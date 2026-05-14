Legence Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Legence (NASDAQ:LGN) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqk9zb72/
Summary
Legence reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of over $1 billion, more than doubling year-over-year, driven by both organic growth and the acquisition of Bowers.
The company raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $4.1 to $4.3 billion, and EBITDA guidance to $470 to $490 million, reflecting strong project execution and increased market demand.
Adjusted EBITDA grew by 132% year-over-year, with margins expanding due to strong project execution and cost leverage.
The total backlog reached a record $5.4 billion, up 104% from the previous year, indicating strong future demand, particularly in the data center and technology sectors.
Legence continues to focus on strategic growth through acquisitions, particularly in mission-critical building systems, and maintains a disciplined approach to M&A.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Son Van (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Jeff Sprow
Stephen Butts
Jeff Sprow
OPERATOR
As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To draw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Adam Bube with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.
Jeff Sprow
Hi, good morning. Good morning, Adam.
Adam Bube (Equity Analyst)
With leverage now back below two times. Do you see scope for larger scale M and A in the medium term similar to something that looks like a Bowers? And any updated thoughts on puts and takes on pursuing MA in engineering and design versus installation and maintenance?
Stephen Butts
Jeff Sprow
Adam Bube (Equity Analyst)
Great. And then second question just wanted to ask on the data center growth backlog obviously provides really nice visibility over the next 12 months, but based on your discussions with clients and visibility into bid pipeline, what's your visibility on duration and magnitude of data center driven growth beyond 12 months out?
Jeff Sprow
Yeah, it's a great question. We continue to have conversations daily, weekly with our data center clients and we're getting further and further visibility into that backlog. We've got orders in some of our fabrication stuff that go out to the end Q4 of 28 and we continue to help them and plan and spend their capex as they move forward.
Adam Bube (Equity Analyst)
Great, thanks so much.
Jeff Sprow
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Julian demoulin Smith with Jefferies. Your line is open.
Tanner
Hi team, this is Tanner on for Julian. Good morning. Good morning. Hey morning. So you know the order activity continues to be robust in im. You've got the visibility extending. Can you maybe walk us through your view on the adequacy of your current modular capacity with Bowers integrated and maybe what considerations could go into either further organic or inorganic investment to increase capacity?
Jeff Sprow
Tanner
Stephen Butts
Jeff Sprow
And we've been able to increase our margins kind of despite what could have been seen as a headwind there.
Tanner
All right, great. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Brophy with Stifel. Your line is open.
Brian Brophy
Yeah, thanks. Good morning everybody. Nice quarter. There was a notable sequential jump in the life sciences and healthcare backlog it looks like based on some of the disclosures in the deck and it appears only some of that was related to Bowers. So just any color, any other color you can provide on what's driving that. Thanks.
Jeff Sprow
Brian Brophy
Yeah, that's great, that's helpful. And then if you wouldn't mind touching on the fab only growth that you saw in the quarter. Any update on how much that accounts for as a percentage of revenue at this point and just how you're thinking about the outlook there's for the rest of the year?
Jeff Sprow
Sure. It's continued to grow as expected as a percentage of the installation maintenance segment. I think in the fourth quarter we were near the 20% area and it's increased into the low 20s. We'd expect that to probably continue to gravitate higher in the near term. Appreciate it.
Brian Brophy
I'll pass it on.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Derek Soderbergh with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is open.
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst)
Yeah. Hey guys, thanks for taking the questions. Wanted to start with the EMC segment margins. 33% or so this quarter. It looks like the E and C margin over the past few quarters has been kind of in the low 30s or so and maybe behind the historical kind of mid-30s margin. I was wondering if you could maybe comment on where you think margin will be for EMC this year and maybe what's the timeline to get back to more of that normal margin? Thanks.
Stephen Butts
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst)
Stephen Butts
Derek Soderbergh (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Super helpful. Thanks guys. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Michael Dudas with Vertical Research Partners. Your line is open.
Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)
Good morning, gentlemen. Good morning, Jeff. In your prepared remarks you talked about in the engineering and consulting business, some gaining traction with some of your data or technology customers. Maybe you can elaborate a little bit about what that means and how that impacts maybe the mix of business or the tempo of bookings over the next few quarters.
Jeff Sprow
Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)
That sounds good. And to follow up, you mentioned or Steven mentioned on your bookings, you had accelerated bookings in Q4 that took a little bit from say Q1. Maybe if you look at the pipeline and your conversion cadence and how that may flow through the next few quarters. I assume given what we're seeing in the marketplace, customers want things done yesterday as opposed to tomorrow.
Stephen Butts
Well, that's true. The timing of the bookings though, again, a quarter is a short period, so we certainly look at it Over a little bit longer period, if you average the first quarter and the fourth quarter very robust at 1.5 times. We don't typically forecast a book to Bill, but we're not really seeing a slowing in the, the data market.
Jeff Sprow
Michael Dudas (Equity Analyst)
Excellent. Thank you, Jim.
Jeff Sprow
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Miguel Marquez with Bernstein. Your line is open.
Miguel Marquez (Equity Analyst)
Good morning guys and thanks for taking the question. Just a two parter for me on the modular business. First, what sort of margin profile does that business have even in context to the rest of im? If you could just to get a sense of the mixed impact there, that could either be accretive or not to margin going forward?
Stephen Butts
Yeah, we don't disclose the margin separately. You know, on that I would say though that it is accretive. It's, you know, our margin profile is higher when we're doing custom fab work than a large installed job. So it is, you know, it benefits the to us that that percentage of fab is increasing.
Miguel Marquez (Equity Analyst)
Stephen Butts
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press Star 11 on your telephone. Again, that is Star 11 to ask a question. Our next question comes from Oliver Device with Rothschild and Co Redburn. Your line is.
Oliver Device (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Hi guys. Good morning. Just two for me. I just wonder if you could provide any color on end market growth organically, particularly data centers and anything else that you'd call out. And then secondly, how should we think about adjusted SGA as a percent of sales going forward, particularly in the context of the relative growth rates of E And C&IM? Thanks.
Stephen Butts
Jeff Sprow
Oliver Device (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris Sung with Wolf Research. Your line is open.
Chris Sung (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, gentlemen. Congrats on a nice quarter. Just going back to MNA. Given all the hype and interest around MEPs for data centers, are you seeing valuations for MA targets rise? Like, is price becoming a larger factor?
Jeff Sprow
Chris Sung (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks. And just on my follow up on your revised guide, can we use 1Q as like a run rate? So, like, thinking of ENC revenue annualizing to, let's say 660 and then INM to like three and a half to get to that, you know, 4.3 billion revenue range. Is that a fair split for, like, your two segments?
Stephen Butts
I think for ec, we still have a bit of seasonality, so I probably wouldn't take the first quarter as kind of an annualized type figure to take. IM is probably quite a bit less cyclical or seasonal, I should say. So that's probably going to be driven more so by our backlog and awards scheduling.
Chris Sung (Equity Analyst)
All right, thank you, guys.
OPERATOR
Thank you. This concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to turn it back to Sanvant for closing remarks.
Son Van (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Thank you, everyone, for attending our first quarter 26 earnings call. A recording of this call will be available on our website in a few hours. Look forward to updating you again on our next earnings call. And with that, this concludes our call. Thank you very much.
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