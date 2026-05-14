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May 14, 2026 11:30 AM 23 min read

Full Transcript: Teekay Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Teekay (NYSE:TK) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759582&tp_key=6223fecccb

Summary

Teekay reported GAAP net income of $154 million and adjusted net income of $128 million for Q1 2026, with significant spot exposure contributing to nearly $1 billion in cash and no debt.

The company continues its fleet renewal strategy, acquiring modern vessels and selling older ones, including agreements for two Korean Suezmax newbuildings and the sale of several tankers.

Record high spot tanker rates in Q1, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade inefficiencies, are expected to continue into Q2, with notable increases in voyage distances and demand for mid-sized tankers.

Teekay declared a regular quarterly dividend and a special dividend based on previous year's financial results.

Management highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining fleet relevance and scale, while being opportunistic in acquisitions and fleet renewal amid high market prices.

Full Transcript

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our first question from John Chappell with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

John Chappell

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

John Chappell

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

John Chappell

Okay, thanks, Kenneth.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Appreciate it. We move next to the line of Omar Nakhta with Clarkson Securities.

Omar Nakhta

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Omar Nakhta

Brody Spears (CFO)

Yeah, hey Omar, it's Brody. Yeah. In the second quarter we expect to have 75 operating days for the VLCC. And then the remaining days will just be unavailable days. We'll have delivered the ship by that time. That's the expectation.

Omar Nakhta

Okay, thank you. And so the 71 and 29% that you referenced, that's 75 days.

Brody Spears (CFO)

Sorry. Yeah, so the 71 is based on 90 days. So it's actually more like 80, 82%

Omar Nakhta

of the 75 days has been fixed at that rate level. Got it. Understood. Okay, thanks Brody. And thanks Kenneth. I'll pass it back. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from the line of Ken Hexter with Bank of America.

Ken Hexter

Christian Waldegrave (Director of Research)

Ken Hexter

So you don't think trading patterns go back to normal just to cut the length of haul over time? You think this structurally changes trading patterns?

Christian Waldegrave (Director of Research)

Ken Hexter

Great, thanks for that. And then just thoughts on the dividend.

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Ken Hexter

Great. Thanks a lot for the thoughts and time. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

At this time, there are no further questions. I'd like to turn the floor back to the company for any additional or closing remarks.

Kenneth Vid (President and CEO)

Thank you very much for listening in today. We look forward to reporting back to you for the next quarter later in the year. So have a great day.

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