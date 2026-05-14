Legence Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the first quarter 2026 Legence earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question and answer session. To ask a question during the session, you will need to press star 11 on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised to withdraw your question. Please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Son Van, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you Daniel and good morning everyone. Welcome to Legion's first quarter 2026 earnings call. With me today are Jeff Sprow, our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Butts, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Hanson, Chief Operating Officer. This morning we issued a press release that covers our first quarter 2026 financial results and posted a slide presentation that accompanies the earnings release. All materials can be found on the investor relations section of the company's website. wearelegence.com before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain certain forward looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified in our risk factors contained in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially from and we undertake no obligations to update any such forward looking statements. During this call we will refer to certain non GAAP financial measures which should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Please refer to our quarterly earnings presentation for reconciliations of these non GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. With that, let me turn the call over to Jeff.

Thank you son. And thanks everyone for joining today to discuss our first quarter performance and current outlook for Legence. It's only been a month and a half since our last earnings call and the themes that we spoke about then are still applicable today. These themes include a very healthy demand environment for mission critical building systems, particularly in the data center and technology end market, our strong project execution, our ability to attract talented labor and the impact that M and A can bring to accelerate our growth. All of these factors contributed to our strong first quarter results that exceeded quarterly guidance as well as provide the underpinning to raise our full year 2026 guidance on our first quarter results. Stephen will go into greater detail, but at a high level. Total revenues more than doubled year over year to just over a billion dollars. Now to put that into perspective, Legion's generated $1.2 billion of revenue for all of 2022, so we've grown revenue at an incredible pace over the past three years. Our historic growth was roughly split evenly between organic growth and through acquisitions. This was the case in our latest quarterly results where our acquisition of Bowers accounted for just under half of the year over year revenue gains, with organic growth essentially making up the other half. Excluding the impact from Bowers, revenues increased by a robust 57% year over year, with the majority of this growth coming from the installation and maintenance segment. While data centers and technology clients drove our growth, other key end markets such as life science, healthcare, education and state and local government also posted solid gains. Engineering and consulting segment revenue growth was a bit more broad based across our end markets and that segment is seeing more traction with our data center and technology clients. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 132% year over year, reflecting the contribution from Bowers as well as overall growth in our existing businesses. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins expanded by over 130 basis points as we benefited from strong project execution, particularly with our installation and fabrication projects, and better leverage of our SGA costs. Total backlog and awards ended the quarter at a record 5.4 billion, up 104% year over year, which reflects the inclusion of Bowers. Excluding Bowers, backlog and awards grew by 36% from a year ago. Now, on a sequential basis and pro forma for the inclusion of Bowers backlog, we added approximately 200 million of net new backlog on top of the billion dollars in revenue recorded during the first quarter. Most of the increase in backlog and awards came in the installation and maintenance segment driven by the data center and technology market. While the addition of Bowers not only expanded our mechanical presence in the D.C. virginia region, we also diversified our client base in this end market, increasing our presence with certain hyperscalers and co locators. Engineering and consulting backlog rose by 13% on a year over year basis, driven by state and local government and education clients. The resulting book to bill ratio for the three months ended March 2026 was 1.2 times. While this is lower than the book to bill experience in the fourth quarter, realize that we had several very large awards that from a timing standpoint were booked at the end of last year. This added to backlog growth and elevated book to bill in the fourth quarter, but also impacted what we would have otherwise booked in the first quarter. Now, setting aside the timing aspect of when awards are booked, the underlying growth that we expect in our end markets, particularly in data centers and technology remains very robust and we feel confident in our ability to continue to grow. Total Backlog as the year progresses Based on what we see in our pipeline, we continue to grow our labor force to meet the strong demand that we see in the end markets that we serve. In April we crossed over 10,000 full time employees at Legence. This includes approximately 7,400 skilled technicians and craftspeople, which is over 1,000 more than what we began the year with. They work alongside our 1,200 plus engineers and consultants to deliver projects at the highest standards for our clients across both segments. While we're always mindful of having the right people necessary to execute on our projects, we do not expect labor to be a material constraint on our ability to grow. Finally, on our fabrication capacity and expansion plans. While there are some advanced tooling installations and other operational items that we need to complete to get where we want to be from a functionality and efficiency standpoint, we are largely up and running on 1.3 million square feet of fab capacity today. At this level of capacity and the operational flexibility that we have with this capacity, we feel good about our ability to execute on our current book of business with some room to meet the additional demand that we see in our pipeline. Our fabrication business continues to be driven by our technical cooling systems for data centers and will likely continue to be the case for some time. With that said, we're seeing additional indications of interest for fabrication services with our pharmaceutical and semiconductor clients. As the benefits of fabrication and modular construction are recognized by more mission critical markets and given our relationships with many of the most technologically innovative companies in the world, we're in a great position to capitalize on this trend. With that, let me turn the call over to Steven.

