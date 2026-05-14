Epsilon Energy Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vCctDJ0X
Summary
Epsilon Energy reported strong financial performance for Q1 2026, driven by robust gas pricing and full contributions from Powder River Basin assets.
The company is executing its development plan, with significant production growth expected from oil-weighted projects in the Permian and Powder River Basins.
Earnings were impacted by unrealized hedge losses due to oil price fluctuations, but adjusted earnings were $0.29 per share.
The company has reduced debt by $10 million and sold non-core assets to strengthen its balance sheet.
Operational updates highlighted new well activities in the Permian and Powder River Basins, with future projects planned to drive production growth into 2027.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Andrew Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Henry Clanton (Chief Operating Officer)
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks guys. Operator, we can now open the lines for questions.
OPERATOR
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the question.
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Hey Anthony, thanks for joining.
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Henry Clanton (Chief Operating Officer)
Right. So the 23 million is our current ownership and what would be the capital expectations for that 3 well development? Should we keep all of that interest? The peak rates are estimated to be 1600 barrels a day equivalent, not the lower 1060 as was recorded in our comments.
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
Yeah, yeah it absolutely does. And I guess one fall into that is it's more probably from naivete on my side, but is there kind of when you're looking at securing rig availability for the three well pad and the Parkman this year, is that, is it tougher and kind of are the rates higher given increased activity or is it pretty kind of run of the mill transaction right now?
Henry Clanton (Chief Operating Officer)
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
And then kind of on the flip side of that on funding some of these capital projects, it seems like you've maybe worked through more of the low hanging fruit of non core assets to divest. Just curious how you look at the broader portfolio and other areas you might explore similar to the Marcellus overriding royalty interest that you sold in May.
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
Okay. And then you highlighted in the PR and the prepared commentary just about getting some scale on the fixed cost on the operating side. I think if you do back the envelope math before this was roughly $12 per boe on loe expense and as you get greater scale heading into 27 and maybe beyond. Just what expectations do you guys have on the cost side?
Andrew Williamson (Chief Financial Officer)
Anthony Perla (Analyst)
Thanks Anthony.
OPERATOR
And the next question is from Jeff Robertson with Water Tower Research. Please proceed.
Jeff Robertson (Analyst)
Thank you. Good morning. The question in the Powder River Basin, are there any other infrastructure issues or needs that you foresee Epsilon needing to be involved with and fund other than the water facilities that you outlined?
Henry Clanton (Chief Operating Officer)
Jeff Robertson (Analyst)
Thank you. In the Permian Basin, on the Woodford test that you talked about, how much production, assuming that, well as a success, how much production history would you like to see before Epsilon would elect to participate in a follow up?
Henry Clanton (Chief Operating Officer)
Well, yeah, I think it's not just it's around can they land in the Woodford? What's the costs there? Have they worked out well designed and then obviously what kind of rate it delivers over time? Hard to say exactly, Jeff, but so it's probably at least 180 days of production to get a real good sense of what the productivity looks like there.
Jeff Robertson (Analyst)
Thank you for taking my questions. Sure.
OPERATOR
And this does conclude our question and answer session for today. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Jason Stibell, CEO for any closing remarks.
Jason Stabell (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, thank you, Chris. I appreciate everybody taking the time to join us today. Thanks for your interest and support of the company. And as always, please reach out to us in Houston if you have additional comments or questions. If not, have a great day. Thank you for joining.
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