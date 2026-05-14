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May 14, 2026 11:18 AM 44 min read

Full Transcript: Brookfield Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Thursday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/54uecjeu/

Watch the full earnings call below:

Summary

Brookfield reported strong financial performance with distributable earnings of $1.6 billion for the quarter, driven by growth across asset management and stable cash flows from operating businesses.

The acquisition of JustGroup in the UK has significantly increased their insurance assets, enhancing their position in the retirement market.

The company remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in areas like AI, digital infrastructure, and decarbonization, with a strategic focus on high-quality, cash-generative assets.

Brookfield has raised $67 billion in capital this year, contributing to a record fundraising outlook for 2026, and maintains a strong pipeline for asset sales and monetizations.

Management highlighted the importance of disciplined capital allocation and the potential for strategic investments in technology and infrastructure, with a focus on long-term value creation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Katie Battaglia (Vice President Investor Relations)

Bruce Flattened (Chief Executive Officer)

Nick Goodman (President)

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, press star 11. Again, due to time restraints, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question and one follow up question. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. And our first question will come from the line of Sherrilyn Radbourn with TD Cowan. Your line is open.

Sherrilyn Radbourn (Analyst)

Thanks very much and good morning. So clearly issues in private credit and software have significantly affected the public share prices of the alternative asset managers. Just curious how much fundamental damage you think has been done and does that put us on the cusp of further industry consolidation?

Nick Goodman (President)

Sherrilyn Radbourn (Analyst)

That's good detail. The other question we've been getting is around Brookfield's posture in the Middle east and just how the war there is impacting your LPs and investments in investment activity in that region.

Nick Goodman (President)

OPERATOR

Thank you for the time. That's my two and one moment for our next question. That will come from the line of Mario Sarek with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Mario Sarek (Analyst)

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the questions. Just. I want to circle back on the proposed BN BNT combination. I appreciate the circular is not out yet. It sounds like the boards are reviewing in the coming weeks. But do you have any initial sense regarding the range of potential tax implications for BN shareholders with respect to the options that you're considering?

Nick Goodman (President)

Hey, Mario, it's Nick. And I would just tell you that we are still working through the final details of the transaction. As I said, we expect board approval shortly, but we're absolutely taking into account the tax efficiency and the impact for shareholders and are proceeding with this in a way that should minimize any impact for shareholders.

Mario Sarek (Analyst)

Okay. And my second one. You included a new slide in the supplemental discussing new business investments, including a billion dollars of SpaceX shares. You've talked in the past in terms of BN and its kind of technology related spend. How should we think about the progression of that investment at the BN level over time?

Nick Goodman (President)

OPERATOR

Okay. Great, thanks, Nick. Moment for our next question and that will come from the line of Bart Ziazarski with RBC Capital Markets.

Bart Ziazarski (Analyst)

Great, thanks. And good morning everyone. Wanted to ask with regards to Brookfield Wealth Solutions. So you know, we're seeing the regulatory environment evolving, including recently the UK PRA looking at funded reinsurance agreements with Bermuda Captive. So maybe if you guys could talk us through how you're managing regulatory capital as the environment evolves. Thanks.

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Bart Ziazarski (Analyst)

Okay, great. Very helpful. Thanks, Sachin. And then maybe just sticking with insurance and on the just group. So you talked about, you know, you can write 5 billion of business annually today, but you're looking to scale that. Could you unpack that opportunity a little bit? I think there's a chance to move up market and maybe other areas you're looking for to tap into that growth.

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Bart Ziazarski (Analyst)

Great, that's helpful. Thanks for me. Thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Alex Blowstein with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Michael on behalf of Alex Blowstein

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Sourabh Mulvahedi with BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

For us, it just comes down to does the next dollar of capital offer a compelling investment opportunity?

Sourabh Mulvahedi (Analyst)

Thank you very much for taking. I appreciate that. Okay, thank you for taking the question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Jamie Gloin with National Bank. Your line is open.

Jamie Gloin (Analyst)

Yeah, thanks. Good morning. I'll stay with the star of the show today, Sachin. And a question on retail flows, annuity flows. So I think you kind of addressed it a little bit A couple questions ago, but wanted to focus in on the outflow side of the equation, which increased materially from this quarter last year. Can you talk about the drivers of those outflows? Is there some lumpiness? Is it consistent, maybe just help on that front?

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

Jamie Gloin (Analyst)

Yeah, okay, understood. And then stepping up higher level on the breakdown of distributable earnings and just looking at cost of funds growing at a faster rate than the net investment income in this quarter. Anything to pull out from that result?

Satchin Shah (Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Solutions)

OPERATOR

Okay, makes sense. Thank you. Thank you. One moment for our next question. And that will come from the line of Dean Wilkinson with cibc. Your line is open.

Dean Wilkinson (Analyst)

Thank you. Morning, everyone. Nick, I just want to talk on the buybacks. It's been a tremendous use of capital over the past five years. But when you look at that, relative to the value that, say, sits at the manager, has there been any thought, as the gap closes at that ownership level, kind of saying, would you take that back to the historical 75, or are you just trying to match those buybacks with what the manager is doing?

Nick Goodman (President)

Dean Wilkinson (Analyst)

Back at bn. Okay. I mean, it's very reminiscent of kind of, you know, everyone thought real estate was going to die a couple of years ago and, well, didn't really. Yeah. Okay. Thanks for that, Nick. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Dean. Thank you. I'm showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Miss Katie Battaglia for any closing remarks.

Katie Battaglia (Vice President Investor Relations)

Thank you, everybody, for joining us today. And with that, we'll have the call.

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