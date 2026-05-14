Epsilon Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Epsilon Energy first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Today all participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance during today's call, please signal for a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question at that time you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, please press star then two. Please note that today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew Williamson, the company's cfo. Please go ahead.

Thank you operator. And on behalf of the management team, I would like to welcome all of you to today's conference call to review Epsilon's first quarter 2026 financial and operational results. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our comments may include forward looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Epsilon's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward looking statements. Today's call may also contain certain non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the press release that we issued yesterday for disclosures on forward looking statements and reconciliations of non GAAP measures. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Jason Stabell, our Chief Executive Officer.

Thank you Andrew and good morning everyone. Joining me today are Andrew Williamson, our cfo, and Henry Clanton, coo. We'll be available for questions after our remarks. We're off to a solid start in 2026 and remain firmly on track with the development plan we outlined earlier this year. The key message today is simple. We are in execution mode and we expect to deliver meaningful production growth year over year with the oil weighted ramp in the Permian and Powder river basins beginning in the second quarter and building through the back half of the year across the portfolio. Activity is progressing as planned in the Permian. Our ninth well in the project and our first three plus mile Barnett well is expected online in the second quarter. In the Powder River Basin, two Niobrara ducts which we acquired in last year's acquisition will be completed in June and turned to sales in the third quarter, followed by a three well Parkman development in the fourth quarter. This activity sets up material oil weighted production growth in both basins starting in the second half of the year and carrying into 2027. These new volumes will have full exposure will have full exposure to higher oil prices. From a financial standpoint, the first quarter reflects a combination of strong gas pricing and a full quarter of contribution from our Powder River Basin assets. We have also recently taken steps during the second quarter to strengthen the balance sheet, including further debt reduction and monetizing non core assets at attractive values. Looking ahead, the path forward is clear a focus on production growth in our oily assets while maintaining a strong balance sheet. We believe we are well positioned to deliver a strong year. I'll now turn it over to Andrew and Henry for additional comments.

Thanks Jason. I'll provide more commentary on the quarter starting with CapEx. We spent just under 5 million through March primarily through our participation in the drilling of the three mile Barnett well in Hector county and some facilities work preparing for Parkman Drilling this summer on our Campbell county position in the prb. We plan to invest at a higher clip over the next three quarters of the year, driving the oil-weighted growth Jason mentioned those full year investment plans are right sized to maintain our Target leverage profile of 1 to 1.5x net debt to adjusted EBITDA. We expect unit operating costs and G and A to trend down over the remainder of the year as we add incremental volumes and roll off some of the integration costs associated with last year's peak acquisition. I provided some additional color there in the press release issued yesterday. Earnings for the quarter were materially impacted by unrealized or non cash hedge losses driven by the dramatic move in oil prices during the quarter. The revenue impact of higher pricing will primarily fall in subsequent quarters, so a bit of a mismatch on the P and L. Adjusting for that item, we earned $0.29 per share for the quarter. Since closing the acquisition in November of last year, we've paid down the outstanding debt balance by 10 million to 40.5 million. Currently, as mentioned, we have a disciplined approach to the balance sheet. We've made several moves to help fund our investment plans by selling non core assets. Earlier this month we sold an overriding royalty interest package and PA for 3.9 million to a private buyer which was approximately 6 times expected next 12 months. Cash flow from those assets. The overrides accounted for just 1.5% of the company's upstream revenue over the last four quarters. We also have the office building we acquired from peak under contract for 3 million with closing expected in the next 30 days. Now to Henry to provide more detail on the operations side.

Thank you Andrew and good morning to everyone. Exciting times for Epsilon as we continue the integration of our newly acquired operating assets in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. We have several initiatives underway including both capital projects and optimization programs. Completion of two 2 mile Nibrera laterals are underway with pressure pumping services scheduled for the first week of next month. The facility construction has been completed and ready for service following flowback operations. The company has a combined 0.7 net revenue interest in the two wells with the type curve based pre completion peak net production rate estimated to be 475Boe per day in July. Total net CAPEX for the completion of the two wells is $6.8 million. Drilling wise first up in our development of the Parkman Formation Inventory is a three well development program in Campbell county with high working interest. Well planning has been completed with drilling rig and service providers being engaged in anticipation of an August spud gross. CAPEX is estimated to be $23 million. Similar to the two Niobrara wells mentioned above, pre construction of the production facilities has been completed and ready for service completion. Operations are planned for October with forecasted peak rates of 1,060 boe per day in December. In preparation for our 2027 development of the highly attractive Parkman Inventory in the INOT unit in Converse county, we are finalizing the facility design and beginning construction planning for a multi well water supply facility in the unit. This $3.5 million CapEx facility will include water supply with surface impoundment size to handle the planned six well development in the unit next year. This facility will ensure cost efficient and timely development of our near term plans in the unit then serve multiple well programs thereafter. Also in Wyoming, the operating team has been diligently working on several production enhancement and cost improvement initiatives worthy of highlighting. First, a review of the 40 plus rental gas lift compressors in use today have identified multiple Wells greater than 10 that are candidates for downsizing the compressors capturing significant monthly savings approximately 35%. They will be replaced with brand new units that are fit for purpose in this application. Current productivity of these wells will not be impacted. Second, several remaining gas lifted wells have been identified for conversion to rod pump based upon results of the first pilot test earlier this year. Conversion to rod pump will increase daily production rates on average greater than 10% per well and also lower lifting cost. And lastly, building from a detailed review of the production chemical program for every operated well, optimization of the program is underway with reductions to per unit treatment costs expected to begin next month. As previously reported in our Permian Basin project in the Barnett Play, discussions with the new operator confirmed transition from 2 mile to 3 mile laterals including 4 wells per pad. These locations will be along a development corridor including the design and pre drilling build out of a multiwell source and production facility. We are fully aligned with these program changes and expect significant capital efficiencies as a result. 2026 activity to date includes the recently drilled and completed 3 plus mile Barnett lateral drill out. Operations will commence in a few days with flowback to follow. Net forecasted production from this new well is 226 boe per day. Two additional three mile laterals offsetting this well are planned for later this year. Similar initial production rates are forecasted for these two wells. Additionally, appraisal of a second interval in the Woodford Shale has been proposed by the new operator. This Woodford test is set to spud this month. While the company has elected to sell the wellbore only interest in this well proposal, we remain ready to invest in future wells after the formation has been better delineated. A successful result would increase our inventory meaningfully. The company has a 25% working interest across the project. In the Marcellus, the operator has completed drilling of the scheduled five wells. 0.4 net Epsilon completion operations are planned for the second half of this year. First production from this development is scheduled in December and forecasted to add 6.5 million cubic foot a day rate. $3.8 million of capex was pre approved for this program. With drilling costs below afe. Four of the new drills will gather through the Auburn system and are forecasted to increase throughput of the midstream system by approximately 86 million cubic foot a day upon initial completion. Thank you and now I'll turn it back over to Jason.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question you may press star then one on your telephone keypad. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. If your question has been addressed and you would like to withdraw it, please press star then 2. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. And today's first question comes from Anthony Perla with punch and associate. Please proceed.

