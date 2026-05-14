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May 14, 2026 12:02 PM 17 min read

Full Transcript: Auxly Cannabis Group Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/0YwVgEegekG

Summary

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc reported record Q1 2026 financial results with a net revenue of $39.8 million, a 22% year-over-year increase, and adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million, reflecting a 65% increase year-over-year.

The company's strategic focus includes maintaining market growth through innovation and distribution investments, with plans for $10 to $12 million in capital projects to enhance product quality and capacity.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc maintained a strong balance sheet with over $42 million in cash and a debt of $45 million, planning significant free cash flow generation in 2026, while exploring strategic acquisitions and share repurchases to enhance shareholder value.

Operational highlights include strong demand for the Back 40 brand, which remains Canada's top cannabis brand, and improvements in manufacturing and procurement processes that supported a gross margin increase to 55%.

Management reiterated confidence in the company's ability to grow above market rates, driven by product quality, consumer trust, and strategic initiatives focused on efficiency and cost control.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star two. One moment please. For your first question Your first question comes from Dan Stonkus from Hayward Securities. Please go ahead.

Ben

Yeah, thanks very much. This is Ben on for Neil here. Congrats on the quarter, guys. Just to kick things off here, you alluded to it in the prepared remarks, but can you give us a bit more color on how the Leamington upgrades are progressing operationally? Any early read throughs yet on the yield or quality quality from the work that's being done so far?

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Ben

Great, thanks for that. And then maybe changing gears to revenue mix. You see that dried flour and pre rolls may have about 69% of net revenue in the quarter, which is up notably from 63% a year ago or from 63% a year ago. Can you provide a bit more detail about what you're seeing as to what's driving this strength and how we should think about this mix for the balance of the year?

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ben

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Hugo.

Marc Charbin (Head of Investor Relations)

Hi everyone. Marc Charbin here. We'll just take some questions that our investors have sent over the past week. Number one, can Auxly keep pace with the revenue growth for the balance of 2026?

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Travis Wong (Chief Financial Officer)

Hugo Alves (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, so I think that wraps it up. And you know, thank you everyone for joining us today. And if you have further questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Thanks, everyone.

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