Transcript: Biofrontera Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

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Good day and welcome to Biofrontera Inc. First quarter 2026 financial result and Business Update Conference Call. All participant line will be in the listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. To ask a question you may press Star then one on a touch tone phone. To withdraw your question please press Star then two. Please note this event is being recorded. I would like to turn the conference over to Ben Shamsian, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Good morning and welcome to Biofrontera Inc. first quarter 2026 financial results and Business Update Conference Call. Please note that certain information discussed during today's call by management is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act. We caution listeners that Biofrontera's management will be making forward looking statements and that actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business. All risks and uncertainties are detailed and in and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Biofrontera's press releases and SEC filings, including the Company's Quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Also, this conference call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Biofrontera undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call. Except as required by law. During today's call there will be references to certain non GAAP financial measures. Biofrontera believes these measures provide useful information for investors and yet should not be considered as a substitute for gaap, nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with gaap. A reconciliation of non GAAP to GAAP results is included in the press release issued today and is available on the company's website at www.Biofrontera-us.com under the Investor Relations section. Please note Management will be referencing adjusted EBITDA a non GAAP financial measure the defined as net income or loss excluding interest, income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other non recurring or non cash items including changes in fair value of warrant, liabilities and stock based compensation. With that said, I would like to now turn the call over to Herman Lavert, CEO, Chairman and Founder of Biofrontera.

yes, thank you Ben, and thank you to everyone joining us this morning. The first quarter of 2026 was strong across our key metrics. We delivered product revenues of $10.1 million, an increase of approximately 17% compared to $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. This marks the first full quarter reflecting our new cost structure following the strategic transaction with biofantera ag, and the results demonstrate that our business model transformation is delivered as planned. These results further demonstrate the strength of our commercial execution and the growing adoption of Amylus PDT across the dermatology community. George Jones, our cco, will follow up about this in more detail. As a reminder, the strategic transaction, which closed in October 2025, gave Biofrontera Inc. Full ownership and control of all U.S. rights approvals and patents for Ameluz and Rhodonet, including the New Drug Application, the investigational New Drug Application, all manufacturing rights and contracts, and all intellectual property. The FDA formally transferred the NDA and IND to us in December 2025. Under the new earnout structure, we pay 12% of net sales when annual US Ameluz revenues are at or below $65 million and 15% when they exceed that threshold. This replaced a transfer pricing model that previously was 25% to 35% of revenue. The impact of this is clearly visible in our Q1 results. Our gross margin expanded to approximately 80% compared to approximately 62% in the prior year quarter and our cash used in operations was near zero at just 70,000, a dramatic improvement from 4.1 million used in operations in Q1 2025 and sets the path for cash flow break even this year. Fred Leffler, our cfo, will provide more detail on the financial performance in a few moments. Let me now turn to the significant clinical and regulatory progress we have made during and since the first quarter. First in superficial basal cell carcinoma in February 2026, we announced that the FDA completed its filing review and accepted our supplemental new drug application for Amylus PDT for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma. The PDUFA target action date is September 28, 2026. If approved, Ameluz would be the first PDT drug approved to treat a cancer in the United States, representing a significant additional commercial opportunity for our platform and providing a significant advantage to what our direct competitor can do. Second, in actinic keratosis on the extremities, neck and trunk in February 2026, we announced positive and statistically significant top line results from our phase 3 clinical trial. The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating highly statistically significant superiority for Ameluz versus vehicle gel. Additionally, we announced the database log of the phase 1 pharmacokinetics study required for our FDA filing. Combined, these data support our plan to file a supplemental NDA in the third quarter of 2026 to expand the Ameluz label for the treatment of AK beyond the face and scalp on a treatment field of up to 240 square centimeters. With approximately 58 million American adults having at least one AK lesion treating extensive fields on the extremities, neck and trunk represents a very large addressable market for our installed base of RodoLED lamps. Third in moderate to severe acne vulgaris in March 2026 we announced the results of our phase two study with Ameluz PDT. The three hour incubation protocol does demonstrated a 58% reduction in inflammatory lesions with MLUs compared to 37% with vehicle gel. In the per protocol population, patient satisfaction was very high with 86% of patients stating they would choose PDT treatment. Again, based on these data, we plan to discuss the design of future phase three program with the FDA in the second half of 2026. Acne Vulgaris is a chronic condition affecting millions of adults and adolescents and we believe Ameluz PDT has the potential to offer a differentiated treatment option for the moderate to severe form of the disease. On the corporate front, I am pleased to report that on May 6, 2026, we received written notification from NASDAQ confirming that the company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5555.0A2. The closing bid price of our common stock was at or above $1 per share for the required 10 consecutive business days. Finally, I want to note that we continue to monitor the evolving global trade environment, including recently imposed tariffs on imports from certain countries. As our products are exclusively imported from Europe, we are routinely assessing the potential impact on our supply chain, product cost and pricing strategy. I would now like to turn the call over to George Jones, our Chief Commercial Officer, to provide a more detailed update on our commercial execution.