Thank you Jeff and good morning everyone. For the remainder of our call, I'll begin with A review of first quarter 2026 results in comparison to first quarter of 2025. Following my review of our historical results, I'll make some brief remarks about our current guidance, discuss our balance sheet and liquidity position before handing the call back to Jeff. Starting with the first quarter of 2026, we generated revenue of $1,038,000,000, an increase of $506,000,000, or 105% from the year ago quarter. The Bowers Group acquisition contributed a little over $240 million of revenue. Excluding Bowers, our revenues grew by approximately 57% year over year. Our first quarter 2026 revenues surpassed our guidance primarily due to outperformance in the installation and maintenance segment with very strong project execution and fabrication as a key driver. The larger scale of data center projects in particular has given us a chance to apply best practices and continuously improve our delivery model and efficiencies as we gain in efficiency. One of the outcomes is that we're able to complete and ship product ahead of schedule, all while maintaining our high quality standards. As a result, our clients are able to install and commission our system sooner, allowing us to release contingencies earlier than expected, effectively pulling forward some revenue that was originally expected in later periods and also lift our margin profile. Increased confidence around this dynamic is also behind why we are raising our full year 2026 guidance, which I'll cover later in my remarks breaking down our latest quarterly revenue growth at the segment level. Starting with engineering and consulting, the segment revenue grew by 14%, most of which was organic, to 166 million. Program and project management service revenues grew at a robust 75% with particularly strong growth in K12 schools. As we're working on several large projects in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, we also saw additional activity in data centers and technology. However, engineering and Design revenues declined by 8%, largely due to a very tough comparable prior year quarter that included some strong revenues from commercial solar advisory services coupled with softer demand in the current period for sustainability consulting from mixed use clients. We are hopeful that sustainability consulting will pick up in future periods as backlog for this service has increased since year end 2025. Moving to installation and maintenance, segment revenue of $872 million increased by 142% versus the year ago quarter. Roughly half of this growth was from the addition of Bowers, with the remaining growth largely organic installation and fabrication services accounted for the majority of segment growth, increasing by 162% driven by the inclusion of Bowers and robust organic growth with data center and technology clients. The segment also experienced attractive organic growth in life science and healthcare, in part reflecting our work on some larger hospital projects. Maintenance and service revenue increased by 60% year over year. When excluding the impact of Bowers, this service line still grew at a robust rate in excess of 20%. This high growth rate was due in part to a somewhat softer first quarter of 2025 comparison, but also reflected healthy increases in education, hospitals and semiconductor clients, the latter of which are included in our data center and technology end market classification. Turning to gross profit, consolidated gross Profit for the first quarter 2026 increased by 67% to approximately 186 million. Similar to our fourth quarter results, gross profit includes stock based and other compensation expense related to legacy profit interest units where the payment of this expense is borne by entities outside of Legions Corp. Essentially the legacy pre IPO shareholders. As a reminder, the settlement of legacy profit interest does not impact Legions Corp. Either in the form of cash outlay or the issuance of additional common shares. Because these profit interest units are marked to market, any significant changes to our share price will have a material impact on this expense expense as it did in the first quarter of 2026 excluding the impact of profit interest expense. Adjusted gross profit on a consolidated basis totaled approximately $194 million and adjusted gross margin was 18.7 for the first quarter 2026 compared to approximately 111 million and 21.9% in the first quarter 2025. The lower adjusted gross margin was primarily due to a revenue mix shift to the installation and maintenance segment as a result of the addition of Bowers and the high growth rate in this segment as well as lower gross margins in engineering and consulting segment. This was somewhat offset by the strong margin improvement in the IM segment. Delving into margins at the segment level first quarter 2026 engineering and consulting adjusted gross margin was 33.2% down from 40.7% in the first quarter 2025. As mentioned, the year ago quarter was a tough comparison in ENC as we had a few projects which generated very high margins that were not replicated in the latest quarter. Furthermore, the segment gross margin reflected a significant revenue mix shift toward the program and project management service line which accounted for 41% of segment revenue compared to only 27% in the year ago quarter. Program and project management services typically generate a lower margin profile than the engineering and design due to the bigger ticket nature of these expenses and high subcontractor pass through costs of this service line. The installation and maintenance segment generated an adjusted gross margin of 15.9% up from 14.3% in the year ago quarter. Adjusted gross margin improvement was driven by strong project execution within the installation and fabrication service line. We also benefited from economies of scale with our support costs within this segment. Turning to SGA, this expense includes approximately 32 million of stock based and non cash compensation expense, the vast majority of which almost 29 million was related to the legacy profit interest that is paid for by entities outside of Allegiance Corp. Excluding the impact of stock based and non cash compensation expense as well as a little over a million of acquisition and strategic initiative expenses that are part of SGA, the adjusted SG&A expense was 83 million up from 64 million in the year ago quarter. This increase was primarily due to the inclusion of Bowers higher general headcount to support our growth and operate as a public company, as well as higher lease expenses. More importantly though, adjusted SGA as a percentage of revenue improved significantly to 8%, down from 12.6% in the