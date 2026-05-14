High Liner Foods Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/revD7gJl42k
Summary
Herbalife Ltd reported strong top-line growth driven by promotional activities and product innovation, although operational pressures and supply chain constraints impacted profitability.
Key strategic initiatives include addressing pricing strategies post-Lent, focusing on targeted promotions to optimize margins, and improving supply chain efficiency.
Despite challenges, the company remains optimistic about improving bottom-line performance with pricing adjustments, cost management, and strategic investments in innovation.
Financially, the company saw a 24.8% increase in sales to $334.9 million, but gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased due to higher raw material costs and promotional activities.
Management emphasized a disciplined approach to capital expenditures and capital allocation to ensure optimal returns, while also addressing challenges related to rising fuel costs and supply constraints.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Matt McDonald (Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations)
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks Paul and hello everyone. As Paul mentioned, we saw strong top line growth during the first quarter supported by our targeted promotional activity, the earlier led in period and the underlying strength of our branded and value added product portfolio.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
The increase in gross profit is driven by the increase of sales volume previously mentioned. This is offset though by higher raw material costs including tariffs on select species, elevated promotional activity, unfavorable product mix and supply chain challenges due to the limited availability of supply, particularly in the company's key whitefish species, which is reflected in the decline in the gross profit as a percentage of sales.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Distribution expenses consisted of freight and storage increased in the first quarter by 4.2 million or 33.6% to 16.7 million compared to 12.5 million in the same period in the prior year. This increase in distribution expense was mainly due to the increased freight costs incurred on the sales associated with the newly acquired brands from Conagle brands and incremental retail distribution.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Increased storage costs from higher levels of inventory due to the newly acquired brands and to support strategic purchasing at the beginning of the quarter also contributed to the overall increase. As a percentage of sales, distribution expenses increased to 5% in the first quarter compared to 4.7% in the same period in the prior year.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
The increase is primarily driven by favorable changes in non cash working capital balances, specifically in the collection of our accounts receivables and lower inventory balances in relation to the earlier timing of the lenten period in 2026 compared to 2025, partially offset with the repayments of our account payable balances.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
I'll now hand the call over to Anthony to discuss our operational performance.
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Thanks Kimberly. As you've heard, we delivered a strong quarter on the top line in Q1 and while we have work to do on the bottom line, we are encouraged by the strong demand for our diversified portfolio of products across species and channels despite inflation.
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Kyle McPhee
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle McPhee
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Kyle McPhee
Got it. Okay. And just to confirm, when you, you know, we can back into your implied price gains, I think it was around 14%. That would be net of the promotional activity that kind of offsets pricing gains. Is that correct? That's where that moving price. That's correct. Got it. Yeah. Okay, thank you. I'll pass the line.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question will be from Neven Joche at BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Neven.
Neven Joche
Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. On the new USDA contract that supported volumes. This quarter was fully ramped up to start Q1. And then should we expect a similar year over year contribution to the remainder of 2026?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Hey, Nevin, it's Anthony. Yes, we're fully ramped up on usda. We won a few different products that we're producing for them. If you recall, we talked about that coming online in terms of the award of that contract in the fourth quarter of 2025. And so that'll stay pretty steady through the next two quarters and then we'll be lapping it in the fourth quarter.
Neven Joche
Okay, thank you. And then on the supply chain pressure that you're seeing on whitefish, is that all related to fish supply or is there something going on with transport or otherwise? And then if you could just give an update on what the situation looks like today.
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Neven Joche
Great. Thanks for taking my questions.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question will be from Luke Hannan at Kennaccord Genuity. Please. Go ahead, Luke.
Luke Hannan
Thanks. Good morning. I wanted to start with my first question, I guess is just on your expectations for the year. You're still calling for a year on your EBITDA growth. How should we think or I guess how are you guys thinking about or how are you reflecting the expected imposition of the Section 301 tariffs coming in later this year? How has that been reflected in your expectations or your forecast for the year, if at all?
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Luke Hannan
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Luke Hannan
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Luke Hannan
delivering with the fuel surcharges that you guys have in market. Now, is the expectation that that higher fuel cost will be fully passed through, partially passed through? How should we think about that?
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I mean we're obviously working as hard as possible to have it fully pass through, but you're never able to get fully pass through just from a timing perspective and other things. So we've, we've reflected some negative impact associated with fuel costs in our, in our forecast for the back part of the year at this stage.
Luke Hannan
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, absolutely. So what we're really pleased to share is that the conegro brands have actually performed really well under our ownership. And so we, as I indicated in my remarks, we saw incremental year over year adjusted EBITDA growth just in line with, in line with our expectations for the conagra brands as a standalone. We are on track of recognizing the synergies, I would say, throughout 2026 and on track to kind of target that 11 million in 2027.
