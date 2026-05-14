Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning and welcome to Aveanna's first quarter 2026 earnings call. I am Debbie Stewart, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer. With me today is Jeff Shainer, our Chief Executive Officer and Matt Buchalter, our Chief Financial Officer During this call we will make forward looking statements. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual future results to differ materially from currently projected results are described in this morning's press release and the reports we file with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any duty to update such forward looking statements. Additionally, during today's call we will discuss certain non GAAP measures which we believe can be useful in evaluating our performance. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these measures can be found in this morning's press release which is posted on our website aveanna.com and in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10Q. When filed with that, I will turn the call over to Aveanna's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Shainer.

Jeff thank you Debbie, Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We appreciate each of you investing your time this morning to better understand our Q1 results and how we are moving Aveanna forward in 2026. My initial comments will briefly highlight our first quarter results along with the steps we are taking to address the labor markets and our ongoing efforts with government and preferred payers to create additional capacity. I will then provide updates on the recently announced Family First Homecare acquisition and how we are thinking about our 2026 strategic initiatives and our enhanced guidance before turning the call over to Matt. Moving to Highlights for the first quarter revenue for the first quarter was approximately $648 million, representing a 15.9% increase over the prior year period. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $84.4 million, representing a 25.2% increase over the prior year period, primarily due to the improved rate and volume environment and continued operational efficiencies. As we have previously discussed, the labor environment represented the primary challenge that we needed to address to see Aveanna resume the growth trajectory that we believed our company could achieve. It is important to note that our industry does not have a Demand Problem the demand for home and community based care continues to be strong with both state and federal governments and managed care organizations asking for solutions that create more capacity while reducing the total cost of care. Our Q1 results highlight that we continue to align our objectives with those of our preferred payers and government partners. By focusing our clinical capacity on our preferred payers, we achieved solid year over year growth in all three of our business segments. We also experienced improvement in our caregiver hiring and retention trends by aligning our efforts with those payers willing to engage with us on enhanced reimbursement rates and value based agreements. While we continue to operate in a challenging environment, our Preferred Payer strategy supports our ability to achieve accelerated growth rates in all 3 of our business segments. Since our fourth quarter earnings call, I am pleased with the continued progress we have made on several of our rate improvement initiatives with both government and payer partners as well as continued signs of improvement in the caregiver labor market specifically as it relates to our Private Duty Services business. Our our Government affairs strategy for 2026 was twofold. First, we continue to advocate for Medicaid rate integrity on behalf of children with complex medical conditions. Our strong advocacy presence of both federal and state legislatures across our national footprint enhances our value proposition and second, we expect to achieve mid single digit state rate enhancements in 2026. As of Q1, we have received three Private Duty Services state rate wins and believe we will achieve our goals as states complete their annual budget processes. After three years of meaningful rate increases in a majority of our PDS states, we are in a very stable rate environment and are shifting our focus to cost of living and wage rate adjustments. Moving to our PDS Preferred Payer initiatives, Aveanna's Preferred Payer Strategy continues to gain momentum and allows us to invest in caregiver wages and recruitment efforts to accelerate hiring and staffing of nurses. Our preferred payer goal for 2026 is to achieve eight additional agreements for a total of 38 preferred payers. We signed four preferred pay agreements in Q1 and are well on our way to achieving our 2026 target. Additionally, our Q1 PDS preferred payer agreements accounted for approximately 60% of our total Private Duty Services MCO volumes, up from 57% at the end of 2025. This positive momentum in preferred payer volumes continues to highlight the shift in our caregiver capacity and recruitment efforts towards our preferred payer partners. Moving to our Preferred Payer progress in Home Health, our goal for 2026 is to maintain our episodic payer mix above 75% while returning to a more normalized growth rate. I am pleased to report in Q1 our episodic mix was approximately 80% and our total episodic volume growth was 23.1% compared with the prior year period. The continued investment in clinical outcomes, sales resources and a focused approach to growth is driving results with Q1 total admissions of approximately 11,000 or 13.4% organic growth over the prior year period. Additionally, we exited 2025 with 45 preferred pay agreements in home health and expected to add five agreements in 2026 for a total of 50 as of Q1. I am pleased to report that we added four additional preferred pay agreements and are well on our way to exceeding our goal of 50 preferred payers in home health in 2026. Our dedicated focus on aligning our home health caregiver capacity with those payers willing to reimburse us on an episodic basis has led to double digit year over year growth in home health, total admissions and episodes as well as improvement in our clinical and financial outcomes. Finally, as we have achieved our desired preferred payer model in Private Duty Services and home health and hospice, we are continuing with a similar strategy in our medical solutions business. As we exited 2025 we had 18 preferred payer agreements in Med Solutions and expected that number to grow to 25 by the end of 2026. As of Q1 we signed two additional agreements for a total of 20 preferred payer agreements. To date, our gross margins have stabilized in our desired range as we align our clinical capacity with those payers that value our services and pay us in a timely fashion. I am pleased with our Q1 volume growth in Med Solutions of approximately 93,000 ups or positive 4.5% over the prior year period. As we think about Medical Solutions growth in 2026, I would expect us to remain in the mid single digits for the next few quarters and then return to double digit growth by the end of the year. We are encouraged by our rate increases, preferred payer agreements and subsequent growth in our businesses. Our company has demonstrated a stable return to organic growth as we achieve our rate goals previously discussed. Home and community based care will continue to grow and Aveanna is a comprehensive platform with a diverse payer base providing cost effective high quality alternative to higher cost care settings. Now turning to our recently announced transaction to acquire Family First Homecare, a Florida based company with a great reputation for quality in home pediatric care. Again, I would like to send my warm welcome to the Family first teammates. I am thrilled to continue our acquisition growth story with great companies like Thrive, Skilled Pediatrics and Family First Homecare. Both companies continue to build upon the Aveanna brand of high quality compassionate care in the most cost effective setting, the comfort of our patient's home. We continue to work through the regulatory approval process and expect the transaction will close sometime in late Q2. I look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming months. Additionally, let me comment on our strategic plan and enhanced outlook for the 2026 we will focus our efforts on five primary strategic initiatives. First, strengthening our partnerships with government partners and preferred payers to create additional capacity and growth. Second, improving clinical outcomes and customer engagement scores while lowering the total cost of care Third, implementing high priority artificial intelligence and automation efforts to improve operational efficiency and productivity gains. Fourth, growing through acquisitions while improving net leverage and free cash flow and finally, engaging our leaders and employees in delivering our Aveanna mission. Based on the strength of our first quarter results and the continued execution of our key strategic initiatives, we are increasing our full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to a revenue range of 2.56 to $2.58 billion and an adjusted EBITDA range of 328 to $332 million. We believe this enhanced 2026 outlook provides a prudent view considering the challenges we still face with the evolving environment and does not include the impact of the Family first acquisition. As I reflect on the strong start to 2026, I want to take a moment and comment on our second annual Aveanna Cares Month of Community Service. We dedicate the month of April to not only focusing on our mission, but living that mission in our 379 communities. Aveanna cares is an extension of the care we provide families every day and we are proud to give back, help others and strengthen our communities and our teams through our volunteering efforts. We set an ambitious goal this year to serve 7,500 volunteer hours and I am extremely proud to announce that our Aveanna family completed over 9,000 total volunteer hours. Our teams held approximately 200 volunteer events nationwide and lived our core values while giving back to important local charities that support children, adults and seniors in our communities. I look forward to raising the bar in 2027 with plans to further expand our Aveanna Cares impact across the country. With that, let me turn the call over to Matt to provide further details on the quarter in our 2026 outlook.

