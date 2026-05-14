Transcript: Bird Construction Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8p9ojtak
Summary
Bird Construction reported strong financial performance with a 9.2% year-over-year growth in construction revenue, stable margins, and improved adjusted earnings.
The company announced two major strategic partnerships: one with Martin Falls First Nation and another with Bell AI Fabric, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and data center projects respectively.
Bird Construction maintains a strong backlog of $5.4 billion, with a diverse portfolio across sectors including defense, energy, and infrastructure, supporting visibility into future revenue and margin progression.
The company reaffirmed its 2027 strategic plan targets, including an 8% adjusted EBITDA margin, supported by its balanced business model and robust backlog.
Management expressed confidence in the company's capacity to manage growth through disciplined project selection and a strong team structure, ensuring execution capability for large-scale projects.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Wayne Gingrich (Chief Financial Officer)
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder, analysts who wish to ask a question may press star 11 on their telephone. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, you may press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Chris Murray with ATB Cormark.
Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Murray (Equity Analyst)
Okay, I'll leave it there. Thanks folks.
Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that, that makes a lot of sense. And then just switching gears here, would you be able to provide us with an update on. On where things sit with the, the turnarounds for for some of your oil and gas clients?
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Krista Friesen (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you. I'll jump back in the queue. Our next question comes from Frederick Bastian with Raymond James.
OPERATOR
Good morning and congratulations on the two partnerships. Congrats on the partnerships. You recently signed on the Bell announcement. Specifically, can you give us a sense of what is contemplated for the project's first phase
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
relative to what in terms
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And just curious, was, was a data center build out or partnership of this magnitude even contemplated when you set out your initial goals for 2027
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
Okay, cool. Last question on this one, I promise. Can you provide a bit more color on the issuance of warrants linked to this partnership? I understand it's common in the US but perhaps more of a novel concept here.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Frederick Bastian (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. That's good color. Appreciate all the details. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Fred. Thanks.
Ian Gillies (Equity Analyst)
Our next question comes from Ian Gillies with Stevel.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael Tupple with TD Cowan.
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Wayne Gingrich (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. In terms of timing. So Q1 we don't have anything reflected in our 11 billion combined backlog. So in Q2 we certainly will have it reflected in our combined backlog and I would expect that it would go into booked backlog in full. So. But there may be components that flow through pending first, but in total it will be reflected in there.
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
That's helpful and thank just a clarification or follow up to that. Wayne, when you book whatever you book in Q2, is that going to be a sort of a one time booking for this entire project or is this simply a portion of the this particular data center that gets booked in Q2 and more pieces come after that.
Wayne Gingrich (Chief Financial Officer)
We're still working through some of the mechanics of that with Bell. So I say more to come here.
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
Okay, just one more on this particular opportunity and the partnership. Do you have line of sight to future opportunities beyond this first facility in Sherwood? Like do you have a sense for when and what that looks like.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Bell has provided their line of sight publicly and I think that would be all we would say to that.
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
Okay, fair enough. I'm just shifting gears. Question regarding defence opportunities in Canada, can you talk specifically about how you're positioned for the forward operating locations and or northern operational support hubs that the Canadian federal government has talked about building in the north?
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
That's very helpful. Really good color. Obviously, it does sound like you're really well positioned if you were to be successful in some of these opportunities, whether it be bases or ports or both. Timing wise, could we see something come through this year in terms of awards on some of these, or are they
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
a little bit further out? Yeah, no, the procurement timing is. I think the first one comes in July, August, and then they flow behind those kind of every six months, I think, is the way they've set them up. And we have a team assembled. We're not. We're not tackling these on our own. We have a team assembled, which is. I would say it's a tier one team, including our engineering partner.
Michael Tupple (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's all very helpful. I will leave it there.
URI Link
Wayne Gingrich (Chief Financial Officer)
URI Link
Yeah. And just, you know, how do I think about the billion dollars of CapEx they're spending in 26 on this project,
Wayne Gingrich (Chief Financial Officer)
I think we can't really comment on what Bell has announced in terms of their capex. We really can't comment on that, to be honest.
URI Link
Okay. And is your role purely as a subcontractor or gc?
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
No, no. We're the general contractor for the project. And the various entities that end up in engagements, some of them are. One of them was already contracted before for our agreement. So that one is getting underway and Bell announced that a week or two ago. That's direct to Bell, but the balance of construction will be part of our umbrella.
URI Link
Okay, and you hope to self perform 10%? 20. Any. How do we think about the.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
URI Link
Okay. Okay. And just a last clarification, like as a general contractor. So you're not, you're not say the construction manager on the project, which would I think be a bit of a lower margin.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We're a bit of both. Yeah. We're a construction manager that has the. As a partnership with Bell, you know, to develop this site. And we will have oversight of construction activities. We'll work with, like I said, the local community and the local trades. And that's still in the development stages.
URI Link
Okay. Okay, guys, sounds like there's still lots to come. Definitely exciting. Just trying to make sure I understand the opportunity, but thanks for the color.
OPERATOR
This concludes the question and answer session. I will hand the call back over to Mr. McKibben for closing remarks.
Terry McKibben (President and Chief Executive Officer)
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