George thank you Herman and good morning everybody. I'm pleased to walk you through our commercial progress for the first quarter of 2026. As Herman noted, we delivered product revenues of $10.1 million, an increase of approximately 17% year over year. The revenue increase was primarily driven by approximately 16% growth in Ameluz unit volume and as well as a price increase that we implemented in the fourth quarter of 2025. Looking at the Ameluz unit volume growth, Ameluz unit volumes for the first quarter of 2026 increased from approximately 25,000 tubes in Q1 2025 to approximately 29,000 tubes of Amalous in Q1 2026, translating to an approximately 16% year over year growth. This follows our record sales in Q4. This continued volume momentum reflects the impact of the executional improvements we have implemented and the growing adoption of Amaloose PDT. Turning to lamps the RodoLED lamp placements during Q1 of 2026 we shipped approximately 32 lamps, increasing our installed base to approximately 773 lamps across 709 dermatology offices as of March 31, 2026. When we look at our sales force execution, our focused commercial strategy is delivering the momentum we're seeing. The strategy is centered on increased accountability across our commercial organization, refined customer segmentation and data driven targeting assisted by AI. We continue to focus on increased in person sales activity because we know this drives the highest impact with our customers. We also saw the benefits of lower sales force turnover in Q1 2026 versus Q1 2025. As our newer reps have been able to get to know their customers and their territories, they're better able to drive results. I also wanted to follow up on something we discussed during our last call. In Q4 2025, we launched an inside sales pilot to cover vacant territories, white space and smaller accounts. I'm excited to share that in Q1. We've begun the full rollout of this program and it's already started to deliver results for us. The growing installed lamp base, lower sales force turnover, expanded customer adoption, along with the potential for expanded uses for Ameluz with the near term label expansion in SBCC and AK in the trunk and extremities, as well as the advancement of the ACME program, give us multiple vectors for continued growth and tailwinds for our business. I look forward to updating you on our progress in coming quarters. With that, I'll turn the call over to Fred Loeffler, our Chief Financial Officer, to walk through the financial results.