Matt thank you Jeff and good morning. I'll first talk about our first quarter financial results and liquidity before providing additional details on our refreshed outlook for 2026. Starting with the top line, we saw revenues rise 15.9% over the prior year period to $647.9 million. We achieved year over year revenue growth in all 3 of our operating divisions, led by our Home Health and Hospice, Private Duty Services and Medical Solutions divisions, which grew by 17.4%, 16.4% and 7.4% compared to the prior year period. Consolidated Gross margin was $205.4 million, or 31.7%. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $84.4 million, a 25.2% increase as compared to the prior year period. This growth reflects an improved rate environment, increased volumes as well as enhanced operational efficiencies. Now taking a deeper look into each of our segments, starting with private duty services. Revenue for the quarter was approximately $536 million, a 16.4% increase and was driven by approximately 12.1 million hours of care, a volume increase of 10.7% over the prior year. Q1 revenue per hour of $44.43 was up 5.7% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by growth in preferred payer volume and updated reimbursement agreements. We remain optimistic about our ability to attract caregivers and address market demands for our services when we obtain acceptable reimbursement rates. Turning to our cost of labor and gross margin Metrics, we achieved $149.2 million of gross margin or 27.9%. The cost of revenue rate of $32.05 in Q1 was up $2.17 or 8.1% from the prior year period. Our Q1 spread per hour was $12.38, reflecting continued normalization driven in part by ongoing caregiver wage adjustments, supporting higher volumes and improving clinical outcomes. Moving on to our Home Health and hospice segment, revenue for the quarter was approximately $66.6 million, a 17.4% increase over the prior year. Revenue was driven by 11,000 total admissions with approximately 80% being episodic and 14,900 total episodes of care up 23.1% from the prior year quarter. Medicare revenue per episode was $3,167, up 0.5% from the prior year quarter. Our episodic focus has accelerated our margin expansion and improved our clinical outcomes. With episodic emissions well over 75%, we have achieved our goal of right sizing our margin profile and enhancing our clinical offerings. We are pleased with our Q1 gross margin of 53.7% representing our continued focus on cost initiatives to achieve our targeted margin profile. Our Home Health and Hospice platform is dedicated to creating value through effective operational management and the delivery of exceptional patient care. Now to our Medical Solutions segment. Results for Q1 during the quarter we produced revenue of $45.7 million, up 7.4% over the prior year period. Revenue was driven by approximately 93,000 unique patients served and revenue per UPS of approximately $491, up 2.9% over the prior year period. Gross margin was approximately $20.4 million or 44.7% for the quarter. As Jeff mentioned, we are in the final stages of implementing our Preferred Payer Strategy and Medical Solutions by aligning our capacity with those payers that value our resources and appropriately reimburse us for the services we provide. As a result, we expect margins to normalize and UPS to continue to accelerate its growth in the back half of 2026. In summary, we remain focused on keeping our patients care at the center of everything we do. It is clear that aligning caregiver capacity with preferred payers who value our partnership is the right path forward at Aveanna. With the strong momentum through Q1, we are optimistic these trends will continue into 2026. We will continue to pass through wage improvements and other benefits to our caregivers and the ongoing effort to better improve volumes now moving to our balance sheet and Liquidity at the end of the first quarter we had liquidity of approximately $525 million representing cash on hand of approximately 189 million 110 million of availability under our securitization facility and approximately 226 million of availability on our revolver which was undrawn. As of the end of the quarter we had $24.5 million in outstanding letters of credit at the end of Q1. On the debt service front, we had approximately $1.48 billion of variable rate debt at the end of Q1. Of this amount, $520 million is hedged with fixed rate swaps and $880 million is subject to an interest rate cap which limits further exposure to increases in silver above 3%. Accordingly, substantially all our variable rate debt is hedged. Our interest rate swaps extend through June 2026 and our interest rate caps extend through February 2027. In anticipation of the swap expiration, we entered into an additional interest rate cap agreement effective July 2026. This agreement limits exposure on $520 million of variable rate debt to increases in SOFR above 4% through December 2029 looking at year to date cash flow, cash generated by operating activities was $4.3 million and free cash flow was negative $3.8 million. We are encouraged by our strong cash collections and cost efficiency efforts, which drove solid operating and free cash flow in 2025, and we expect similar cash flow performance in 2020. As a reminder, the first quarter is typically our seasonal low point for both operating and free cash flow, with improvement expected throughout the rest of the year. Before I hand the call over to the operator for Q and A, let me take a moment to address our raised outlook for 2026. As Jeff mentioned, we expect full year 2026 revenue range of 2.56 to 2.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA range of 328 to 332 million. Consistent with our standard practice, our full year 2026 guidance excludes the pending Family first acquisition, which we expect to close in late. Q2 as we reflect on our Q1 results, I'd like to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude to our Aveanna teammates. These strong results would not have been possible without your hard work and dedication. Looking ahead, I'm excited for the continued execution 2026 strategic plan. I look forward to providing you with further updates at the end of Q2. With that, let me turn the call over to the operator.

