avino silver and gold mines. We are encouraged by the strong start to 2026 and remain focused on executing our clear path for transformational growth. With continued operational improvements, advancement at La Preciosa and a strong balance sheet and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, we believe Avino is well positioned to continue creating long term value for our shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming quarters. Have a great day.