Fred thank you George and good morning everyone. I'll walk through our financial Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted. A full reconciliation of our GAAP to non GAAP measures is included in the press release we issued earlier today and also available on our website. Okay, so starting with first quarter 2026 results revenues for the first quarter were approximately 10.1 million compared with approximately 8.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 increase of 17%. The increase was primarily driven by the 16% growth in Ameluz unit volume and the impact of the price increase we implemented in the fourth quarter of 2025 which contributed about 0.2 million in additional revenue. This was the first full quarter reflecting our new cost structure under the strategic transaction mentioned earlier and our and our cost of revenues decreased by approximately 40% year over year from 3.1 million to 1.8 million under the new earn out agreement. Our cost of revenue as a percentage of product revenue declined significantly compared to the 25% transfer price that was in effect during Q1 of 2025. During the quarter we recognized 1.2 million of earnout expense under this new agreement. As a result, our gross profit on product sales improved significantly with a gross margin of approximately 80% compared with 62% in the first quarter of 2025, an improvement of 18%. This is consistent with our expert our expected annualized benefit of the new cost structure that will be reflected throughout 2026 and is tracking towards our longer term gross margin target of 80 to 85%. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were 14.4 million compared with 13.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding cost of revenues, operating expenses were 12.3 million compensation compared to 9.9 million in the prior year. Operating expenses for the quarter include a 0.4 million patent remediation expense which I will discuss further when I get to operating loss. Selling general and Administrative expenses were 11.0 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared with 8.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2.3 million or about 27%. I'll walk through and highlight the key components. Selling and marketing expenses increased about 0.8 million reflecting the full deployment of our direct sales team and higher sales activity levels including sales meetings, conferences and exhibits. General and administrative expenses increased about 0.8 million as well, primarily driven by legal expenses associated with ongoing patent related claims. Additionally, in connection with the strategic transaction, we assumed responsibility for the manufacturing operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 because we were in the process of securing approvals and licenses to commence manufacturing later in 2026. These manufacturing related costs of 0.6 million were reflected in SG&A during this quarter. Research and development expenses decreased 0.3 million to 0.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, down from 1.2 million in the prior year. Quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to certain clinical trials reaching substantial completion during the quarter and during the quarter we invested in our AK, Acne, superficial basal cell carcinoma and lamp development programs. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.3 million, compared with a loss of 4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. The quarter included the 0.4 million of patent remediation expense, which we exclude because they relate to discrete adverse legal and regulatory matters that are not indicative of the company's ongoing operating performance. Excluding this expense, our underlying operating loss for the first quarter of 2026 would have been approximately 3.9 million and an improvement of 0.7 million, driven by a $2.7 million increase in gross profit and partially offset by a $2.3 million increase in SGA. Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was 4.8 million or $0.41 per share compared with a net loss of 4.2 million or $0.47 per share in the prior year. Quarter the net loss comparison was impacted by two non recurring items, the patent remediation I just discussed and a $0.8 million swing in the non cash change in the fair value of warrant liabilities, a $0.5 million gain in Q1 of 2025 compared to a $0.2 million loss in Q1 of 2026 adjusting for these items, the underlying improvement is reflected in our adjusted EBITDA which I'll turn to now. Turning to adjusted EBITDA, our non GAAP measure, the first quarter was negative 3.6 million compared with a negative 4.4 million in the prior year quarter an improvement of approximately 0.8 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin improved to negative 35% from negative 51% in the prior year. The improvement was primarily driven by the 2.7 million increase in gross profit offset by the 2.3 million increase in SGA. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA excludes interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Certain other non recurring or non cash items including changes in fare value of warrant liabilities, stock based comp, and the patent remediation expense and inventory write down recognized during the quarter. A full reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release we filed earlier today and will be filed as part of our Form 10Q. Now turning to balance sheet and liquidity as of March 31, 2026 we had cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 million, compared with 6.4 million as of December 31, 2025. Cash used in operating activities for the first quarter was just 70,000, compared with 4.1 million in the prior year quarter. This near breAK even cash performance represents a dramatic improvement and reflects the combined impact of higher revenues, the significantly lower cost structure under the new earnout agreement and favorable working capital changes including a 3.4 million collection of accounts receivable. As we have disclosed in our filings, the company has included a going concern qualification in its statements. While we have demonstrated meaningful progress towards cash flow, breAK even our current capital resources require us to continue expanding our commercial operations while controlling expenses. We plan to address this through continued Amalou's revenue growth, the realization of the next Milestone payment of 1 point of $1 million from the CEPI divestiture that happened in 2025 and if necessary, securing a working working capital line of credit or the like. So with that overview of our financial results and business activities, we are now ready to tAKe questions from our covering analysts. Operator.

Thank you, sir. Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star and one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If at any time your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw your question, please press star then two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. First question comes from Jonathan Ascough with Roth Capital Partners.

Well, I think that, you know, we're in the range and we will continue to look at the GPOs, we will continue to look at our discounting and, you know, manage that. And because our goal, and I think it's very, very achievable, is to stay within the 80 to 85% and that can shift around because of those and the mix of Amalus and Lamp sales as they develop throughout the year. So it's something we'll look at, it's very manageable and we expect to easily stay in those within that range.

Yeah, thank you operator. And thank you to everyone who joined us today. Let me leave you with a few key takeaways. The first is that our first quarter 2026 demonstrates the full impact of our transformed business model. Revenue grew 17% year over year, gross margin expanded to approximately 80% and our cash consumption was near zero, validating the strategic transaction and giving us confidence in our path to sustain profitability. Second, our clinical pipeline continues to deliver results at an accelerated pace. We have a PDUFA date for SBCC in September 2026, positive phase three results for AK on neck, trunk and extremities that position us for an SNDA filing in Q3 and encouraging phase two data in acne that we will discuss with the FDA later this year. Looking further ahead, we have planned studies in squamous cell carcinoma in situ and reduced pain pdt. Biofrontera is the only company in the United states actively running FDA controlled clinical studies in PDT for dermatology. And our patent protection extends through 2043. And finally, the combination of revenue growth, the full benefit of our new cost structure and disciplined expense management is driving meaningful improvement in our financial trajectory. We remain focused on our goal of reaching cash flow breakeven and building long term value for our shareholders. I want to thank our entire team for their dedication and hard work. I also want to thank our shareholders, the health care professionals who use our products, and most importantly, the patients whose lives we are helping to improve in the fight against skin disease. Thank you for your continued support. Have a wonderful day.

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