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May 14, 2026 11:10 AM 38 min read

Transcript: Aya Gold &amp; Silver Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x8mnaba5/

Summary

Aya Gold & Silver reported exceptional financial results for Q1 2026, achieving record revenue of $117 million, record cash flow of $17 million, and a net income of $49 million, despite losing five days of production due to extreme weather conditions.

The company maintained high production rates with nearly 1.5 million ounces of silver produced, and an increase in stockpiled resources, leveraging a strong mining rate of 4,600 tons per day.

Aya Gold & Silver continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including the Boumadin project, which is progressing with pyrite reclamation and planning for future feasibility studies, while maintaining strong cost controls and increasing their exploration budget to $60 million for 2026.

The company is confident in its future outlook, maintaining guidance for 2026 production between 6.2 to 6.8 million ounces of silver, and expects to improve margins further due to rising silver prices and stable operational costs.

Management highlighted the company's strong balance sheet with $172 million in unrestricted cash, a robust exploration program aiming to drill 240,000 meters, and a strategic focus on expanding operations in Morocco, supported by a favorable mining jurisdiction.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning everyone. I will now turn the call over to Elizabeth Hemowy, Aya Gold & Silver's Director of Corporate and Financial Communications. Please go ahead.

Elizabeth Hemowy (Director of Corporate and Financial Communications)

Benoit Alazal

Benoit Alazal

Benoit Alazal

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you'd like to ask a question, please press star 11. If your question has been answered and you'd like to remove yourself from the queue, please press star 11. Again, our first question comes from the line of Larry Lu with cibc. Your line is open.

Larry Lu (Equity Analyst)

Benoit Alazal

Yeah, thank you for your question. I'll pass it over to Rafael who was at site for all of that Period. And we'll tell you what we have done to mitigate the risk of weather related events and what it does to our production profile, which is only in Q1 by the way, because after that it's sunshine for the rest of the year.

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Larry Lu (Equity Analyst)

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Larry Lu (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. Sounds good. All right, I think that's all the questions I have today. Thanks, Rafael. And thanks, Ben Watin, for taking my question. Thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Justin Chan with SCP Resource Finance. Your line is open.

Justin Chan

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Justin Chan

Okay, gotcha. Thanks Raf.

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Justin Chan

Okay, perfect. Thanks. And I'm not sure who's the best person to ask this question to but on boomedin the. I guess the ounces that weren't sold this quarter, do you expect to sell them in Q2 or should that become spread through the rest of the year? And also just given the world being pretty short of sulfur, will there be any noticeable increase in payability, do you think, for Q2 and 3 or is it too early to say that?

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Justin Chan

Yeah, absolutely. Okay. Thanks very much. That's really helpful color. Thank you Hugo. And thanks Benoit. And thanks overall I'll straight up the line. Thanks, Justin.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Kozak with Kanjra Fitzgerald. Your line is open.

Mike Kozak

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Mike Kozak

Okay, thank you. That's good color. Second, what do you expect? Your average, now that you're making so much money what do you expect your average income tax expense rate to be this year?

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Mike Kozak

Yeah, got it. And then one more. If you don't mind. Cash obviously building at a fast pace. Do you have any options available to you to accelerate repayment of the remaining EBRD debt?

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Mike Kozak

Okay, very good. That's helpful. That's it for me. I'll jump back into you.

OPERATOR

Thanks. Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Windmill with Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Eric Windmill

Oh, hi everyone. Thanks for taking my question today. Just wanted to ask quickly about the tailings. I know you're increasing capacity there. Can you just remind us how long that's going to get you, how much Runway you'll have once that expansion is done?

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Sure. So the first phase was obviously a short one to keep capital costs throughout the initial construction. Phase two is our biggest raise. So we have. Well, we have about two years and a half of storage in. It obviously went down because throughput went up quite a bit. So we have over two years and a half after which we have another phase planned.

Eric Windmill

Okay, great. Thank you very much. Maybe just on the Boumidine. So you're coming out with the new pea, you said sort of May, June or excuse me, June, July timeframe. Any views on CAPEX there? Should we expect meaningful changes from the

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

Eric Windmill

Okay, great. That's really helpful. Appreciate it. Just one more on Zigunder as well. So you're looking to increase crushing capacity there. Any updates in terms of ordering of long lead time items or critical path items? We should be looking at maybe updates

Rafael Baudoin (Vice President of Operations)

on the status, please. Well, the good news is we already have the process unit, the comb crusher. We have it, so that's a relief. And once we decide to go ahead with that expansion, we're probably looking to a nine month expansion. So yeah, it's something that can be done within, probably within a year. And it's not really important because in the meantime we have the crushing contractor then, then bridge that gap.

Eric Windmill

Okay, fantastic. That's very helpful. I appreciate the added color. I'll hop back in the queue.

OPERATOR

Cheers. Well, ladies and gentlemen, that concludes our Q and A period. I would now like to turn the call back over to Benoit for closing remarks.

Benoit Alazal

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