Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3038/53838
Summary
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd reported record revenue of $39.4 million for Q1 2026, with a strong cash position of $139 million and working capital of $140 million.
The company completed the 2025 drill program at La Preciosa and launched a 30,000-meter drill program across La Preciosa and Avino, aiming to bolster production and resource estimates.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd announced an inaugural mineral reserve estimate of 127 million silver equivalent ounces, reinforcing its growth strategy towards becoming a mid-tier producer.
The company's mill performance exceeded expectations, with significant contributions from La Preciosa, processing over 14,000 tons of material in Q1, and aiming for 500 tons per day by year-end.
Revenue from silver production accounted for 60% of the total, with average realized silver prices at $86.42 per ounce, contributing to record free cash flow generation.
Management highlighted strategic exploration, community engagement, and operational sustainability as key factors in supporting long-term growth and shareholder value.
Future guidance includes scaling up production by 2029 and leveraging existing infrastructure to efficiently execute the growth plan, with continued focus on maintaining financial discipline and strategic capital allocation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Jennifer North (Head of Investor Relations)
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Jake Sikelski
Hi David, Nathan and team, thanks for taking my questions.
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from heiko Ile of H.T. wainwright. Heiko, your line is live.
Heiko Ile
Hey, David and team, nice to once again be able to raise my target price this morning. Thank you.
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Heiko Ile
Fair enough. And then also the drill program for the year. So you're calling for 50,000 meters of drilling? You did 2600 in Q30. 30,000 meters. 30,000. Sorry, I'm talking about just la preciosa at this point. Got it, got it.
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Latta (VP Technical Services)
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. And our next question is coming from Joseph Rieger of Roth Capital Partners. Joseph, your line is live.
Joseph Rieger
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
what you'll see moving forward. And long term, probably potential improvements as leprosiosis grade improves as a percentage. Okay, all right, that's helpful. My other questions were covered by the prior caller, so I'll turn it over. Thanks, Joe.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from Matt o' Keefe of Canter Fitzgerald. Matt, your line is live.
Matt O'Keefe
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
oxide tailings? We're doing community engagement. We need the blessing before we can apply for permits. So that's ongoing with La Preciosa. We've engaged an outside engineering firm to look at other alternatives. Higher throughput at Avino or possibly a standalone operation at La Preciosa. But we don't have that information yet.
Matt O'Keefe
Right, okay. But that's clearly something to be looked at at this juncture. Okay, great. That's really it for me. Thanks. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. Our next question is coming from Brendan Hoff, who's a private investor. Brendan, your line is live.
Brendan Hoff
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
Well, when we acquired La Precioso, we looked at that time what a mid tier producer looked like. And it was between 8 to 10 million ounces of silver equivalent on an annual basis. So that's where we developed the thought idea to get to.
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
But to your point, there is no clear definition. There is no clear line. The goal with our five year program was to get to that 8 to 10 million ounces. But even falling short of that 8 to 10 million ounces, we could still categorize ourselves as a mid tier and going above that as well. So there isn't a clear definition. It's just, you know, to develop, to deliver on our growth plans there.
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
And the thing is, with the higher metal prices, we are delivering financially almost like a mid tier at this time. So imagine what's going to happen with higher throughput.
Brendan Hoff
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
Another metric you can look at is price to net asset value. The three mid tiers that were taken out last year, Mag, Silvercrest and Gatos were all well over two. We're sitting around one, so that's another target of ours.
Brendan Hoff
Okay, great, Thanks a lot guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you very much. And our next question is coming from Atul Bagger of Abbott. Atul, your line is live.
Carl
Nathan Hart (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks very much. Just to double check there, if anyone else has any remaining questions, you can join the queue by pressing Star one now. Okay, I'm not seeing anyone else in the queue. So we have reached the end of our question and answer session and I will now hand back over to David Wilson for closing comments.
David Wolfen (President and CEO)
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