year ago quarter as we benefit from greater economies of scale with these costs relative to our strong revenue growth. All in all, we generated adjusted EBITDA of 118 million in the first quarter 2026, an increase of 132% from first quarter 2025 levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter 2026 improved by approximately 133 basis points to 11.4% compared to the year ago quarter. Depreciation and amortization totaled 42 million in 1Q26, up from 29 million in the year ago quarter, with the increase largely due to incremental amortization and depreciation that stem from the Bowers acquisition interest expense. Net of interest income was 16 million for the first quarter 2026 and declined by $13 million from a year ago, primarily due to our lower average debt balance than the year ago period. Turning to income tax, even though we had pre tax income during the first quarter 2026 we reported an income tax benefit of $13 million. This is largely due to the release of a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of approximately 20 million which flipped income tax from an expense to a benefit. Partially offsetting the release is that a number of expense items are not tax deductible such as the profit interest expense and certain amortization. Within our corporate tax paying subsidiary group, we currently estimate our effective tax rate or ETR for the full year 2026 to be in the middle 20 to low 30% range, though this will be substantially affected by any future profit interest expense which is difficult to forecast due to the mark to market nature of this expense. Beyond 2026, we expect our ETR to gradually gravitate toward the low 30% range, though in any given year our ETR could be impacted by discrete items that may not be deductible for tax purposes. Regarding cash taxes, our current estimate for 2026 is in the high 20 to mid $30 million range. In addition to our cash tax payments to federal and state jurisdictions, we currently expect to make a TRA payment of around 8 to 9 million related to our 2025 operating activity sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. Our TRA payment related to estimated 2026 activity is under evaluation but preliminary estimates put this range anywhere from the high 20 to low $30 million range, with this payment likely to occur in early 2028. To the extent we have additional share exchanges, this should reduce our cash tax payments while increasing TRA payments by 85% of the reduction in cash tax. So the net difference for legions is a 15% reduction in the cash outflow. Speaking of cash flow, our free cash flow defined as net income, adding back depreciation and amortization, stock based comp and other non cash items. Changes in working capital capital spending exceeded $100 million in the first quarter of 2026, which translates to a conversion rate of over 85% of adjusted EBITDA. This is well above the roughly $25 million of free cash flow and 50% conversion rate in the year ago quarter reflecting our operating performance, lower interest burden and improved working capital management. Switching gears now to backlog, we ended March with consolidated backlog and awards of 5.4 billion, up 104% from year ago levels. Excluding Bowers, backlog and awards grew by almost 1 billion or 36% now when compared to pro forma year end 2025 backlog and awards grew by approximately 200 million, translating to a book to bill for the first quarter of 1.2 times. As Jeff mentioned, we closed out 2025 with some very large awards which elevated the three month book to bill figure in the fourth quarter. I'd also note that a book to bill ratio measured over a three month period is quite sensitive to award timing, especially as our business is experiencing more elevated awards in the 100 million plus range than we have seen in the past. In terms of our organic growth and backlog and awards, the data center and technology end market is the predominant driver, though we are also seeing growth in state and local government and education markets. Turning to our guidance, we are establishing second quarter 2026 guidance for consolidated revenue of between 1.05 billion and 1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA between 115 million and 125 million. For full year 2026, we are increasing our revenue guidance to a range of 4.1 to 4.3 billion, up roughly 10% from our previous guidance range of 3.7 to 3.9 billion to that we presented during our fourth quarter report on March 27th just seven weeks ago. As previously discussed, this increase in part reflects our current expectations on project timing and execution as well as our outperformance in the first quarter. We are also raising our full year 2026 EBITDA guidance range to 470 to $490 million, up from 400 to $430 million. Our EBITDA guidance revision reflects the changes to our revenue guidance as well as a slight improvement in margin expectations in large part based on our recent track record of outperformance and improved execution expectations. Now, just a few other housekeeping items to help with your modeling effort. Interest Expense net of interest income for the second quarter is expected to be in the 15 million range, with full year 2026 in the high 50 million range. Depreciation and amortization for the second quarter is expected to Be slightly higher than the first quarter with full year 2026 DNA in the mid 170 million range. In terms of CapEx, we still expect full year 2026 spending to be in the 65 million range, 2/3 of which we would classify as for growth. Now moving to our balance sheet Liquidity and leverage we ended the first quarter with 245 million of cash, up from 230 million at the end of 2025. Total liquidity was 414 million at quarter end, nearly flat when compared to 424 million at year end 2025. Despite our use of cash for both the Bowers and metrics acquisitions, total debt at the end of March was slightly over a billion dollars, up approximately 200 million from year end. To reflect the upsizing of our term loan used to fund the Bowers acquisition based on pro forma last 12 months EBITDA, which would include EBITDA from Bowers between April through December 2025 prior to our ownership, our pro forma net leverage ratio is now 1.8 times compared to 2.9 times just nine months ago Pro forma for the application of IPO proceeds which were used to repay debt. Barring acquisitions, we expect our net leverage ratio to continue to gravitate lower while on the overall growth in the business and resulting cash generation. Based on this current leverage profile, we believe this gives us flexibility for ma, though as always, we will take a disciplined approach to our evaluation of any opportunities. This concludes my remarks and I'll now turn the call back to Jeff.

