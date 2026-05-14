Copa Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h4s4ecdx/
Summary
Copa Holdings reported a record net profit of $212 million for Q1 2026, with earnings per share increasing by 20.5% year over year.
The company achieved an operating margin of 24.6%, with capacity increasing by 14% and passenger traffic by 15%, resulting in a load factor of 87.2%.
Copa Holdings resumed service to multiple Venezuelan cities, expanding its network to 87 destinations and placed a new order for 40 Boeing 737 Max aircraft to support long-term growth.
Despite higher jet fuel prices, the company maintained strong financial performance, supported by cost discipline and a robust demand environment.
For Q2 2026, Copa Holdings expects an operating margin of 8% to 12% with a capacity growth of approximately 16% year over year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Daniel Tapia (Director of Investor Relations)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, simply press star11 to get in the queue and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, press Star one one again. One moment for our first question and it comes from Savvy Seeds with Raymond James. Please proceed.
Savvy Seeds (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning everyone. You know you're growing capacity 16% into a seasonally weak quarter here in the second quarter and the guidance seems to imply like a high single digit, low double digit unit revenue. I was wondering if you could provide a little bit more color on how much of the quarter was booked prior to the fare increases and if there was any particular region that stands out as being stronger.
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Hi Savvy. I would say that we see strength across the network and not necessarily one region is stronger than others. I think we haven't maybe seen this in a while. There's always weakness somewhere, but right now every region we serve is performing very well. And it's showing strength.
Savvy Seeds (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful, Pedro. And maybe just following up on that, some of the local currencies are much stronger lately. I know you priced your tickets in US dollar and but just wondering what the purchasing power strength, what kind of a tailwind that had in like 1Q and what you're thinking it is in 2Q?
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Savvy Seeds (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Duane, Duane Penningworth from Evercore isi.
Duane Penningworth (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Maybe just to continue right there, can you quantify maybe the FX tailwind sequentially? You know what you would consider that to be in the second quarter versus what you realized in the first quarter?
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Duane Penningworth (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. And then just for my follow up, I think your CASM ex was down about 1% in the first quarter. You're guiding to down 1% for the year. Is that the right way to think about the trend consistently across the quarters or do you see easier comps, for example, in this 2Q, do you see an easier comp there or is it pretty much spread across the year? Thank you.
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Hello, Dwayne, this is Peter and thank you for the question. I would say that we're guiding for a full year chasm of 5.7 and we always talk about chasm being pretty much in the range across the year, pretty stable. So I think that's what we should be expecting for the year, a relatively stable chasm. And that's backed on all the initiatives we Talked, but it should be stable across the year.
Duane Penningworth (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. So no quarter sticks out in terms of like a massively easier comp versus the others. Thank you very much.
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you, Dwayne.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Julia Orsi with JP Morgan. Please proceed.
Julia Orsi (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Julia Orsi (Equity Analyst)
Got it? Super clear. Thank you.
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from Michael Lindenberg with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed.
Michael Lindenberg (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, hey, thanks for taking my questions. Just I saw that you did unveil your formalized, I guess your 2027 fleet plan. And so we obviously are looking at very meaningful fleet growth this year and next year can you just remind us what, what's the capex number for this year? What, what's that number for next year? Since obviously I know you're going to start incurring some of that capex this year as well.
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Lindenberg (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great.
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Michael Lindenberg (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Yeah, thank you, Mike. Besides the obvious of spirit going away that you just mentioned, we haven't really seen any particular movement from the rest of the airlines serving the region. We haven't seen any capacity pullback in response to the current fuel crisis. That is not to say that it might not happen in the future, but we haven't really seen anything up to now.
Michael Lindenberg (Equity Analyst)
Okay. Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. One moment for our next question please. And it's from Alberto Valerio with ubs. Please proceed.
Alberto Valerio (Equity Analyst)
Peter Dunkersut (Chief Financial Officer)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Alberto Valerio (Equity Analyst)
Fantastic. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you for our next question, please, is from Daniel McKenzie of Seaport Global. Please proceed.
Daniel McKenzie (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Daniel McKenzie (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Daniel McKenzie (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Thank you, Dan. We love your easy questions.
Daniel McKenzie (Equity Analyst)
Sorry guys. Have a great day.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. And our last question comes from Philippe Nielsen with Citi. Please proceed.
Philippe Nielsen (Equity Analyst)
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
Philippe Nielsen (Equity Analyst)
This is all very clear. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. And this concludes our Q and A session for today. I will pass it back to Pedro Hellbrom for his final comments.
Pedro Hedron (Executive Chairman and CEO)
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