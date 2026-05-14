Full Transcript: Orbit Garant Drilling Q3 2026 Earnings Call

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSX:OGD) held its third-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/Vax7BzPREL5
Summary
OGD achieved a record third-quarter revenue of $51.4 million, marking a 2.7% increase year-over-year, despite challenges from severe winter weather and legacy contract pricing.
The company's drilling utilization rate reached 67%, the highest in over a decade, with a strategic focus on securing long-term contracts with senior and well-financed intermediate customers.
OGD anticipates improved financial performance in Q4 and beyond, supported by favorable market conditions, strong customer demand, and an improving pricing environment.
Profitability was negatively impacted by the mobilization of drill rigs under new contracts and pricing pressures from previous contracts, resulting in a net loss of $1.2 million for the quarter.
OGD is deploying significant capital, including $20 million for a new five-year contract in Northern Canada, expected to generate over $100 million in revenue, with half of the rigs refurbished and half newly built.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
We believe our operational headwinds are behind us now and we are well positioned to achieve further increase in our drilling utilization rate, improved operating performance and more profitable financial result in our fourth quarter. I will now turn the call over to Pierre Luc to review our financial result in greater detail.
Pierre Luc Lapin (Chief Financial Officer)
Pierre Luc Lapin (Chief Financial Officer)
Pierre Luc Lapin (Chief Financial Officer)
Pierre Luc Lapin (Chief Financial Officer)
Jim (Operator)
that concludes our formal remarks this morning. We will now welcome everyone. Any question? Jim Please begin the question period.
OPERATOR
Gentlemen, thank you for your remarks and to our phone audience joining today, please press Star and one on your telephone keypad if you would like to ask a question. Pressing Star and one will place your line into a queue and I will open your lines one at a time. Once again ladies and gentlemen, that is Star and one to ask a question. We'll hear first from Karim Aksoy at Glacier Pass Management.
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
We don't provide guidance but we could say if we have, if we go from 56% utilization rate to a 70% it will be over $200 million for 2027. That makes sense.
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
And then you know, you kind of talked about some legacy issues during the quarter and then you talked about Q4 kind of normalizing a bit. Do you think those issues will be behind you completely by Q4 or you just see a gradual improvement and takes a little more time?
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
That makes sense. So it sounds like these legacy contracts, they're not multi year contracts, they'll kind of end over the next kind of three, six months and then kind of move to market is.
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Yeah, that's correct. Yes, that's correct.
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so then maybe if you look at fiscal year 27, do you think the 15% EBITDA target is a realistic target?
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
We don't provide guidance on that. But as we already said, we target a 12% EBITDA on revenue as a target. But as you could see right now our last 12 month percentage is 7%. I can't say it will be 15 for 2027.
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
But we are focused to increase our profitability and we expect that the 7% will increase progressively. Thanks. Maybe just I had one more question. So the new contract you announced, you mentioned there's two rigs deployed and six more coming. Are those all new rigs or are those existing rigs that you're kind of or some mix of that that you're putting to work?
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Thanks a couple. And then maybe this is a little bit of a tricky question because it sounds like some of it's refurbishment and some new capex. But just on the 20 million you're going to be spending, do you have how are you thinking about the return on that investment as you model that out?
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Just to be more clear, what do you mean by the return over investment? Are we talking about the time or
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
is it the IRR in terms of, you know, the, you know, you spend 20 million, how much do you expect to make? I mean, I guess maybe if you want to talk about that contract, just in general, as you think about investing going forward, is there a certain return that you target
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Karim Aksoy (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. Those are all my questions. I appreciate you guys taking the time today.
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
And a reminder to our phone audience, we'll pause for another moment to allow star and one for any questions. We'll hear next from David Stalestra at bmo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.
David Stalestra
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
And yes, we introduce adjustment, let's say every 12 months we have a standard cost of approximately something like at least 2% or price index. There's a yearly price index typically baked into most long term contracts. Some of them have indeed clauses about rises in costs of labor or fuel. Typically yes, yes.
David Stalestra
OPERATOR
And at this time we have no further questions from our audience. Mr. Maheu, I will turn it back to you sir for any additional or closing remarks.
Daniel Maheu (President and CEO)
Thank you, Jim. And thank you to everyone for participating today. We look forward to speaking with you again soon.
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