Thanks Steven. In closing and before we get to the Q and A, our first quarter performance was a great start to the year. We continue to execute extremely well on our projects, particularly with the larger installation and fabrication projects that allow us greater opportunities to leverage our skilled workforce and technical capabilities. This was our first quarter with Bowers and I'm really pleased with the integration progress and the financial impact that Bowers has already delivered and we aim to improve further from here. Backlog and awards continue to grow to record levels, which further derisks our 2026 guidance and provide additional visibility into a portion of 2027. Our leverage position shows how quickly we can delever and puts us in a good financial position to be flexible with future. Matt I'd like to close out our prepared remarks by acknowledging the outstanding contributions of our truly amazing employees. Your dedication and commitment to serving our customers is greatly appreciated. With that, we'll now open the call up to Questions Operator

Yeah, I'll take the first part of that and Jeff will probably jump in on the But I mean certainly the improved leverage profile does give us improve our flexibility to do acquisitions sooner. That said, I wouldn't expect another acquisition the size of Bowers in the very near term. As we discussed at the time we announced the Bowers acquisition, you know, we're going to be very focused on executing on a successful integration which we're well along the way there made a lot of great progress. Bowers is exceeding expectations. So we're going to continue to keep our eye on the ball with Bowers. But I think over the medium term it certainly does give us more flexibility to do some larger scale M and