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two to remove yourself from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up their handset before pressing these star keys. To allow everyone in the Q and A queue to be able to ask a question, we ask that everyone limit themselves to only one question and one follow up. One moment please. While we poll for questions, our first question comes from the line of Ben Hendricks with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Morning Ben. And well, Matt won the bet because we figured that would be the first question, the second question, third question. So I appreciate you just getting us right there all kidding aside, Ben, if I think macro industry wide, let's start with the industry and then we'll come back to it. To AveAnna, Dr. Oz and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the administration have been pretty deliberate with their messaging around fraud, waste and abuse now for at least a year, if not longer. And I view yesterday's Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement regarding the home health and hospice six month enrollment moratoria as consistent with Dr. Oz's messaging over the last six months to a year. I'd be remiss as an industry participant to say that we're disappointed that a nationwide moratoria is not the way to solve LA County's specific, you know, targeted fraud, waste and abuse. But I do think it's consistent with the messaging that Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been sharing the last six months. If I drill down to Aveanna and family first, it has absolutely no impact. Zero impact on Aveanna. The way we have read has zero impact on our 2026 business plan. Our 2027 business plan, our home health and hospice business was built through MA and then organic growth. So I think for that part of it, we feel positive and pleased that the rule was thoughtful. The moratoria was thoughtful to not penalize current Medicare beneficiaries and current providers. But we would like in this next six months with the Alliance, national alliance of Care at Home and all of our industry peers to work with Dr. Oz and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to really target the areas where fraud, waste and abuse are occurring. Occurring specifically places like LA county. Because this does punish rural type health care. Right? Rural health care needs more providers. They need more robust home health and hospice providers. So we want to work with the administration and we think the thoughtfulness of how Dr. Oz has approached things that that opportunity will avail itself. But we expect to hear this question a lot today. And I'll reiterate absolutely zero impact on our 2026 guidance, our results and our ability to grow the business successfully.