Yeah, first question I'd be curious some of the discussions among you guys at the board level. You've seen some operators respond to the higher oil prices that we've seen persist and as the back half end of the curve's raised a little bit here since the Q4 call, your guys development schedule definitely is already busy as is. But just curious if there are any discussions and kind of what the tenor of them are like about potentially stepping on the gas a little bit more. And besides capital and leverage maybe what other impediments there might be to that if the opportunity did arise?

Great, thanks for the question, Anthony. Before I dive into that, I think there's one point we'd like to clarify on the prepared remarks and it relates to the Parkman capex that we had. I think Henry quoted 23 million of gross capex and then he quoted a rate of close to 1100 boe per day on the rate. We're actually looking, as we always do at the possibility of selling down some of that 95% working interest. And so Henry, you want to talk about the rate what it assumes now?

Yeah, that,060 assumes about a 33% sell down. We're looking at that option something in the 20 to 30% sell down. If it's attractive we might do it. If not, I think we'd also be happy to keep the higher figure there but thought that was worthwhile to clarify. All right, now to your question. Yeah, the powder seems to be coming alive maybe like a number of basins with the oil price move that we've seen. We've now been active there for six months roughly since the closing of the transaction. So we've had a number of conversations with offset operators. There are roughly 13 at any given time. There have been 12 to 14 rigs running in the basin and we think there's probably room to add one or two more based on some conversations that we've had. One of the ways that yeah the gas pedal could be hit a little bit harder for us would be to partner on some of the acreage particularly in the shales and Iowa and Maori interest that we have in offset leasehold. We've had some preliminary discussions with a number of operators about ways things that we might not be getting to in our five year development plan until 3, 4, 5 even beyond that window. So I think kind of stay tuned Anthony. Going forward there could be some opportunities either for us to do drill to earn deals and or partner with some other operators on some opportunities. Don't see anything on the imminent horizon but we're working all those options and we think there's a number of ways we could potentially provide incremental upside to the Base capex plan that we have. So hopefully that answers your question.

Henry, do you want to address this? Yes. So the rig availability is tightening up. We, we've seen that in our conversations with probably three different providers. We do have access to a couple of rigs that are workable for us that we're working now to fit with the timing of the development. But rig rates are creeping up and so that's to be expected. Yes. And then, but, but we feel pretty, we feel confident we're going to find a rig that can do the, do the job and, and do it cost, cost efficiently and, and, and deliver those wellbores on time. So right now as we said we're targeting that August spud date and don't, don't see an issue with that. Okay.

Yeah, we're always looking at ways to optimize. I think that override we thought had the potential for some prov. Pretty strong interest based on conversations that we had. So we market tested it and got a good result on that deal. As you know, we also sold the Anadarko position at the end of last year. So I think the portfolio is in a pretty good place. The trimming would probably be. Yeah. Do we, there is a pretty active AFE market. So do we find an attractive opportunity where we might sell down a small piece of some of our working interest in some of the program going forward? I think that'll be opportunistic, kind of depending on the appetite that we see. But that is a possibility. So I think it would be consistent kind of with what we've been doing. Little small things around the edges.

Yeah, Anthony, this is Andrew. The big driver for the higher unit OPEX in the first quarter was full contribution of the PRB assets. You know, that's all PDP production. They've not had new volumes come online there for over two years. So you know that fixed cost element is overrepresented in that production. As we bring on incremental volumes in the powder, we expect that to go from where we are now in the high teens to low 20s per boe in the powder for that to come into the mid teens. And so where that washes out total company on a BOE basis, we should see several dollars of drop there concentrated in the fourth quarter this year when we bring on the volumes and the product pad. That's great. Thanks guys. I'll jump back in the queue.

In Converse county, which is where we are describing this INOT unit for development next year, there is some gas takeaway development that will be required beyond what's there. We'll have the option to participate in that should we want to or just have the gatherers come to us. So yes, there'll be some gas takeaway, but the majority of the cost for us will be related to supplying these completions and the frac waters necessary to do that. And that's what our focus of that design of that facility was for.