A. Yeah, that's exactly right, Stephen. And certainly on the E and C front, Adam, we love bolt on or tuck in acquisitions that add customers, add capacity, add expertise in given markets and systems. And so I'd expect we will continue to do that as we have historically. And Steven is exactly right. Optionality is a huge word for us. And having the option to be able to pursue some larger or some might even call transformative acquisitions now that we've proven that we can delever in a rather quick fashion really helps us as we look at the market and look at our pipeline of opportunities. We're super picky in terms of the requirements that fit in our family in terms of the right marketplace and the right geographies and the right Profitability and the right services and the right outlook. So there are a lot of boxes to tick, so to speak. But having the capability to be able to act quickly now is really a great position to be in.

Yeah, you know, our capacity ebbs and flows, you know, with the demand and schedules from our clients. We have capacity to continue to grow and take on more opportunities, you know, and we see, we see a lot of strength in that market, the OSM market and our clients moving to very rural areas. And the size and complexity of these projects is really driving that business. We feel really strongly about it and we have the capacity to continue to grow it. Obviously if demand continues to get larger, we'd have to look at further expansion, but it's always on our forefront of our minds. Yeah, we continue to leverage certainly new square footage, but also automation, adding shifts, extending hours and we're benefiting from learning curve. These are custom projects, but they're also in the data center space, high volume. And so we're seeing I guess for lack of a better term, higher throughput on these jobs as we get better at them. And that certainly plays into the the capacity evaluation.

Great, thanks for that color. And I too will follow up on the M and A angle given the nice delevering position here and as you weigh platforms for inorganic growth. Maybe this is an offshoot of Adam's question, but I wanted to ask this in the context of growth versus margin With Bowers, you saw an opportunity to target growth primarily with a longer term margin expansion opportunity. But even within im, how do you expect to consider margin accretion or margin improvement from an organic front and opportunities that you're seeing in the market? Thanks.

Yeah, you know, we like all four service lines that we participate in today and you know, they each have a differing margin profile, but you know, we're certainly open to expansion within any of those. And as Jeff mentioned, we're picky. We look for companies that have strong margins within those service lines or if we see an opportunity to improve their margins in those service lines, that would also be a factor that we would consider. But I wouldn't say that we would shy away from, for example, another business that has a large installation and fabrication component, which would be our lowest margin profile of all our four service lines. As you can see from, from Bowers, you know, that can add significant shareholder value with the overall accretion it can bring.

Yeah, we've noted in the past that, you know, coming out of COVID there was some hangover in that life science end market with the overbuild through that period and we are seeing that open back up. RFQs have been increasing. We've been able to book a couple really nice large projects with our clients that we have been with for decades. So we, we expect that to continue. We're seeing more and more activity in that market and some of that is also in our fabrication stuff line. We are doing both installation and fabrication in that market and so really positive right now.

Yeah, no, great question. You know, and as we pointed out, first quarter last year was really an outlier. When we look back over the last last four or five years and you know, our more typical margin range has been from low 30s to you know, say 37% or so. We're kind of falling squarely right in the middle of that now. And you know, the gravitation a bit lower the last few quarters than say from the 35, 36, 37% range is, has been a higher growth rate in program and project management. And we certainly provide a lot of engineering services in that we lead with the engineering. But because of the overall size of the project management activities in there, it's just a lower margin service line. But I would expect going forward it to remain more in that history. Historic range of low to mid-30s.

Got it. That's helpful. And then as my quarter to quarter. Got it. Got it. And then as my follow up, just a clarification and maybe some more detail on the equipment costs. You know, just looking at it from a percentage of revenue, it looks like it was up a bit, you know, at 283 million. I was wondering how much of that is sort of low margin pass through on some of the equipment and you know, if you sort of exclude that, how would the underlying gross margins trend sort of look like. I was wondering if you could maybe provide some more detail on that. Thanks.

Yeah. You know, and that's why we've broken that out historically, that and the subcontractor costs because, you know, we typically wouldn't expect to get the same margin as we do on our labor on both of those activities. But it really varies. You know, sometimes something might be a pure pass through. Other times, you know, we might be able to get 10% or 5%, you know, so there's not one specific, you know, margin number we can give you on that pass through. But it, but it is typically much lower than our overall margin that we'd expect to generate on our labor.