No. And I think CMS did a nice job yesterday in releasing the Q and A. Right. So you were able to kind of read the Q and A. And you know, the 36 month rule has been in place for at least a decade, maybe even two. So you still have to adhere to the 36 month rule and any kind of targeted acquisition on home health or hospice assets. And that's been in place. So nothing new there, but no, nothing that limits our ability to do normal things like move an address or the normal things that we do. And I think in the Q and A they did a good job of laying that out and we don't see it having any impact on future MA in that space as well. And then again, I think they're targeting bad actors and I think they were thoughtful in this to release the fact that they were not intending to punish good actors and reputable providers like us. Thanks, Ben.

Hey, good morning, guys, and congrats. So maybe I'll add to Matt's point here for a little bit. Jeff, question for you. I appreciate the answer to Ben's question. Just want to clarify, the moratorium is only on the Medicare home nursing side. Right. And then I guess the second part of my regulatory question would be when we think about the core PDS business in the context of all the scrutiny we're seeing in private duty or personal care services and their Medicaid, just want to make sure that your business is not impacted and you're not seeing anything there. That's a great question, Brian, and I'll answer it in two parts. One, again, kudos to cms. I thought they were very thoughtful in how they put the information out there. Yesterday they did talk about Medicaid and CHIP programs. Right. And they certainly are encouraging states to be thoughtful on how states audit the Medicaid and CHIP programs. They also were crystal clear that it did not impact Medicaid and Medicaid reimbursement. The second part is we do operate under a significant number of Medicare provider numbers to get our Medicaid license in certain states. So we have many, many Medicare provider licenses in our PDM business. It's just to have the right to do business to have a Medicaid license. So again, no impact to our Medicaid business. To your point. And again, I think more thoughtfully as we think of growing our Medicare business, we put the business together through four acquisitions over the last five years. The rest of it's been organic growth the last three years. Nothing that we have reviewed in yesterday's announcement would say that we can't continue an M and A strategy, a thoughtful M and A strategy in our home health and hospice business. I appreciate that. And then, Matt, this one's for you. When I think of the guidance for the year, just curious if you can call out the cadence that we should be thinking about especially from Q1 to Q2 given some of the one timers that were in the quarter. Thanks.

Yeah, great question there Brian. And I'll first start off by saying how proud we are of all three of our divisions and all three teams. Significant organic growth in all three operating divisions and they really drove great financial performance and the financial results that you're seeing today. But. But they also drove phenomenal clinical performance in the background as well. All that being said, we continue to see very, very strong cash collections in Q1 on some previously reserved AR. Really that was to the tune of about $6 million. That impacted both our revenue and our EBITDA in the quarter itself. So a little bit heightened in the quarter. I know we've said this for quite a few quarters now, but we're continuing to win and it's really because of the artificial intelligence and the automation that the teams have put in on our RCM department. It's allowed us to really reduce our dso, improve our cash collections and shift some of our capacity to go grab some of that aged AR that we thought previously was uncollectible. So we're going to continue to push that forward and remain focused on artificial intelligence, especially in our RCM department because we're seeing such wonderful results from it. On just one plug I'll put in there as a reminder for more of a Q2 item itself there. In 2025 we did benefit from about $11 million of that timing related business or timing related items if you exclude those. Brian, for 2025 we still expect to see really solid ebitda growth in Q2 of 2026. So once again proud of the teams what we've been able to accomplish not only on the cash collection side, clinical side, but most importantly the operational and the organic growth side too.

Matt, great answer. I think. So as you think of the build this year it'd be a little bit different. Normally Q1 is one of our lowest EBITDA quarters and I think from said our build will be a little bit different this year where Q1 was. I think as Matt laid out 5 million to 6 million dollars stronger than we had expected it to be both on the revenue and EBITDA side. So our build to Q2 will be a little bit less than it normally is. But still I think as Matt laid out, we expect to have a strong, very strong Q2 and if you back out the $11 million in Q2 of 25, it will be a nice year over year continued growth. So as Matt said, you know, not only The AI and the automation. But also our preferred payer relationships just continue to generate great collections and efficient collections, which is a wonderful opportunity for us. Thanks, Brian.

Yeah, Raj, I think. Let me step back for a second. You know, we've had a nice balance the last three years of governmenternment, state and federal rate wins, mainly Medicaid driven and preferred payer wins. We started messaging mid last year. We thought the governmenternment side of that was start to slow down or we use the word moderate a lot. I think we've seen that the second half of 2025 and the early parts of 26. What we've also seen is the payer relations and preferred payer is picking up for us. So as we exited 2025, we had a nice momentum lead in 2026. So we see our preferred payer wins both in PDS, home health and hospice. And if you heard we had our first two additional preferred payers in medical solutions in Q1. So I think what you'll hear from us this year is an uptick of preferred payer wins more so than the governmenternment rate wins that we're receiving. And that's kind of what we expected. As you asked, following that will be our value based agreements both in PDS and in home health as well. But you know, strong start to the year. Clearly we set a goal to sign five additional agreements in home health. We signed four in Q1, so clearly we will exceed that goal. Eight preferred payers in PDN and we signed four in Q1. I think we feel confident we'll break that goal. But I think big picture, think of 2026 being more of a preferred payer win and a little bit more moderated governmenternment affairs wins. Got it.

