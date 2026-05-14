Keyera Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Keyera (TSX:KEY) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
KeyCorp reported a successful acquisition of Plains' Canadian NGL business, which expands their platform and enhances connectivity across their system.
Financial performance included a record quarterly realized margin in gathering and processing, with adjusted EBITDA of $232 million and a net loss of $122 million due to acquisition costs.
Strategic initiatives focus on integration and capturing synergies from the acquisition, as well as progressing growth projects like the KFS frac2d and Capzone 4.
Future outlook includes maintaining a strong balance sheet with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2x and guidance for marketing realized margin between $210 million and $250 million.
Management expressed confidence in their case before the Competition Tribunal regarding the acquisition and emphasized continued execution on growth and long-term value delivery.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Dan Kupferson (General Manager, Investor Relations)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
On behalf of the board and management team, I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, indigenous rights holders and other stakeholders for their continued support. With that, we'll open the line for questions. Operator, please go ahead.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press Star followed by the 1. On your touch tone phone, you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. Should you wish to decline from the polling process, please press Star followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing the keys. One moment please, for your first question.
OPERATOR
Your first question comes from Rob Hope with Scotiabank. Your line is now open.
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
Morning everyone. I'd like some more color on the Competition Tribunal process. So you have 45 days to put in your application. There's, Can you maybe give us a little bit more incremental color on what the key themes that you would like to put forward to the Competition Bureau to state your case that the acquisition should close as filed, as well as, you know, Do you think you'll take the full 45 days or could you accelerate that? Yeah.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Good morning, Rob, and thank you for the question. You know, we're not in a position to speak more about what our position is. I just want to emphasize that we're very confident in the strength of our case. And again, because the matters before the tribunal, we're limited in what we can say. But with respect to the actual process. I'll just turn it over to Eileen and she can speak to it in more detail?
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Sure. Thanks. Good morning, Rob. There's not too much incremental from what was Already in Dean's opening remarks. The matter now will proceed through the tribunal process and it's an impartial and independent specialized court which gives us the opportunity to have our case heard by a panel of judges and non judge tribunal members. And as Dean mentioned, we believe in our case and look forward to presenting it to the tribunal.
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
At this point it's really too early to speculate on what the timeline will be.
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
All right, thanks. I thought I'd try maybe moving over to the marketing guidance excluding Plains. Can you maybe help us understand what commodity price assumptions are included in that? Just given it is looking similar to kind of the prior guidance, yet the commodity pricing looks quite a bit different than before.
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
The one thing that again could be a tailwind to the guidance we've put out is the iso-octane premiums. As you are aware, that's something that we cannot hedge. And so as AEF comes up and by the end of the month and we get into the summer driving period, that is a potential tailwind to the guidance that we provided but largely in line with the assumptions that we had laid out. The hedges that were already in place, which is the 210 to 250.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
I think just to add on to Eileen's comments, Rob, overall we think that there is more of a macro tailwind to our marketing business. I mean if you think about the situation in Strait of Hormuz, the longer that blockage lasts, it really puts a higher floor under the whole price complex for crude oil, natural gas and also LPGs, for a longer period of time. So we think that's positive for frac spreads. We think that's positive for our octane business.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
And Eileen talked about the premiums but obviously if you look at the gasoline cracks, they're very strong as well. And the underlying crude oil price is very high. So you know, we think the forward prices for the rest of this year, I mean we do have some hedges in places, but into 2027 as well, those are positive tailwinds overall for our business.
Rob Hope (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate that thank you.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Thank you for your questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Spiro Dunas with Citi. Your line is now open.
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Brad Slesser (Senior Vice President, GMP and NGL Pipelines Business Unit)
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Jamie Urquhart (Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit)
Spiro Dunas (Equity Analyst)
Great color. I'll leave it there. Thank you team.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Thanks a lot. Have a good day.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Robert Catalier with CIBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Robert Catalier (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Good morning Rob, and thanks for your question. You know, I just want to emphasize that we see a lot of, lot of synergy value with planes. But with that I'll turn it over to Eileen and she can maybe add some more color.
