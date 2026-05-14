$100 Invested In Cisco Systems 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.34%. Currently, Cisco Systems has a market capitalization of $465.02 billion.

Buying $100 In CSCO: If an investor had bought $100 of CSCO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $222.38 today based on a price of $117.73 for CSCO at the time of writing.

Cisco Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.