Luke Hannan
So bacon, the outlook is still that 4 million for this year. Correct.
OPERATOR
Okay, thank you. Thank you. Next question will be from Ryland Conrad at RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Ryland.
Ryland Conrad
Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. To start just on the pricing actions for the retail channel, I guess can you confirm that those have now been fully in effect post lent? And through Q2, are you seeing any demand elasticity from consumers in response to those price increases?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryland Conrad
Okay, got it. And then just in light of the solid volume performance in Q1 that came in ahead of your expectations in balancing that with the current macro environment, are you still expecting to deliver low single digit volume growth for the full year or has that changed?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Ryland Conrad
on the full year. Great. Thank you. And maybe last for me, just on gross margins, given the incremental year over year pressure in Q1, do you still see that 21% to 21.5% range as being achievable for this year?
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
I think at this stage, what we, given what we delivered in the first quarter from a rate perspective and given what I highlighted in terms of just the inflation that's in the top line and the effect on margin percentage, I think it'll probably be a little below that 21% range, but certainly better than as we finish the year, better than where we are, where we're starting the year from a rate perspective.
Ryland Conrad
Okay, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question will be from Fred Catale at Raymond James. Please. Go ahead, Fred.
Fred Catale
Hey, good morning. Could you speak to the promotional environment through the year geographically and then how that's being balanced with upward pricing adjustments and maintaining share?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Fred Catale
and on the, on the, on the fully cooked offering that was launched in January. How's that resonating versus expectations?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Fred Catale
Okay, and last one for me, if we look at one of the companies you have a stake in, Norquad recently raised capital. Could you just speak to your participation there and then the strategy going forward, what you plan to do with that?
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. Next question will be from Georges Dumais at Ventum Financial. Please go ahead, George.
Georges Dumais
Hi, good morning everybody. I'd like to get your thoughts on retail. Are there any trend themes that you can highlight when it comes to promo in general versus this, I guess this year versus the other lent periods? And how would you characterize the retail environment right now? And do you think promo in general could remain elevated I guess over the next couple of quarters? Just your thoughts there please?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Georges Dumais
Okay. Hopeful and maybe following up. Anthony, I know it's early days, but when would you expect to be behind from a timing perspective, at least, the negative volume response that could come up. Is it more of a Q3 thing? Is it more of a Q4 thing? When do you think we'll be kind of better gauged to see when we're behind it?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Georges Dumais
Okay, thanks. And maybe for Kimberly understanding, it's a little bit of a crystal ball question. I know there's a lot of moving parts, but can you maybe quantify the impact that you would expect from working capital this year, given all the stuff that's going on? And maybe I was hoping you guys can give us an updated target on where you see leverage ending the year.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, absolutely. As you saw what happened in Q1, we were able to offload a lot of free cash flow, and we anticipate that to continue into the back half of the year. We, as I indicated in my remarks, we expect to slowly deleverage throughout the year and be just slightly above our 3 times target by the end of 2026.
Georges Dumais
Okay, those are my questions, guys. I'm sorry, one last one. Actually, on buybacks, is that something we'd have to wait to get to? That kind of three. Three times. How do you think about maybe capital allocation to shareholders given where you're stocking? Is that more. Yeah, go ahead. Thanks.
Kimberly Stevens (Chief Financial Officer)
Georges Dumais
Great. Thanks for your answers.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Next question will be from Kyle McPhee at ATB Cormac. Please go ahead, Kyle.
Kyle McPhee
Just a couple quick follow ups. One of the many moving parts you guided to helping margins throughout the rest of the year, one was that you briefly mentioned was cutting out, I think lower margin skews. Is that a notable moving piece like we will notice it in volume drag in Q2 and beyond, or is that a small incremental moving piece?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
No, it's a smaller incremental piece, but can actually be quite helpful as we look at the efficiency of our plants.
Kyle McPhee
Got it. Okay. And then the C store win for your pre cooked product lineup that you launched, was that effective for the full Q1? And can you. And it sounds like it's a permanent listing now, so can you help us kind of quantify the the size, how meaningful that is?
Anthony Rosetta (Chief Commercial Officer)
Kyle McPhee
Got it. Okay, that's it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder to please press star one on your telephone keypad should you have any questions. And at this time, Mr. Duhar, it appears we have no other questions. Please proceed.
Paul Jewer (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, operator. And thank you all for joining our call today. We look forward to updating you with our results for the second quarter of 2026 on our next conference call in August.
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