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Robert Catalier (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's understandable. And then just on the synergy side, I wonder if you could describe the path to that full synergy capture. You know, I'm thinking that, you know, there's. We don't know what the outcome on the tribunal process might be, of course. So like how do you go about capturing those synergies when there's some uncertainty as to what the final product might look like?
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Robert Catalier (Equity Analyst)
Okay, just to follow up to the condensate questions then, I'm wondering if you had anything in terms of timelines or potential capex requirements for whatever solution you might have to expand that condensate system.
Jamie Urquhart (Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit)
Yeah, well, I can speak to the timelines and it's just consistent with what companies are communicating to the market around the timing of their projects. But we fully expect that we'll be able to see some growth, continued growth in that business in the 2728 timeframe.
Robert Catalier (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's it for me and good luck with the integration.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Thanks, Rob. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Ben Tham with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Ben Tham (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks. Good morning. You had a comment in the MD&A around the south region, production growing by a couple percent. I think the last time we've seen that basin grow at all, I think for some time. Can you comment on the outlook you're expecting there and any, any sort of impact you anticipate on your assets in the region?
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Yeah. Good morning, Ben. Thanks very much for the question. I'm going to turn that over to Brad.
Brad Slesser (Senior Vice President, GMP and NGL Pipelines Business Unit)
Ben Tham (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And maybe maybe to. Thanks a lot for that, maybe go back on the business update. And you think that mid to late June timeframe is the focus really in extending that guidance keg or timeframe that you have there currently.
Eileen Maricar (Senior Vice President and CFO)
Morning Ben. Yes, that is the idea to extend the CAGR to near the end of the decade.
Ben Tham (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. Okay, thank you. Thanks for the caller.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Teresa Chen with Barclays. Your line is now open.
Teresa Chen (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Jamie Urquhart (Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit)
Teresa Chen (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful, thank you. And related to the AF facility specifically, do you have an update on how the turnaround is progressing following the unplanned outage. Can you share some of the key learnings here and in relation to the new maintenance strategy, what exactly are you planning to do during the smaller planned outages between major turnarounds that's supposed to enhance liability of the asset? What does that work entail?
Jamie Urquhart (Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
As we said before, our objective is to make as much octane over a four year cycle.
Jamie Urquhart (Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit)
And you know, we've learned a lot over the last five years. You know, we've had a number of unplanned outages and we feel with all the work that we've done in the valuation of the entire facility while we've been out for this extended period of time, that's really benefited us and we do believe that small, minor pit stop and that four year turnaround is the best way to go and to produce the most octane over that period.
Teresa Chen (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Patrick Kenney with nbcm. Your line is now open.
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning. Appreciating its business as usual or you know, integration is planned here until further news comes out of the tribunal process. But just thinking, you know, in the meantime, as you look to compete for new business in the field, perhaps offer customers access to your extended value chain. Just wondering how you're managing the commercial dynamics while, you know, waiting for the final decision here.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then I guess looking at forward frac spreads, obviously there's still a healthy level of backwardation into 27 and beyond. But I'm just curious if you're able to capitalize on, you know, some of the near term commodity price volatility here from a hedging standpoint while you're waiting for final resolution?
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Patrick Kenney (Equity Analyst)
that's great. Thanks, Dean.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Yep, thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, should you have a question, please press Star one. Your next question comes from Maurice Choi with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
Finish off with a question on how you touched on incremental gas and crude egress from the basin. Obviously there's been a major upstream M and A recently and I wonder if you could just talk to any direct or indirect impacts to your company given your commercial relationships and then just more broadly what that you think means for the outlook of the basin.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Maurice Choi (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thank you very much for that.
Dean Setaguchi (President and CEO)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Yeah. No further questions at this time. I will now turn the call over to Dan for closing remarks.
Dan Kupferson (General Manager, Investor Relations)
Thank you all once again for joining us today. Please feel free to reach out to our investor relations team with any additional questions. I hope everyone enjoys the upcoming May long weekend in Canada.
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