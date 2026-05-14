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May 14, 2026 12:05 PM 17 min read

Transcript: Auxly Cannabis Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX:XLY) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://app.webinar.net/0YwVgEegekG

Summary

State Street Cons Disc Sel Sect SPDR Income ETF reported Q1 2026 financial results with record net revenue of $39.8 million, up 22% year over year, and an adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million, marking a 65% increase.

The company highlighted the success of its Back 40 cannabis brand, which remains the top-selling brand in Canada, contributing to significant growth in net revenue and profitability.

Future outlook remains positive with expectations of revenue growth above market rates, continued investments in distribution and innovation, and a focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet and cash flow.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

The seasonally slow first calendar quarter of the year typically results in a sequential decline in net revenue for Oxley of 3 to 6%. In Q1 2026, our sequential decline was less than 1%, just shy of an overall quarterly record. We are seeing strong demand across the board for our flower pre rolls and vapes. Consumers continue to be drawn to the back 40 value proposition of high THC and consistent quality at a competitive price compared to Q1 2025.

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press Star two. One moment please. For your first question, your first question comes from Dan Stonkos from Hayward Securities. Please go ahead.

Ben

Yeah, thanks very much. This is Ben on for Neil here. Congrats on the quarter, guys. Just to kick things off here, you alluded to it in the prepared remarks, but can you give us a bit more color on how the Leamington upgrades are progressing operationally? Any early read throughs yet on the yield or quality quality from the work that's being done so far?

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben

Great, thanks for that. And then maybe changing gears to revenue mix. You see that dried flour and pre rolls made up about 69% of net revenue in the quarter, which is up notably from 63% a year ago or from 63% a year ago. Can you provide a bit more detail about what you're seeing as to what's driving this strength and how we should think about this mix for the balance of the year?

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Hugo.

Marc Charbin

Hi everyone. Marc Charbin here. We'll just take some questions that our investors have sent over the past week. Number one, can Oxley keep pace with the revenue growth for the balance of 2026?

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, so I think that wraps it up. And you know, thank you everyone for joining us today. And if you have further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Thanks, everyone.

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