Yeah, Raj, over time we'll continue to release this information as we're continuing to roll out. We're really proud of what the teams are doing and rolling out and fast finishing up these modernization efforts which we expect them to complete in Q2. Starting with 0 preferred payers at the beginning of last year, working it up to 18 to end 2025, adding 2 in the fourth quarter itself, we are starting to see that pipeline continue to pull through preferred payers quicker and really put them to the front of the list and valuing those who value our resources and our time, effort and energy as well. We'll continue to mature this as we sunset or complete our prefer our modernization efforts in medical solutions and once we do that then we'll start releasing additional data on there.

And I think Raj, that shows you we're back to growing this business. It's the first quarter. We've hit 93,000 unique patients served in a quarter. So and to Matt's point, our margin profile is working. Our outcomes are successful, our collections are working. So that business, to your question, is beginning to act like the other two businesses under preferred payer. And you know, these guys have been under the hood now for almost 18 months working really hard. So shout out to our medical solutions team. They have really done a lot of work over the last year and a half to get this model in place. Thanks Raj.

I would tell you, great question, very thoughtful too, Ben. At the same time thinking about that 53rd week transitioning over and grabbing a few payroll tax dollars in Q4 of 2025 opposed to Q1 of 2026. Really the most impactful one was that $6 million I referenced earlier that hit our EBITDA or that hit our revenue and EBITDA line item. If you still Normalize that out. We're in a very great position on our for private duty services. Really sitting around that 28% gross margin, right in line with our expectations of where we should be on the SGA side. Really impressed with what the teams have been able to accomplish. We're continuing to grow our business organically, continuing to add preferred payer contracts, add additional volumes in all three operating divisions while adding very very little overhead at the same time. It's really driven by these automation efforts that we put in place and it's small items at a time scheduling RCM areas that we think we can get some real good leverage out of and we haven't had to add that incremental overhead as we've continued to grow. I would expect to see what you saw in Q1 pretty consistent with the rest of this year while getting small basis point wins in Q2, Q3, Q4 and continue to ramp that up over time.

We didn't mention weather and we have a no excuse policy here at Avian, so weather is just a fact of life. But we did get hit with two major weather events in January. So I think to Your point the 53rd week pulled a holiday week into last year which was nice. That offset probably a million dollars worth of payroll taxes and pushed it into last year. But we lost about $5.5 million $6 million of revenue through the two weeks of weather and that equates to about $1 million.5 million of margin and EBITDA. So we hit these results with playing through that and I think if had you said to us without the timing related collections and positive we would have ended up in the high 70s which is probably where we thought this was going to land. So ramping off a high 70s number I think to Matt's point makes the rest of the year make a ton of sense.

Appreciate the added details there as just to follow up on the preferred payer contract wins in PDS and thinking about those preferred payer economics as penetration of preferred payer mix increases in that segment, do you expect your revenue rate to also reaccelerate or do you expect growth to continue to be more primarily volume driven with wages absorbing most of this upside on pricing, I guess just curious on how you're approaching wage pass through this year.

I'd say the latter. I'd say at this point for the most part our PDS rate and wage has basically settled in I think to the range where we think it will be. It'll move by a percentage point or two. But I don't think it's going to move by 50 cents or a dollar per hour. Really, really proud of how the team started the year. I mean four wins in Q1. I'm not going to get ahead of myself talking about Q2 yet. Matt will pull me back. But additional wins that we'll be Talking about in Q2 the team started this year. We knew we needed more out of preferred payers this year. We knew that was going to have to pick up the slack from more moderated state rate wins and as I mentioned before, we're seeing that. So I think the majority of this will continue to drive volume and you'll see a pretty consistent spread, you know, in that, in that low $12 range moving forward. But again, really, really proud of our preferred payer teams. They are doing an amazing job. Thanks.

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. Maybe just staying on PDS for another moment. You talked about before that segment returning to 5% to 7% organic growth for this year. Just any updated thoughts on that? If we look at what you all did in Q1 in terms of hours, in kind of revenue per hour and just annualize that that alone gets me a bit above the high end of that range. And I know Thrive contributes some there but it also is not adjusting for the extra week Matt that you mentioned, the weather or factoring in any additional rate increases or any new preferred payers you're talking about. So just trying to square that and make sure I'm not missing any one timers or anything else impacting Q1 and how we think about that annualizing over the year.

No, I don't think you are Sean. And we're continuing to see really impressive growth across our PDS segment and from our PDS teams itself. When you start normalizing out the Thrive acquisition we still had growth in the high single digits on revenue which was was really, really impressive. We will pass that in Q2 because we closed that acquisition on 62 of 2025 and so then you'll see that start to drop back down. But we are seeing moderation starting to occur through there. 16.4% phenomenal, close to double digits growth, phenomenal. But that will eventually mature over time. We just want to be open and honest with people and understand that hey, we underpand to underpin this division to a much lower growth rate though we are accelerating at the time.

