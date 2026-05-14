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May 14, 2026 11:20 AM 13 min read

Full Transcript: Team Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Team (NYSE:TISI) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sklDnvv5

Summary

Team reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $215 million, an 8.3% increase year-over-year, marking the highest Q1 revenue since 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 45.2% to $7.7 million, with a 90 basis point margin improvement, reflecting strong performance in inspection, heat treating, and mechanical service segments.

The company emphasized strategic initiatives including workforce investment, expansion into growth markets like LNG, midstream, and data centers, and a focus on healthy, margin-accretive growth.

Team provided 2026 guidance with expectations of 4% revenue growth, 8% gross margin increase, and 16% adjusted EBITDA growth, driven by cost efficiency and market share expansion.

Management discussed ongoing efforts to optimize costs, enhance leadership, and improve decision-making processes, with plans for detailed cost reduction targets in the next quarter.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to Team's first quarter 2026 conference call. All participants will be in a listen only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Nelson Haight, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Nelson Haight (Chief Financial Officer)

Gary Hill (Chief Executive Officer)

Nelson Haight (Chief Financial Officer)

Gary Hill (Chief Executive Officer)

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