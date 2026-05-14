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May 14, 2026 11:30 AM 24 min read

Teekay Tankers Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759582&tp_key=6223fecccb

Summary

Teekay Tankers reported a GAAP net income of $154 million and an adjusted net income of $128 million for the first quarter, significantly surpassing the previous quarter and year-over-year results.

The company is executing a fleet renewal strategy, acquiring two Korean resale Suezmax new buildings while selling older vessels, resulting in significant gains on sales.

Teekay Tankers is experiencing strong spot tanker rates, with second quarter rates reaching record levels and a notable increase in free cash flow, enhancing their cash position to nearly $1 billion with no debt.

The company has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share and a special dividend of $1 per share, reflecting strong financial results.

Management noted geopolitical factors impacting tanker rates, with significant disruptions in the Middle East affecting oil supply and increasing voyage distances, which have supported higher spot rates.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our first question from John Chappell with Evercore isi. Please go ahead.

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks, Kenneth. Thanks. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

We move next to the line of Omar Nakhta with Clarkson Securities.

Omar Nakhta (Equity Analyst)

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Omar Nakhta (Equity Analyst)

Brody Spears (CFO)

Yeah, hey Omar, it's Brody. Yeah. In the second quarter we expect to have 75 operating days for the VLCC. And then the remaining days will just be unavailable days.

Omar Nakhta (Equity Analyst)

We'll have delivered the ship by that time. That's the expectation. Okay, thank you. And so the 71 and 29% that you referenced, that's 75 days.

Brody Spears (CFO)

Sorry. Yeah, so the 71 is based on 90 days. So it's actually more like 80, 82%

Omar Nakhta (Equity Analyst)

of the 75 days has been fixed at that rate level. Got it. Understood. Okay, thanks Brody. And thanks Kenneth. I'll pass it back. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Ken Hexter with Bank of America.

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst)

Christian Waldegrave (Director of Research)

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst)

So you don't think trading patterns go back to normal just to cut the length of haul over time? You think this structurally changes trading patterns?

Christian Waldegrave (Director of Research)

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst)

Great, thanks for that. And then just thoughts on the dividend. Right.

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Ken Hexter (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks a lot for the thoughts and time. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

At this time, there are no further questions. I'd like to turn the floor back to the company for any additional or closing remarks.

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Thank you very much for listening in today. We look forward to reporting back to you for the next quarter later in the year. So have a great day.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at this time.

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