Okay, great. And then on the tech or the AI initiatives. Matt, you referenced your work in revenue cycle. You've also talked before about now tackling more front office type functions with that. I was wondering if you just kind of help frame for us what proportion of your opex. So I guess this would be like the things within the branch and regional admin and your corporate expense line, like what percent of those do you think is ultimately like impactable with technology over time? And like what inning do you think we are in when it comes to kind of leveraging tech to drive more efficiency and savings?

Yeah, John, top of the first inning, bottom of the first inning. Yeah, but we're still mid, you know, we're still changing sides right here early in the game. We are seeing benefits from it, but we're just being very thoughtful and we're not diving headfirst into the shallow end without wading into it first and making sure to see how deep it actually is. We have seen benefits in that RCM and really proud of the teams for leaning in and really being able to drive better results. Reduce our dso, collect cash a lot faster. But also on the operational side of it, between scheduling, between the automation work that a lot of our teams are doing in the medical solutions, with tenor, what our accounting teams are doing as well, well, these are areas that we're just chipping away at it and we're getting better and we're getting smarter and we're getting faster every single day. I would tell you it's still very, very early to crown any champions out here, but we're going to continue to lean in and get the results that we can from it.

Hey, good morning. Just to hit on the obvious. Excuse me, you beat by 13, you raised by 10. Is there anything going on here other than just conservatism? No, I think. Well, yes, let's start with the $6 million of timing related, John. And again, I know we sound like a broken record because it's, you know, three out of four quarters in a row we've talked about positive benefits to revenue and earnings. So we recognize that at some point folks are just going to bake that into our baseline. But think of, we think of the quarter as in the high 70s Number sub 80 Number of EBITDA generated out of the quarter based on the results in the quarter, the other six, five to six being more of lagged AR that was then collected that we were able to take. So we think of basing off of the high 70s and really the normal step up to Q2 would be kind of where we were in Q1, kind of a mid 80s. So I think certainly it's still early in the year, we're still seeing things shake out. But 10 million for us in EBITDA. John was aggressive, so thank you. We felt like we were being aggressive, but appreciate the conservatism question and the other thing, I know you don't guide for family first, but assuming we put that in our model, how should we think about 3Q 4Q EBITDA contribution from that deal? Great question.

Yeah, John, and we're really excited for this family first acquisition and really a family first team and bringing them into the Aveanna family. They've got a great focus on clinical outcomes. They have really, really good operational discipline as well, which brings them in culturally and strategically. A nice fit for us, that transaction. We talked about valuing it about 7.5x post synergy EBITDA itself. So you can back into the math on that one based upon closing date. And then revenue's been sitting around the $120 million mark itself. So depending on closing time of it, we'll come and update our guidance accordingly. But right now we've just left it out without knowing exactly when that date's going to occur.

Yeah, we're pretty quick on it itself to get on a full run rate basis it takes us, it takes about six months, John, to get to our kind of hard number itself. But we start bringing it in day one. But then we'll go recognize it, tuck them onto our systems, bring them onto our platforms, put them on our payroll process, put them in our operating model as well. When all that happens, that takes a grand total six months. And then there's that lag of AR that runs down. But that full synergy recognition is in with that 180 day period.

And John, if we use thrive from last year, we closed thrive on June 1st, June 2nd, we were effectively done by Thanksgiving, December 1st and then AR still running off today. We expect to close this by the end of June 1st of July and to Matt's point we would be done by December. By Christmas we were holidays we would be done and then again AR would run off through, you know, the majority of 27, but low hanging fruit. This is a great, great company. Matt's point, great culture fits right in our wheelhouse. This kind of stuff we should be doing. And I'm sorry to drag this out, but is the first the rate that you have versus the rates they might have, is that captured immediately or do you have to go through a contracting cycle? Here's the beauty, John. We don't know. We stay out of that. You know, for all the right reasons for the right regulatory review process. You know, we are, we do not operate around rate knowledge. We just, and none of our assumptions are built on any kind of rate arbitrage. We just focus on, you know, filling in the geography that we didn't have that they do. The density that they had in certain Florida markets that we didn't even service. So really filling out needed geography for us in key markets like Florida was the most important reason. So we're excited.

Thanks. Hey, good morning. Thanks for noticing that. You know, again, we've been in the high 70s now for, I'll call it four quarters in a row. We've been flirting with 80% towards the end of last year year. And we had said that 80% we felt like was kind of the peak at this point. You know, Andrew, more, more managed, more Medicare Advantage payers are getting comfortable with the episodic nature and it's some, you know, it's some form of Medicare -5%, 10%. You know, so it's not, it's not, they're not all set at Medicare episodic rates. But you know, as they get more comfortable with this, you know, the, the growth is just working for us. We're able to add, we mentioned in Q1, we added four new contracts. The majority of those were Medicare Advantage contracts and they were all episodic. Right. So at the end of the day, I think we see this number staying in the high 70s. We've not adjusted our target to 80 or above at this point. Don't know that we will but we've been pretty consistent now for two or three quarters in that high, high, high 70s, low 80s and I don't think it's going to change. As we continue to sign more Medicare Advantage contracts, they are getting more and more comfortable with this as a form of contracting. Great.