Yeah, it's really a function of leveraging our experience and relationships with a lot of these customers that we've had for decades and our ability to take an IM relationship in the semiconductor space and introduce them to our EMC capabilities as they look to either expand their facilities or actually greenfield facilities. We've been able to leverage those relationships and now offer this integrated service offering to them. And so I would expect that to continue. That's part of the thesis of legions in general is to be more relevant and more sticky and provide more end to end services to our clients. So that was a really great, a great example for us. Now historically ENC's markets have been in other markets such as healthcare and state and local government and K12 and higher education schools. So to be able to really expand that their market set is really exciting for us. In these high tech customers, credibility is a big deal for you to gain new business and to be able to leverage credibility that has been well earned, hard earned for decades and introduce a complementary service has really been great to see and it's a big focus internally as we look at opportunities and share cross selling tactics and training and that sort of thing. So I don't have a number I could quote you in terms of predictions, but it's absolutely the trend that we're supportive of and we'll be pushing hard going forward.

No, I agree, Steven. And from a pipeline standpoint, as we put some real chunky bookings into our backlog, and though we don't report on pipeline, we've been able to replenish it and keep it strong. So we feel positive that that trend will continue. Yeah. And just to pile on there, certainly in the case of data centers and modular construction, by the time we get called in, that project is well underway. And so you're right, Michael, in terms of when they say, hey, we need your help here, it's go time. Right. It's a quick turnaround. And that's actually to our benefit, our ability to be quick to scale, quick design and quick to manufacture as a differentiator. And that's the reality. If you want to participate in that business, you have to have that skill set.

Understood. And more just a high level question on free cash flow. So I guess first, how are you guys thinking about free cash flow for this year? And second, obviously there's been a trend of your business just being less working capital intense over the last several quarters. So in that vein, if this were to be structural, I guess what do you think it could mean in terms of your longer term free cash flow profile and if there's a way to think about that or not, be it free cash flow, margin or conversion. I know you guys talked about more than 85% adjusted conversion this quarter, but is that something that we could anchor to going forward or what should that look like?

Yeah, good question. You know, it's not something we specifically guide to, but just when Thinking about some of the puts and takes, we do certainly have good momentum in the business. And even at the time of the ipo, we talked about the fact that we saw our conversion rate increasing from historic levels going forward. And it has. And certainly the debt paydown helps better Working capital management was something that we talked about that we were focused on. We've seen the benefits of that. All that said, the first quarter we grew revenues tremendously and still had a benefit from working capital. I don't know that I would guide to that every quarter though. With our custom fab work, we do tend to typically get higher level of prepayments than we do on other work. And so that's a trend that we would still expect to continue. But again, I think when you're growing revenue at such a high rate, probably typically, you know, quarter in, quarter out, maybe expect working capital to be a bit of a use of cash.

You want to start with? Yeah, I'll start with the second question and then hand it to Steve. But adjusted SG&A is a percent of revenue. I think we'd expect it to probably gravitate down if we're continuing to grow revenue at double digit pace. You know, that's obviously a key factor. We are going to need to grow our G and A. But we'd expect when we're growing at a double digit pace on the top line that it would, you know, it wouldn't grow at quite the same pace. And so we should continue to see some economies of scale over time and

market growth in the data center technology. Right. We're seeing that 30% organic growth in there. And I point out that we're continuing to grow all of our other end markets as well as a percentage of revenue. You know, they take a hit because the data center technology is large. But on a true dollar basis we're seeing growth in all of our end markets maybe except what we would call commercial real estate. That's a soft market right now and not a key market that we're pursuing day in and day out.

Yeah, that's a good question. Maybe a little bit. We don't have, obviously, visibility in every single deal and every single process. I think people realize that the systems that are going into these data centers are really, really critical and the good providers are delivering a ton of value. And so as a really vague but general statement, I think they're probably going up a little bit. I don't, however, think they're going up so much that they would not be attractive to pursue. Of course, like any, whether it's MEP or ENC or any consultancy, we're always going to look at sort of the value that they would bring from a pricing perspective, but we don't see anything that's prohibited, prohibitive for us from a pursuit perspective.