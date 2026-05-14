Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Thursday, Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs reported Q1 2026 revenue of $648 million, a 15.9% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted EBITDA of $84.4 million, reflecting a 25.2% rise.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like expanding preferred payer agreements, achieving Medicaid rate integrity, and enhancing clinical outcomes, with an aim to grow through acquisitions.
Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs has raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $2.56-$2.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA to $328-$332 million, excluding the Family First Home Care acquisition impact.
Operationally, the company saw improvements in caregiver hiring and retention and reported a strong financial performance across all business segments, including Home Health and Hospice, Private Duty Services, and Medical Solutions.
Management highlighted strategic focuses, including partnerships with government and payers, AI and automation for operational efficiency, and a continued commitment to community service through the Aveanna Cares initiative.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning and welcome to Aviana Healthcare Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q and A. At this time I'd like to turn the call over to Debbie Stewart, Aveanna's Chief Accounting Officer. Thank you. You may begin.
Debbie Stewart (Chief Accounting Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thank you very much and congrats on the strong performance. Just wanted to get some comments on the regulatory backdrop, specifically with the home health moratorium on new Medicare licensure announced yesterday. Just wanted to get your overall thoughts, any impact it's having on your acquisition strategy to the extent to which it might impact acquisitions like Family first or others. Any kind of comments you can give on the backdrop. Thanks.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks. And just to be clear, there's nothing that involved in the transfer of a Medicare licensure that would require you guys to kind of reapply that might be impacted by this moratorium?
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Ben Hendricks (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Tankwillick with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.
Ryan Tankwillick (Equity Analyst)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Raj Kumar with Stevens Inc. Please proceed with your question.
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Maybe just kind of, I know you, you know, you talked about some of the preferred payer kind of wins this year on the private duty services side and maybe kind of thinking about, I think you also talked about adding, you know, 4 to 5 value based care contracts within this year too. So maybe just any update on the movement on that front?
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
And then maybe just following up on the kind of the strategic initiatives within, you know, medical solutions and the preferred payer strategy there. As you kind of think about the opportunity, is there a way of framing like you know, the number of unique patients that are kind of under the, you know, preferred payer arrangement relative to just the number of contracts as we kind of think about the opportunity ahead?
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
I think Matt's well said Raj. Right now we would anchor to 4.5% organic year over year growth and a 44.7% gross margin.
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Also 7.4% revenue growth which has some preferred payer work in there.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Raj Kumar (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Benjamin Rossi with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.
Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)
Hi, Good morning. Regarding 1Q margin dynamics, I imagine you got some margin lift quarter over quarter with the 53rd week dynamic in 4Q. You mentioned the AI contribution here too in RCM. I guess as you've been assessing the cost structure in context of your long term margin profile, can you walk us through how expenses trended during 1Q compared to your expectations and how you're thinking about expense trends within your revised 2026 outlook?
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Benjamin Rossi (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate you taking the questions.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Ben.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sean Dodge with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is now live.
Sean Dodge (Equity Analyst)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Dodge (Equity Analyst)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Sean Dodge (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks again and congratulations on the great start to the year. Thanks, Sean.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of John Ransom with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.
John Ransom (Equity Analyst)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
John Ransom (Equity Analyst)
My point being like is the post Energy ebitda, I assume that's not going to be realized right off the bat. So just kind of make our own journey on how long it takes you get to that post Energy EBITDA number.
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
John Ransom (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Malk with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.
Andrew Malk (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Your home health episodic mix was north of 80% in the quarter and well above the 75% target. Can you help us understand the trends underneath that? How much of this positive trend is driven by Medicare Advantage versus traditional Medicare? And to the extent this is driven by Medicare Advantage, why wouldn't this number sustain at these levels or tick higher as you target more preferred payer agreements?
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Malk (Equity Analyst)
And maybe just a follow up, your capital expenditures increased to $4.5 million in the quarter which is more than double your typical spend. Can you provide more color on the nature of that and how that's supposed to track for the balance of the year?
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks Andrea. That Q1 purchase was really related to a laptop refresh that we had kind of baked in and were expect. But it's not going to continue. That trend won't continue through the rest of the year. So it was really a one time kind of purchase on our laptops.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Great, great. It was our employees feedback that was one of their highest feedback points for us was they wanted new laptops. Good catch Andrew. Very good catch.
Andrew Malk (Equity Analyst)
Sounds good. Take care.
Andrew Malk (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Peter Chickering with Deutsche bank to proceed with your questions.
Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Could it be 27.6 or 7, sure. But we think of that being in the 28% range as well as that spread per hour being somewhere just north of $12. And again, it'll move generally. But yes, we are passing, continue to pass wage through the four agreements we signed. We have passed wage. We are in the process of passing wage through to those nurses and caregivers as we speak. Great.
Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst)
And then with 60% of the PDS revenues coming from preferred, I know you're not giving 27 guidance at this point, but can you talk about the mechanics of how the annual price increases are set on those preferred contracts? As you think about the out years, how much clarity do you have on what this price increase should be by nature of those preferred contracts you guys have already written?
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst)
So the fault there is just what price increases are baked into these preferred contracts? One of the questions that I keep getting is each quarter you guys are beating by huge amounts and guys in changing. So the buy side tries to figure out what sort of the true out year numbers, what percent of your contracts have inflation already built in and kind of any color on sort of what inflation is built into those contracts.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Chickering (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, perfect. Fair enough. And great job in the quarter.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks guys. Thanks Peter.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of AJ Rice with ubs. Please proceed with your question.
AJ Rice
Hi everybody. First, just maybe on your comment in the prepared remarks, I think you said that caregiver hiring and retention is strong or is solid. Is that, would you say that's pretty much a function of the rate environment that you're seeing? Or is there any underlying trend with with potential clinician candidates that suggest things are stabilizing or even Improving somewhat.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
AJ Rice
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
AJ Rice
Thanks a lot.
OPERATOR
Thanks, A.J.
Jared Hatch (Equity Analyst)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Jared Hatch (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Jared.
Grayson McAllister (Equity Analyst)
Matt Buchalter (Chief Financial Officer)
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Grayson McAllister (Equity Analyst)
Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back to Jeff Shainer for closing remarks.
Jeff Shainer (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you operator. And thank you so much for your interest in our company and our Aviano story and we look forward to catching up with you after the end of Q2 and August. Thank you. Have a great day.
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