Hey, good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions on pbs. Just want to make sure I understand sort of the economics of what you've laid out. You won four preferred contracts in the first quarter, expect to win another four during the year and yet you're guiding to, I think the rate being fairly consistent throughout the year. I mean wouldn't we see some increase as more preferred come online and then going back into 2024 on the spread side, it looks like the spread is growing at the same level as the rates. Is that the right way to think about spread going forward is if rates grow at X percent, the spread should grow at the same level? Yeah. Great question. Thank you. I think one, we're expecting to receive less state government rate wins. So the preferred payer contracts we are winning are offsetting some of the more moderated, you know, government, state government rate wins that we had received the last three years. Which is why we don't see the rate changing materially. You know, 44, 43 may go to 44 or 60, but we don't see it going to 44 or 45 within the course of the year. And then yes, I think your thoughts on spread and Matt would say translate that to gross margin. We think that gross margin will stay in that 28 could have touched 28 and a half percent.

I'd like to reflect that at 10:53 on May 14, you asked for 2027 guidance. So that's impressive. You know, Peter, I think as we laid out earlier this year, we thought 57% of the MCO volumes would go to low to mid 60 percentage points. I think based on what we see today, we would say that that's accurate this year be right in the mid-60s. We've said before publicly we thought this could get to the low to mid 80% at some point in the future. People have asked us, what inning are you in? It's not the first inning, but it's probably the fifth or sixth inning. And we're probably about halfway through this process as it relates to PDS specifically, I'd say in home health, we're still in the early stages of this story and certainly Med solutions, we're in the very early stages, but I think you'll see that somewhere between 3 to 5% volume shift per year continuing the next three to five years. There's not a lot of large, large volume payers for us to sign in our current market. So we're down to the very fine minute payers. But it's also why when we talk and Christy sitting, our chief operating office sitting right next to me, we talked about filling in Ohio and Michigan and West Virginia and Tennessee and Kentucky, filling in some of those additional markets where we have no Medicaid revenue today, no preferred payers, all of that's new greenfield to us. So as we do think about the next three to five years, we want to fill in those geographies which would create new opportunity for us to add brand new preferred, brand really just new greenfield for us in the Medicaid space. And we said before, our payers, our national MCO payers have asked us and are asking us to move into these markets for them. Thanks Peter.

I don't have the perfect answer the way you asked it other than thank you. Thank you for that comment or the compliment. I think there was a compliment in there other than peto. All of our contracts are annual and evergreen. So we've not as we've said before, our first preferred payer is still part of the 34 preferred preferred payers today. So we've not lost a preferred payer to date. That may change the future, but not today. Every contract we have is reviewed every year. Matt would even say every quarter even though they're not quarterly contracts. But our teams are meeting with the payers quarterly. So the opportunity for rate enhancement and for additional value based agreements are there in every one of the contracts every year. We've also said before that the value based agreements take normally between nine and about 18 months post the point at which we signed the preferred payer agreement not because we're not ready, but it just takes the payer time to get comfortable with the fact that they would add on an additional upside bonus to us. So again, the tail on this plays out years in front of us on the value based side. But very few of our agreements have COLA or cost of living type rate increases built into them. Those are annual conversations that we're and by the way, we're not having those every year with them, we're having every other year, every third year because the upfront rate they're paying us is pretty material compared to the Medicaid fee for service schedule. That's probably the best way I can answer the question.

I think you hit it right, AJ it's being driven by rate and wage. Right. The two are moving in unison kind of to Peter's point, like the $12, how that's moving in unison. As our rate goes up consistently, our wage is going up. So it's really a function of continuing to get rate wins, turning that into wage improvements and ultimately hiring and employing more caregivers. I wouldn't say it's getting easier. I'd also say it's not getting harder. Over the last six months, we haven't had, other than the weather type stuff, we've not had a position where we felt like nurse hiring or family caregiver hiring has gotten harder. It's been pretty consistent. But the wins, the growth Matt talked about high single digit PDS growth, organic growth that's tied to the rate and wage pass through. So think about accelerated wages tied to accelerated rate. Okay, I wanted to just ask you

a minute about Medical Solutions. You're saying I think guiding to mid single digit growth near term, but double digit by year end. What specifically is going to drive that acceleration and is that are you able to cross sell on these new, these two acquisitions? Is that part of the dynamic? It'll drive more volume into Med Solutions. And I think you said also gross margins have stabilized there. Is that stable and that's sort of where we're going to be for a while or is there improvement potential in Med Solutions as well?

