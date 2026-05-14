If You Invested $100 In Navitas Semiconductor Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.93%. Currently, Navitas Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion.

Buying $100 In NVTS: If an investor had bought $100 of NVTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $227.62 today based on a price of $21.15 for NVTS at the time of writing.

Navitas Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.