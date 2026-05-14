Capital Southwest Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pbkbn3z6/
Summary
Capital Southwest experienced a 17% growth in its investment portfolio, increasing from $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion, with $762 million in new committed investment originations.
The company reported a 14% rise in investment income, reaching $232 million, and maintained a stable NAV per share of $16.69.
The company achieved a 40% return on equity for fiscal year 2026, despite market disruptions.
Weighted average leverage was reported at 3.6 times, with non-accruals reduced to 1.1% at fair value.
Capital Southwest raised over $465 million in new debt capital commitments, including a $350 million bond issuance.
The joint venture with Trinity Capital, CapTrend Partners, now holds approximately $85 million in assets, with plans to increase scale.
The company maintained strong dividend distributions, with a total of $2.56 per share for the fiscal year.
The lower middle market remains stable despite broader market slowdowns, with Capital Southwest focusing on disciplined transaction pricing.
Future guidance suggests continued growth in equity co-investments with a focus on conservative underwriting.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thanks for joining Today's Capital Southwest fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call. Participating on today's call are Michael Zarner, Chief Executive Officer Chris Reberger, Chief Financial Officer Josh Weinstein, Chief Investment Officer and Amy Baker, Executive Vice President, Accounting. I will now turn the call over to Amy Baker.
Amy Baker (Executive Vice President, Accounting)
Michael Zarner
Josh Weinstein (Chief Investment Officer)
Chris Reberger (Chief Financial Officer)
Michael Zarner
Thank you, Chris, Josh and Amy and all the employees who help us tell this story on a quarterly basis. And thank you everyone for joining us today. This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are ready to open the lines up for Q and A.
OPERATOR
Certainly. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our first question comes from the line of Eric Zwick from Lucid Capital Markets. Your question please.
Eric Zwick
Thank you. Good morning. If I could start. I'm just curious with regard to unrealized depreciation in the credit portfolio in the quarter, was that primarily related to changes kind of market multiples or anything kind of more credit specific? Wonder if you could just expand on that a little bit.
Josh Weinstein (Chief Investment Officer)
Eric Zwick
Thank you, I appreciate that. And just looking at the trajectory of the dividend income that you received in the most recent year, it was up markedly from the prior year from $4.5 million to $12.7 million. So curious how much of that increase is sustainable or how much that might have been kind of one time dividends. Just any outlook, any thoughts on outlook you might have there would be helpful.
Josh Weinstein (Chief Investment Officer)
Sure. Yeah. We've had a few companies that have done exceptionally well and have been making large distributions. I think that when the first half of this, our fiscal year, we'll continue to see strong distributions from these companies. One or both could be in the market for for sale at some point. And so maybe that doesn't bleed into fiscal year 28, but for the next few quarters we should expect to continue to see those dividends.
Eric Zwick
Thanks. And last one for me, I look at the space of publicly traded BDCs capital. Southwest has one of the lowest concentrations of software in the portfolio, which I guess puts you in a more favorable eye relative to many peers given the current market sentiment. Just curious, why over time have you decided not to have that much exposure to software? And then the instances where you have made some investments, what attracted you to those particular companies?
Michael Zarner
Josh Weinstein (Chief Investment Officer)
Yeah. To Michael's point, we've seen them over the years, we reviewed them. It's just not something any of us really have had a lot of experience with. And so we just couldn't really get comfortable or as comfortable with, you know, doing a lot of ARR deals and stuck to our knitting of cash flow lending for the most part.
Eric Zwick
I appreciate that. And just, you know, looking at back across your historical results, you've certainly done very well without it. So it's not like you've needed it. So thanks. I appreciate the insight there.
Josh Weinstein (Chief Investment Officer)
I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you do have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes from the line of Robert Dodd from Raymond James, your question please.
Robert Dodd
Michael Zarner
Chris Reberger (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, Robert, I'll just jump in sort of going forward because it was kind of low in the last quarter. You know, total compensation expense is sort of in the 5.5 million per quarter range. You know, that'll vacillate a little bit based on the discussion we just had, but that's sort of what you can expect going forward.
Robert Dodd
Michael Zarner
Robert Dodd
Understood. Understood. Thank you. If I got one more quick one on the jv, I think you said expected or the target kind of return on capital to you from that vehicle, 13 to 14% when fully, fully ramped, obviously. I mean, is that like, is the full ramp 18 months or, you know. Yeah, I mean, I'm just, you know, kind of what's, what's the kind of time frame to get to that kind of in that vehicle with, with the partner you have.
Chris Reberger (Chief Financial Officer)
Robert Dodd
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, if you have a question at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. Our next question comes to the line of Sean Paul Adams from B. Riley Securities. Your question please.
Sean Paul Adams
Hey guys. Good morning. It looks like you guys have kind of ramped up on terms of the employee count and perhaps a deal team. Any color on how just these changes in the amount of employees and perhaps the amount of deals passing your desk are going to look forward for next fiscal year's origination activity? Thanks.
Michael Zarner
OPERATOR
Thank you. This does conclude the question and answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Michael Zerner for any further remarks.
Michael Zarner
Thank you, operator. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Please feel free to call us anytime with questions or get an update on the business. We look forward to catching up with you next quarter.
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