Transcript: Biofrontera Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Biofrontera reported Q1 2026 product revenues of $10.1 million, a 17% increase from Q1 2025, driven by a 16% growth in Amelus unit volume.
Gross margin improved significantly to approximately 80%, up from 62% in the prior year quarter, reflecting a new cost structure post-strategic transaction.
Cash used in operations was nearly zero at $70,000, marking a substantial improvement from $4.1 million in Q1 2025.
The FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for Amylus PDT for superficial basal cell carcinoma with a PDUFA date of September 28, 2026.
Positive phase 3 results for actinic keratosis and phase 2 results for acne vulgaris were announced, with plans to discuss future studies with the FDA.
The company regained compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement.
SG&A expenses increased to $11 million, driven by higher sales activities and legal expenses.
Biofrontera aims to achieve cash flow breakeven in 2026, leveraging revenue growth and cost management.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Ben Shamsian (Investor Relations)
Herman Lavert (CEO, Chairman and Founder)
George Jones (Chief Commercial Officer)
Fred Loeffler (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Jonathan Ascough (Equity Analyst)
Please go ahead.
OPERATOR
, you were not audible. Can you start again please? Thank you.
Jonathan Ascough (Equity Analyst)
Can you hear me now? Yes. Good. Congrats on the next quarter. Can you guys help me understand the extent to which there's off label use into. Probably the least risky is AK, you know, in the extremities. Do you have any decent sense as to Ameluz use outside of what's on label?
Herman Lavert (CEO, Chairman and Founder)
There's certainly. There's certainly some off label use. However, since some payers are quite sensitive to that and refuse to reimburse the doctors when they do this. Doctors are usually hesitant doing off label use. So the. While we don't have access to any clear numbers, we don't expect that the current off label use outside AK on the face and scalp, at least in the AK business is small.
Jonathan Ascough (Equity Analyst)
Okay, can you give us a sense of what kind of directions the acne, the subsequent clinical development and acne could go? I mean, are you definitely expecting to already be teed up for a phase three trial or do you think you could actually have to do some phase two development?
Herman Lavert (CEO, Chairman and Founder)
Again, That's difficult to say because it needs to be discussed with the FDA. I don't think we need Phase 2 Again, I think we got the information we need to go into Phase 3. There have been quite a number of learnings and the clinical results are well in line with the, with the best other topical products that are out there. So we think if the. Unless the FDA has a different idea, we could go straight into Phase 3.
Jonathan Ascough (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks guys.
George Jones (Chief Commercial Officer)
And I just wanted to add that, you know, while we've heard of some off label use, we market and ensure that everyone at Biofrontera markets the product on label and doesn't encourage anything that's outside of the label.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Bruce Jackson with Stonex. Please go ahead.
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. So looking at the supplemental NDA for the superficial BCC, I believe we've got a PDUFA date of September 28th. So if you do get the approval, are you ready to launch like the next day or is there any other additional preparation activity that needs to take place before you can go out and start marketing aggressively?
George Jones (Chief Commercial Officer)
I could take that. Herman, this is George. We.
OPERATOR
Sorry to interrupt you, but your voice is breaking. Can you check please? Thank you.
George Jones (Chief Commercial Officer)
Can you hear me? Yes, yes. Okay, perfect. There is no additional work or preparation that has to be done. We're actively preparing for the launch of that indication right now and we're going to start some initial rollout with our, with our medical team and some light rollout from our commercial team in Q4, really accelerating into the launch into Q1 of next year. But we're ready to go and starting right after the approval.
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then the question about the SG&A expenses. Fred, you did a nice job of kind of breaking that out. Is this kind of the run rate we should be looking at for the remainder of the year or there any other types of sort of one time things embedded in there that might roll off?
Fred Loeffler (Chief Financial Officer)
No. Well, as you know, we've discussed before, there is a bit of seasonality to our, to our business. So like the cash used in operations will most likely dip negative in Q3 and Q4 unless we blow it out of the water and then be positive in Q1 or Q4. And altogether we're still expecting to hit cash flow break even. That said, you know, the run rate that I did mention is we don't expect anything to drastically move off of that okay.
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And then last question on gross margins. It's nice to see the new agreements having some impact on the year over year improvement. How does this unfold for the remainder of the year as you try to get closer to your new target?
Fred Loeffler (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, that's it for me.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. All right, so aws, we have no further question at this time. I would like to return the program to management for the closing remarks. Over to you, team.
Herman Lavert (CEO, Chairman and Founder)
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