Yeah, AJ on the gross margin side of this, I would tell you that the 44% range is kind of right down the middle where we expect it to be be. And really what you're already seeing in the medical solution division in Q4 and Q1 of this year is the benefits from the modernization efforts already taken hold. So as we move through 2026, you've seen us jump up from mid single digits to the higher end of that at 7.4%. You'll see that continuing to grow to that high single digits, low double digits in the back half of this year. But it's really just the completion of our modernization efforts. To your point, there's a great cross sale opportunity in between our businesses themselves and bringing in the family first acquisition gives another cross sell opportunity for that division at the same time. But organic growth is something that this team is ready to start driving and I would tell you they've been felt left out the past couple of quarters and they've proved it in Q4 and Q1 so far.

And then Matt said, well, automation AI is a big part of this. We get 5,000 or 6,000 effects a week for this business. So the more we can use automation and AI to pull through the referral process and the follow up physician orders and things that come with it, the more we can pull through growth. And so we are very pleased with 4.5%. This is all organic, right? This is truly organic. And I think we'll see that continue to tick up. Is 10% a little bit aggressive by Q4? Probably, but we think high single digits by Q4 and probably low double digits by the time we get into first half of next year. Okay, all right, interesting.

thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Jared Hatch with William Blair. Please proceed with your question. And Jared, are you on mute? You line in now live. Sorry about that. Hopefully I'm coming through here. Yeah. Hey, Jared. Morning. Hey, good morning. Morning. I'll just stick to one here as I realize we're getting to the end of the call, but I just wanted to double click on the home health side again. Nice to see the growth there. You know, you pointed to clinical offerings and success on that front and I think that's been, you know, kind of consistent with your commentary the last few quarters. I was just wondering if there's any more, I guess, color or data points you could share to sort of illustrate what you mean by the investment that you made in terms of clinical outcomes, since that really seems to be underpinning the operational performance here. And I guess to be clear, when you talk about clinical investment, is that more kind of in areas around star ratings performance or is that maybe developing, I guess, specific programs based on the needs of patients and referral partners. Thanks.

Yes, great question, Jared. Thank you. Yes, I'll start with TPS scores. Right. So we're now into the second full year of scoring on TPS scores. I think we mentioned last year we were a net winner net benefit, so we received value based payments from Medicare because of our five star rankings. We are also on pace to be a net winner this year in TPS rankings. So your five star scoring tells you based on your value based payments, whether you're net winner or net loser. So effectively we have mitigated some of the rate decrease in the last 18 months in home health through our TPS scores. We also have no three star agencies, both in home health or hospice. We, I think on average we're 4.5 stars on home health and our 21 out of 22 hospice locations, our five star branches. So we have Phenomenal performance. The team has rolled out a cardio program that was CHAP approved. So they've invested in actually clinical programs and protocols that we're outselling and outsourcing. So I think net takeaway is the team has done a really, really good job of providing great outcomes, great patient satisfaction in both businesses. And we've learned over time you can't have a great financial outcome without a great clinical outcome. You also shouldn't have a great clinical outcome without a good financial outcome. And so I think the yin and yang in our HHH business are working right now. Great growth and great clinical outcomes.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Grayson McAllister with Truist Securities. Please proceed with your question. Hey guys, this is Grayson on for Dave. Just one for me as well. Wanted to follow up on capital allocation. Obviously some work left around family first, but past that. How are you thinking about the potential for tuck ins and home health just given the regulatory backdrop versus something like adding density and one of those PES states you've called out like in Ohio or Tennessee? Just following on still. Right to think about leverage somewhere in that four times level ending the year. That'll be it for me.

Perfect. Grayson. Yeah, I think I'll start off on cash flow and end this on leverage here for you. So really, really pleased for the team. Start to 2026. Our team continues to position Aviana as a strong free cash flow generator. 2025, obviously monumental year for us. We had about 130, $131 million of free cash flow, reflecting not only a commitment to clinical quality, but but also cash collections in there as well. We expect this positive momentum to continue into Q1 and the rest of 2026 and the cash flow generation to be pretty consistent with what you saw in 2025. On the leverage side of it, Couldn't be more proud of what we've been able to accomplish the last few years on our leverage. We've done a lot. We've taken this down from double Digits down to 3.8 times net leverage here on an LTM basis in Q1. Certainly not done either. Still some more work to do, but we'll continue to be grow this company not only organically, but also inorganically while continuing to keep leverage at top of mind. We want to be highly sensitive to that and highly aware of it. So there's still some free cash flow that we could do for small tuck in acquisitions. But beyond family first this year, probably nothing monumental.

That's well said. Part of the goal, Grayson is to do both is to grow the company through tuck ins but also to continue to delever. I know Matt and the team are very proud. Mandevi lowering leverage almost a quarter point in the quarter, close to 3.8 times was a continued great movement. We're not done in that avenue and as Matt said, our goal is to get down to at or below 3x leverage and to continue to grow the company and we think we can do both. Thanks Grayson.

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